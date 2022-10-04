Read full article on original website
Local Ranchers Rank in Top 3 for Angus Registrations in NE for 2022
Lincoln County’s TD Angus ranked second in Angus Registrations for Nebraska during 2022. Judson and Denise Baldridge of North Platte ranked third largest in registering the most Angus Beef Cattle in Nebraska with the American Angus Association® during fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 30, according to Mark McCully, Association chief executive officer.
NE Medicaid to Host Listening Series in North Platte
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services/MLTC Division will visit communities across the state as part of its upcoming Medicaid listening tour. “Moving Forward with Medicaid: A Listening Series” will take place across seven cities this October, as well as two virtual options. The listening tour will include a presentation from Nebraska Medicaid that will focus on new information for members, including the newly selected provider contracts and other important updates. After the presentation, time will be reserved in which members of the public can ask questions or give feedback.
Great Plains Health Receives Statewide Excellence Award
Great Plains Health has earned the 2022 Quest for Excellence award in the non-critical access hospital division, demonstrating its. commitment to emergency and heart attack patient care. After a rigorous application process and review by committee, the Nebraska Hospital Association grants this award to hospitals that make advancements in quality improvement, according to a press release from Great Plains Health. “Quality and patient care is our top priority – always,” Barb Petersen, chief quality officer, said. “It is an honor to receive this award because it is a testament to the expertise and efforts of our team.”
Officials Provide An Update on Bovee Fire Near Thedford
Federal, state, and local firefighters are aggressively attacking the 15,000-acre Bovee Fire, which ignited yesterday afternoon in the Nebraska National Forest about three miles south of the Bessey Ranger District office, according to a press release issued early Monday afternoon. The Bovee Fire was reported at 12:38 p.m. on October...
Gov. Ricketts Celebrates Groundbreaking of Rancher-Owned Meatpacking Plant in North Platte, Discusses Proposed Rail Park with Leaders in Lincoln County
This afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts gave remarks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef, a meat processing plant being built in North Platte. He then traveled to Hershey for a briefing with leaders of a planned industrial rail park in Lincoln County. Sustainable Beef is a beef processing plant spearheaded...
Thomas County Wildfire More Than Half Contained
A destructive Nebraska Sandhills wildfire that saw one firefighter die while fighting the flames was more than half contained by Wednesday, officials said. The size of the Bovee Fire in west-central Nebraska was mapped Tuesday at 18,932 acres, or about 30 square miles (78 square kilometers), up from the 15,000 acres, or about 23 square miles (60 square kilometers), reported Sunday night, according to a report from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team.
