ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kelsea Ballerini Admits She's 'Really Proud Of Herself' For Ending Marriage To 'Good Person' Morgan Evans

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHPQr_0iKmKv0Y00

After shocking the country music world over the summer with news of her divorce from Morgan Evans , Kelsea Ballerini addressed how she came to the not-so-surprising decision.

“I think when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one,” the "I Quit Drinking" songstress told CBS Mornings on Monday, October 3. “And there’s a lot that happens before that becomes public. So, I’m on my, like, active healing journey. And a big part of that is showing up for this album and showing up for myself like I never have.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08GieY_0iKmKv0Y00
mega

The 29-year-old added that the major change in her life came with its own set of obstacles , explaining: "I’m a peacemaker. We’ve talked about this before. I’m a people pleaser."

KELSEA BALLERINI FILMS A RAW & EMOTIONAL TIKTOK FROM THE BATHTUB FOLLOWING DIVORCE FROM MORGAN EVANS

"So, to do something that kind of goes against those two things is really difficult," Ballerini admitted. "And I’m really proud of myself."

Ballerini, who opened up about her split from her estranged husband in her new album, Subject to Change , confessed that her decision to end her marriage to the 37-year-old was "rough" because it wasn't out of hatred.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1PcV_0iKmKv0Y00
mega

“It’s not chaotic. It’s not, like, volatile, it just didn’t work,” the "hole in the bottle" singer continued. “And that sometimes is like a difficult narrative to get your head around when you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is a good person. And I’m a good person. And this is just no longer good anymore.'”

Ballerini announced in August that she and Evans are calling it quits after five years of marriage. “Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBeCo_0iKmKv0Y00
mega

Emphasizing that "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end," Ballerini said she feels "extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

STAR-STUDDED LINE UP OF GUESTS JOIN WYNONNA JUDD'S UPCOMING TOUR FOLLOWING MOTHER NAOMI'S ALLEGED SUICIDE

Ballerini cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, which the Australian native appeared to not be on board with.

When announcing their split via his own Instagram, Evans wrote: “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."

Us Weekly reported on Ballerini's television appearance.

Comments / 2

Related
TVOvermind

Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce from Kelly Clarkson

In other Kelly Clarkson news, it seems that her divorce drama only becomes more dramatic by the day. The original American Idol thought she found her forever love with Brandon Blackstock, but it turns out she only found a little love. Despite welcoming two beautiful children together, their marriage could not withstand its issues. Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock in 2012. His father is Narvel Blackstock. The elder Blackstock was once married to country music legend Reba McEntire. He was also Clarkson’s manager when she began dating his son. When they married in 2013, Brandon Blackstock became Clarkson’s husband and manager. Reba McEntire became her mother-in-law (McEntire and Blackstock were married from 1989 until their divorce in 2015). What’s the Kelly Clarkson news regarding her divorce now?
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Marriages#Us Weekly#Cbs Mornings
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
People

Sheryl Underwood Opens Up to PEOPLE About Her 90-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Feel Amazing'

The host of The Talk showcases her new figure and talks about the lifestyle changes she made to feel healthier: "I really wanted to get ahead of it" New Season, New Outlook Viewers of The Talk may be noticing something different about host Sheryl Underwood. Over the past several months, the 58-year-old has been making lifestyle changes, losing 90 lbs. through cleaner eating and Wegovy, a weekly injectible that helps suppress her appetite.  "I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal,...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HelloGiggles

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are Reportedly Getting Very Cozy

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly getting a head start on cuffing season—albeit, they aren’t ready to make anything official just quite yet. The two recently sparked romance rumors after being spotted together more than once, and fans are now dying to know just how serious things are… and if it’s time to get their Hollywood love boats ready to set sail.
CELEBRITIES
People

Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers

Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend

Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

133K+
Followers
3K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy