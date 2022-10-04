Monroe County DA Office Seeking Information On Whereabouts Of Wanted Woman

Photo Provided by Monroe County Office of the District Attorney

By Mike Lynn

The Monroe County Office of the District Attorney is seeking information on the whereabouts of a woman who is wanted on charges relating to the sale and distribution of heroin.

Monroe County, PA | On Monday, October 3, The Monroe County Office of the District Attorney's office put out a press release on Kathleen Marie Ellis, who is wanted for alleged possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.

Ellis is described as a 24-year-old white female standing at 5’4” weighing 160 Lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Ellis’s last known address is on Melrose Terrace, in East Stroudsburg, but new information indicates that she may be residing in Rossville, Georgia.

The press release states, in part, “The Monroe County Office of the District Attorney, Criminal Investigations Division, is seeking the public’s help in locating Kathleen Marie ELLIS who is wanted on charges relating to the sale and distribution of heroin.

Ellis’s last known address in Pennsylvania is on Melrose Terrace in East Stroudsburg however recent information revealed she may be residing in Rossville, Georgia.”

The Monroe County Office of the District Attorney, Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the public’s help in locating Ellis, anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Kim Lippincott at (570) 460-9600 or via email at klippincott@monroecountypa.gov.

According to their website, The Monroe County Office of the District Attorney is staffed by thirteen prosecutors, eight secretaries, an office manager, five victim/witness advocates, eight full-time county detectives, and three part-time county detectives serving approximately 170,000 residents, four municipal police departments, one state university police department, and three state police barracks.