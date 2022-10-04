ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Monroe County DA Office Seeking Information On Whereabouts Of Wanted Woman

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3AAE_0iKmKKn100
Photo Provided by Monroe County Office of the District Attorney

By Mike Lynn

The Monroe County Office of the District Attorney is seeking information on the whereabouts of a woman who is wanted on charges relating to the sale and distribution of heroin.

Monroe County, PA | On Monday, October 3, The Monroe County Office of the District Attorney's office put out a press release on Kathleen Marie Ellis, who is wanted for alleged possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.

Ellis is described as a 24-year-old white female standing at 5’4” weighing 160 Lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Ellis’s last known address is on Melrose Terrace, in East Stroudsburg, but new information indicates that she may be residing in Rossville, Georgia.

The press release states, in part, “The Monroe County Office of the District Attorney, Criminal Investigations Division, is seeking the public’s help in locating Kathleen Marie ELLIS who is wanted on charges relating to the sale and distribution of heroin.

Ellis’s last known address in Pennsylvania is on Melrose Terrace in East Stroudsburg however recent information revealed she may be residing in Rossville, Georgia.”

The Monroe County Office of the District Attorney, Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the public’s help in locating Ellis, anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Kim Lippincott at (570) 460-9600 or via email at klippincott@monroecountypa.gov.

According to their website, The Monroe County Office of the District Attorney is staffed by thirteen prosecutors, eight secretaries, an office manager, five victim/witness advocates, eight full-time county detectives, and three part-time county detectives serving approximately 170,000 residents, four municipal police departments, one state university police department, and three state police barracks.

Comments / 9

Related
skooknews.com

PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
OLD FORGE, PA
WBRE

Healthcare employee accused of assaulting patient

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a report of a healthcare employee assaulting a patient in Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 29 around 1:00 p.m. troopers were called to Brookmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Chesnuthill Township for a report of an assault. PSP states through an investigation […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Former Luzerne County constable charged with unregistered weapon

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a former Luzerne County constable for unlawfully possessing an unregistered rifle. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, in April, Sydney Snelling, Jr., 48, of Wilkes-Barre, allegedly possessed an assault rifle bearing a modified barrel of under 16”, without possessing the requisite tax stamp to possess such a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Monroe County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
East Stroudsburg, PA
State
Georgia State
County
Monroe County, PA
East Stroudsburg, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Rossville, PA
WBRE

State police search for missing teen in Monroe County

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PSP is searching for a 17-year-old girl missing for four days in Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 17-year-old girl was last seen on September 29 around 1:30 a.m. leaving a house in the 400 block of Benson Court in Middle Smithfield Township. Police are describing the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

DA: Monroe County woman wanted on heroin distribution charges

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Monroe County District Attorney's Office, Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the public's help in locating a woman they say is wanted on charges related to the sale and distribution of heroin. Officials say the suspect, 24-year-old Kathleen Marie Ellis, may be residing...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Texas men accused of trafficking over 11 pounds of cocaine

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Two men from Texas are being charged in the middle district of Pennsylvania for allegedly trafficking multiple pounds of cocaine. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam says the indictment charges Luis Gonzalez, 26, and Jose Torres, 27, with conspiracy to distribute more than 11 pounds of cocaine on September 29. Officials say […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Lynn
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling meth in Luzerne County

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Swoyersville man has been sentenced to 5 years for conspiring to sell more than 50 grams of meth from his home in Luzerne County. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Michael Marchese, 30, of Swoyersville, previously entered a guilty plea and admitted to conspiring with other individuals to distribute […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police searching for alleged Monroe County car thief

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Township Police Department is asking for the public to identify a man they believe stole a vehicle on Monday. Officials say they believe the man pictured below stole a 2019 Gray Ford Escape bearing the license plate “LZB9637” from the parking lot of “Advanced Collision” on Monday, […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Monroe County Office
WBRE

Man charged with drug delivery resulting in death

WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  Police are charging a man after they say an investigation revealed he sold fentanyl and multiple other drugs to a man resulting in his death. According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, William Henry Motz, 31, of Lake Ariel, has been charged for the overdose death of Edward Lawrence Keane, […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

15-year-old girl missing out of Wayne County

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Wayne County are asking for public help in locating a 15-year-old girl who ran away with another teen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday, around 10:00 p.m., Jillian Dunaway ran away from her mother’s house in the 900 block of Millcreek Road in Newfoundland. PSP states […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Missing Luzerne County woman found dead inside home

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a body found inside a home of a woman reported missing in Luzerne County. Police were on the scene of the 40 block of Jeanette Street Monday afternoon after Leona Sherrick was reported missing from her house. According to Pennsylvania State Police, once troopers arrived they were […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Remains identified as teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced today that human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. PSP is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for the death of Joan Marie Dymond. She was […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with cooking oil theft in stolen U-Haul

SCOTRUN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man after they say he was found stealing cooking oil from a plaza in the Poconos. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Sunday around 6:50 a.m., officers were called for a report of a man in a white van stealing cooking oil from the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Driver crashes into convenience store

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nanticoke City Police are sorting out the details of a driver crashing a vehicle into the front of a Cocoa Hut in Nanticoke. Police were called to the scene on East Main Street and Prospect Streets at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported. There was damage to the brick […]
NANTICOKE, PA
Pocono Update

Pocono Update

Stroudsburg, PA
17K+
Followers
785
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy