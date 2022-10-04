SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Walmart has settled a discrimination lawsuit filed on behalf of a longtime cart associate at the Skowhegan Walmart who has intellectual disabilities. The suit, filed in November 2020, was settled for an undisclosed amount. It was filed by the Maine Human Rights Commission and Disability Rights Maine after the commission found reasonable grounds to believe Walmart had discriminated against the man when it refused to allow him to work a modified schedule, an accommodation his medical provider said was necessary.

