Kelsea Ballerini Admits She's 'Really Proud Of Herself' For Ending Marriage To 'Good Person' Morgan Evans

After shocking the country music world over the summer with news of her divorce from Morgan Evans , Kelsea Ballerini addressed how she came to the not-so-surprising decision.

“I think when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one,” the "I Quit Drinking" songstress told CBS Mornings on Monday, October 3. “And there’s a lot that happens before that becomes public. So, I’m on my, like, active healing journey. And a big part of that is showing up for this album and showing up for myself like I never have.”

The 29-year-old added that the major change in her life came with its own set of obstacles , explaining: "I’m a peacemaker. We’ve talked about this before. I’m a people pleaser."

"So, to do something that kind of goes against those two things is really difficult," Ballerini admitted. "And I’m really proud of myself."

Ballerini, who opened up about her split from her estranged husband in her new album, Subject to Change , confessed that her decision to end her marriage to the 37-year-old was "rough" because it wasn't out of hatred.

“It’s not chaotic. It’s not, like, volatile, it just didn’t work,” the "hole in the bottle" singer continued. “And that sometimes is like a difficult narrative to get your head around when you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is a good person. And I’m a good person. And this is just no longer good anymore.'”

Ballerini announced in August that she and Evans are calling it quits after five years of marriage. “Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

Emphasizing that "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end," Ballerini said she feels "extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

Ballerini cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, which the Australian native appeared to not be on board with.

When announcing their split via his own Instagram, Evans wrote: “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."

