ComicBook
WWE Star Knocks The Bloodline Off Their Perch as the No. 1 Merchandise Seller
Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, has been utterly dominating WWE's merchandise sales recently. But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a new challenger has risen up to knock the faction off its perch. Meltzer explained, "McIntyre has some momentum as two weeks ago his merch was No. 1 in the company. Bloodline these days is the perennial No. 1 and I presume coming out of the gates that the Wyatt stuff will probably sell big."
PWMania
WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW
A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
411mania.com
Dutch Mantell Thinks Roman Reigns Will Turn Face After Losing the Title, Critiques Today’s Heels
– During a recent interview with Sid Pullar III for Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE talent Dutch Mantell discussed the idea of Roman Reigns dropping the WWE Championship and how that will make Reigns a baby face. Below are some highlights:. On how Roman Reigns will turn face after losing the...
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Reportedly Joining AEW
You never know who might show up on AEW Dynamite, and last week Bandido was brought in for a main event match against the one and only Chris Jericho. Fightful Select reports that Bandido has agreed to terms with All Elite Wrestling. It’s not confirmed that the former Ring of Honor World Champion has signed, but he has agreed to the terms of the deal that AEW offered him.
Kevin Nash’s Net Worth in 2022
Kevin Nash is a retired professional wrestler most well-known for his time in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Also known for his in-ring name Diesel, he was one of the founding members of the New World Order (nWo), one of the greatest wrestling stables in history. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Kevin Nash’s net worth in 2022.
wrestlingrumors.net
Injured AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Hopes To Breathe Again
That should fix her. Injuries are terrible to see in wrestling as you never know when someone is going to be put on the shelf for any amount of time. That is something that cannot be prepared for and no one is immune to them. After someone gets hurt, the only thing left to do is wait for them to get back in the ring. Now an injured star is on the way back to health.
ringsidenews.com
Andrade El Idolo Sent Home After Backstage Altercation With Sammy Guevara Before AEW Dynamite
Andrade El Idolo was already frustrated with AEW prior to his scheduled mask versus career match on Rampage this week. Tony Khan called off the match after El Idolo and Sammy Guevara got into a brawl, and one of them was sent home. Guevara and El Idolo reportedly got in...
Looks Like A Major WWE Superstar Might Return At Extreme Rules
A major WWE superstar may be headed to the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, according to recent speculation.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Turns On Izzy
On "WWE Raw" this week Bayley made it clear she thinks the WWE Universe gave up on her, and she has singled one fan out specifically on social media to make an example of, Izzy. Izzy is well known amongst the wrestling community as she used to turn up at...
PWMania
Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye
Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.
wrestlingrumors.net
Longtime WWE Name Gone From Company After 14 Year Tenure
He was a big deal. There are all kinds of people who work together to make WWE programming a success. While the wrestlers are the ones who get the most attention, several other people are there to make the show come together as well. Some of these people will almost never get any recognition and now one of them is departing the company after a long time.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Shows Respect To Fellow WWE Star Following Raw
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has taken to Twitter to heap praise on his opponent from last night's episode of "WWE Raw." During the broadcast at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, "The All Mighty" went one-on-one with Mustafa Ali in a non-title match, successfully defeating the former Retribution leader via referee's stoppage. As a show of respect, Lashley posted an image of himself and Ali backstage fist pumping after the bout on social media, captioning the image "You brought the fight, @AliWWE. Much respect. #WWERaw."
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Told The Undertaker To Stop Hanging Out With WWE Hall Of Famer
The Undertaker is without a doubt one of the most iconic wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring, and now that his career is over he and his peers have been sharing some interesting stories about his life behind the scenes. When Taker joined WWE he started traveling with...
Yardbarker
Former WWE star Alicia Fox is getting married
Fox worked for WWE for over a decade after training in developmental territories Ohio Valley Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling before going to the main roster in 2008, where she was inserted into a main event program as she portrayed Vickie Guerrero and Edge's wedding planner. She started wrestling on...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Ring Announcer Dasha Kuret Was Skeptical Of Wrestler's Nickname
Sometimes a wrestler's nickname can be hard to believe, even for those who are in the industry. That's exactly what happened during a recent episode of "AEW: Dark Elevation." The show featured a singles match between Brian Cage and Tracy Williams. Williams' nickname is "Hot Sauce," but as referee Bryce...
PWMania
Another AEW Star Appears to Be Turning Face, Faction Splitting Up? (Video)
It seems that another AEW star is going through the babyface transition. On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin defeated Jay Lethal, but the events that took place after the match were far more interesting. Allin extended his hand to Lethal in an attempt to shake his...
Yardbarker
Andrade El Idolo feels a “little stagnant” in AEW, calls the WWE schedule “inhuman”
Andrade El Idolo has been teasing the idea of leaving AEW even though company president Tony Khan reportedly has no plans of releasing any wrestlers right now. AEW is going with the teases as they’ve announced that Andrade will wrestle 10 of the Dark Order in a Mask vs. Career Match on this week’s Rampage episode. If Andrade loses the match, then he must leave the promotion.
iheart.com
2 Top AEW Stars Involved In Fight, 1 Sent Home Before 'Dynamite': Report
All Elite Wrestling stars Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo were reportedly involved in a physical altercation, which resulted in punches thrown and Andrade being sent home, prior to the live broadcast of Dynamite on Wednesday (October 5) night, sources with knowledge of the situation told TMZ Sports. The incident...
411mania.com
Pick Your Poison Matches Set For WWE NXT In Two Weeks
WWE has set two Pick Your Poison matches for NXT in two weeks. On tonight’s show, Grayson Waller revealed that Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade will pick each other’s opponents for the October 18th show ahead of their Weapons Wild match at Halloween Havoc. Waller noted that the competitors could be anyone on the WWE roster, in or out of NXT.
