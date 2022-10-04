Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Number of patients testing positive, receiving treatment for COVID-19 slightly rises in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Hospital Association is reporting a continued slight increase in patients testing positive for COVID-19 and being treated for the virus. On Wednesday, there was an increase from 107 people testing positive Tuesday to 116 people testing positive. It is the highest number since July 20. Of those 116 people, 37 are receiving specific treatment for the virus, up from 29 on Tuesday.
WMUR.com
Most New Hampshire residents eligible for new COVID-19 booster haven't received it
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials say hundreds of thousands of Granite Staters still have not received the updated COVID-19 omicron booster. According to state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan, of the 900,000 Granite Staters age 12 and older who got the two-shot primary COVID-19 vaccine, just 65,000 have received the updated booster that targets the omicron subvariant.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly rise
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Hospital Association reported a slight rise in patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being treated for the virus on Tuesday. There are 107 people in hospitals who have a confirmed positive case, up from 93 on Monday, officials reported. Of...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics, home visits resume
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire has resumed COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics and a homebased vaccination program. "As we move into the fall and winter, we want to make sure everyone has access to the updated COVID-19 booster doses that better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variants,'' Patricia Tilley, the state's director of Public Health Services, said in a statement Tuesday.
newscentermaine.com
More than 200 people are hospitalized in Maine with COVID-19
The last time hospitalization numbers were this high was back in May. Doctors say the best way to protect yourself from the flu and COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.
WMUR.com
Plaintiff in newly filed case shares stories of alleged abuse while in New Hampshire's care
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A former Granite Stater is speaking out about the abuse he claims he suffered as a child in the state's care. That man is among eight individuals filing suit in the past few weeks, alleging physical and sexual abuse as children living in certain facilities. The...
WMUR.com
More in New Hampshire applying for heating assistance amid high prices
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Heating fuel prices have been on the rise since the summer, but with winter around the corner, more New Hampshire residents are asking for help to pay their bills. Southern New Hampshire Services in Manchester started mailing out applications to its priority households in July, and...
NHPR
After Spotlight investigation into heart surgeon, N.H. lawmakers eye changes to medical board transparency
State lawmakers are considering changes to how New Hampshire's medical board holds physicians accountable, and what kinds of information about doctors' records it shares with the public, in the wake of a Boston Globe investigation into a former heart surgeon at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. The Globe’s investigation focused...
WCAX
1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases were found in Franklin County. Health officials say of the five confirmed cases in mid- to late August, one person in their 70s died from the bacteria. They...
WMUR.com
Drug officials warn of fentanyl made to look like colorful candy
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A deadly drug being formulated to look like candy has federal officials sounding the alarm. Federal officials said illegal fentanyl has been pressed into brightly colored tablets in what's been called rainbow fentanyl. It has been seized in 21 states, including neighboring Maine. Officials with the...
Centre Daily
Injured hiker who had to crawl up trail is carried 2 miles by rescuers, NH officials say
A woman was rescued after she was hurt while hiking in New Hampshire, state officials said. The 34-year-old avid hiker was embarking on a solo three-day trip and injured her ankle Monday, Oct. 3 after reaching the top of Mt. Chocorua, a 3,490-foot summit in the White Mountains, according to a release from the state’s Fish and Game Department.
WCAX
Poll: New Hampshire’s Hassan leading challenger Bolduc
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A new poll shows New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan leading challenger Don Bolduc. The latest poll by Data for Progress has the Democratic incumbent leading Republican Bolduc 50% to 43%. The poll was done Sept. 23-30 and surveyed 1,147 likely New Hampshire voters. The margin of...
NH officials may start levying criminal charges after risky hiker rescues
“It’s a little wake-up call,” one New Hampshire Fish and Game Department official said. They walked into Franconia Notch State Park the afternoon of June 11 without equipment, proper footwear, or even an idea of where they were going. Lowell resident Jason Feierstin, 22, and Windsor, New Hampshire...
Philbrook Center Survivor: ‘I’m tired of it being a nightmare’
They thought they could escape. After weeks of enduring sexual assaults and being raped by one of the employees at the Philbrook Center in Concord, four boys hatched a plan to get away from the abuse. John Doe 526, one of more than 800 people who are now suing New Hampshire for the horrific treatment at the hands of state employees or contractors, said he and the other boys found a manhole cover they thought would take them to freedom and safety.
WMUR.com
Hurricane Ian damage hits close to home for Red Cross worker from New Hampshire
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — News 9 spoke with a Red Cross disaster relief worker from New Hampshire who's been responding to disasters for more than 20 years. Karen Dudley said what she's seeing right now in Florida, is on a scale unlike any other hurricane, flood or wildfire she's ever been deployed to.
WMUR.com
Students graduate from fast-tracked health care worker program in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Three months ago, a group of would-be health care workers attended a job fair. Wednesday night, they graduated and will soon help lessen the critical shortages in the medical field. Graduates include medical assistants, patient service representatives and licensed nursing assistants. Done through the state’s community...
WCVB
Mass. doctors seeing earlier start to cold, flu season
Mass. General's Dr. Ali Raja says respiratory virus season has arrived, and doctors are noticing people with symptoms earlier in the year than is typical.
WMUR.com
1st District candidates spar over Social Security
KENSINGTON, N.H. — The candidates in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District are tangling over Social Security and who is the best choice to protect recipients' benefits. Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt is taking on Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas. On the campaign trail in Kensington, Pappas spoke to fellow...
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
Two Maine schools report high PFAS levels in recent water samples
SURRY, Maine — Recent water samples taken from two Maine schools show high levels of toxic chemicals known as PFAS, school officials said. Union 93 Superintendent Reg Ruhlin told NEWS CENTER Maine that the recent water samples came from Surry Elementary School and Blue Hill Consolidated School. PFAS was...
