wabi.tv
Third annual Mobile Homeless Veterans’ Stand Down
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services and US Department of Veterans Affairs hosted the third annual Mobile Homeless Veterans’ Stand Down in Ellsworth on Wednesday. The goal of the event is to work with partner organizations to provide connections for veterans in need of...
Skowhegan Walmart settles discrimination lawsuit filed on behalf of disabled employee
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Walmart has settled a discrimination lawsuit filed on behalf of a longtime cart associate at the Skowhegan Walmart who has intellectual disabilities. The suit, filed in November 2020, was settled for an undisclosed amount. It was filed by the Maine Human Rights Commission and Disability Rights Maine after the commission found reasonable grounds to believe Walmart had discriminated against the man when it refused to allow him to work a modified schedule, an accommodation his medical provider said was necessary.
Two Maine schools report high PFAS levels in recent water samples
SURRY, Maine — Recent water samples taken from two Maine schools show high levels of toxic chemicals known as PFAS, school officials said. Union 93 Superintendent Reg Ruhlin told NEWS CENTER Maine that the recent water samples came from Surry Elementary School and Blue Hill Consolidated School. PFAS was...
wabi.tv
Construction on North Street Playground in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Construction is underway at North Street playground in Waterville. Renovation at the park is part of the general obligation bond that was passed last spring by the City Council. The bond included funding to renovate eight playgrounds in Waterville, some of which have been there for...
wabi.tv
Eastward Plaza on Route 1 in Ellsworth under new ownership
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Eastward Plaza on Route 1 in Ellsworth has a new owner. The building, which houses a bowling alley and three other small businesses, had been somewhat neglected in the past. 22-year old Ryan Lounder purchased the property in mid-September, and has a vision for it...
wabi.tv
Maine Army National Guard unveils Woodville training site
WOODVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A 5,500-acre Maine National Guard training site is being built in Penobscot County in the town of Woodville, just eight miles north of Lincoln. TV5 boarded a Black Hawk helicopter Wednesday in Bangor and flew to the site with the Maine National Guard to see how this will help them carry out their mission.
One person found dead in Lamoine
BANGOR, Maine — A man was found dead Monday morning in a home on Shore Road in Lamoine. The man was found by a friend who reportedly stopped by the house at about 10:15 a.m. and then called the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, according to a Wednesday news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine
We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
wabi.tv
Maine Team Hope Walk set for Sunday in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Maine Affiliate will be hosting the Maine Team Hope Walk on Sunday, October 9th at Ellsworth High School at 11AM in Ellsworth. Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100...
wabi.tv
Travis Mills Foundation receives gift of movement
ROME, Maine (WABI) - The Travis Mills foundation received the gift of movement over the summer. They received ten electric bikes that were donated by juiced bikes for the use of veterans retreat participants and their families. The electric bikes will allow participants that may not be physically able to...
LOOK: Most Expensive Home for Sale in Maine as of September 2022 is Stunning Inside
Have you ever dreamed of living in a multi-million dollar home in Maine? For most of us, unless you are one of the many celebrities who have bought homes here in Maine or have found another way to make a salary in the millions of dollars, that hope will always be a dream.
WGME
This Mainer goes to work each morning, but has been homeless for 4 years
BANGOR (BDN) -- Craig Stevens waited for a ride to work on Friday during a cold September morning, just as he does most days, smoking a cigarette and watching the sunrise. He stood by the side of the road on the fringes of “Tent City,” the growing homeless encampment on Bangor’s west side.
Ellsworth American
Crashes claim two
ELLSWORTH — Two Hancock County men — one from Brooksville and another from Ellsworth — died in separate motor vehicle crashes between Sunday night and Monday morning, police reported. Both motorists, according to police, may have been driving while impaired although investigations are still ongoing. John A....
Husband and wife found dead in Orrington home
BANGOR, Maine — Two people were found dead in their home Wednesday morning in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were reportedly found by a family member, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Officials with the Penobscot County...
wabi.tv
First-of-its-kind distillery opens in Harrington
HARRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - H&S Spirits in Harrington started distilling last August, becoming the 23rd distillery to operate in Maine, and the very first in Washington County. The distillery now has a tasting room which had a successful grand opening over the weekend. “We’re proud to be in Washington County,...
wabi.tv
Mural begins to take shape in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A mural three years in the making has begun to take shape in Ellsworth. The project is sponsored by Heart of Ellsworth, a non-profit, downtown revitalization organization. Artist Judy Taylor of MDI and her team started painting Sunday on the side of the Coastal Interiors building...
wgan.com
Couple found dead in Orrington home
Police are investigating the death of a couple in Penobscot County. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowners, Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89 years old, were found dead. A family member discovered the bodies.
China, Maine Man Identified as Driver Who Crashed Through Winslow Home While Unconscious
In an update to a story we brought you a day ago, the driver of a Subaru Forester that left the roadway and crashed through the side of a Winslow, Maine house has been identified. Tuesday afternoon the Kennebec Journal released the information reporting that William Haiss, about 65 years...
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of October 6
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police Sept. 20 arrested a Baring man who had an arrest warrant from the state of New Hampshire charging a protection order violation and stalking. Sgt. Alden Bustard took Mason Fortier, 22, to the Washington County Jail in Machias. Harassment. Trooper Steven Mahon warned...
Latest Update: World’s Largest Flagpole Taller Than the Empire State Building to Open in Maine
By now you know about this gigantic undertaking that's underway in Maine. I'm not even sure the word 'gigantic' covers the enormity of the world's largest flagpole headed to the Pine Tree State. A memorial and park will boast this flagpole, which will be taller than the Empire State Building....
