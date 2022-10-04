ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Number of patients testing positive, receiving treatment for COVID-19 slightly rises in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Hospital Association is reporting a continued slight increase in patients testing positive for COVID-19 and being treated for the virus. On Wednesday, there was an increase from 107 people testing positive Tuesday to 116 people testing positive. It is the highest number since July 20. Of those 116 people, 37 are receiving specific treatment for the virus, up from 29 on Tuesday.
Most New Hampshire residents eligible for new COVID-19 booster haven't received it

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials say hundreds of thousands of Granite Staters still have not received the updated COVID-19 omicron booster. According to state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan, of the 900,000 Granite Staters age 12 and older who got the two-shot primary COVID-19 vaccine, just 65,000 have received the updated booster that targets the omicron subvariant.
New Hampshire COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly rise

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Hospital Association reported a slight rise in patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being treated for the virus on Tuesday. There are 107 people in hospitals who have a confirmed positive case, up from 93 on Monday, officials reported. Of...
New Hampshire COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics, home visits resume

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire has resumed COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics and a homebased vaccination program. "As we move into the fall and winter, we want to make sure everyone has access to the updated COVID-19 booster doses that better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variants,'' Patricia Tilley, the state's director of Public Health Services, said in a statement Tuesday.
More in New Hampshire applying for heating assistance amid high prices

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Heating fuel prices have been on the rise since the summer, but with winter around the corner, more New Hampshire residents are asking for help to pay their bills. Southern New Hampshire Services in Manchester started mailing out applications to its priority households in July, and...
1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases were found in Franklin County. Health officials say of the five confirmed cases in mid- to late August, one person in their 70s died from the bacteria. They...
Drug officials warn of fentanyl made to look like colorful candy

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A deadly drug being formulated to look like candy has federal officials sounding the alarm. Federal officials said illegal fentanyl has been pressed into brightly colored tablets in what's been called rainbow fentanyl. It has been seized in 21 states, including neighboring Maine. Officials with the...
Poll: New Hampshire’s Hassan leading challenger Bolduc

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A new poll shows New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan leading challenger Don Bolduc. The latest poll by Data for Progress has the Democratic incumbent leading Republican Bolduc 50% to 43%. The poll was done Sept. 23-30 and surveyed 1,147 likely New Hampshire voters. The margin of...
Philbrook Center Survivor: ‘I’m tired of it being a nightmare’

They thought they could escape. After weeks of enduring sexual assaults and being raped by one of the employees at the Philbrook Center in Concord, four boys hatched a plan to get away from the abuse. John Doe 526, one of more than 800 people who are now suing New Hampshire for the horrific treatment at the hands of state employees or contractors, said he and the other boys found a manhole cover they thought would take them to freedom and safety.
Students graduate from fast-tracked health care worker program in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Three months ago, a group of would-be health care workers attended a job fair. Wednesday night, they graduated and will soon help lessen the critical shortages in the medical field. Graduates include medical assistants, patient service representatives and licensed nursing assistants. Done through the state’s community...
1st District candidates spar over Social Security

KENSINGTON, N.H. — The candidates in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District are tangling over Social Security and who is the best choice to protect recipients' benefits. Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt is taking on Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas. On the campaign trail in Kensington, Pappas spoke to fellow...
