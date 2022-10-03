Read full article on original website
Woman arrested for attempted kidnapping, approaching children in Berkeley
BERKELEY -- Police arrested a woman suspected of an attempted kidnapping and of approaching middle and high school-aged children in Berkeley, the department announced Thursday.The first two incidents happened on August 29. At about 5:30 p.m., the suspect twice approached a 14-year-old boy working in his front yard on the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue near Allston Way and attempted to shake his hand. About a half-hour later, the suspect approached a 13-year-old girl walking in the area of Allston Way and McKinley Avenue, about four blocks east of the first incident.On September 14, the suspect approached a 15-year-old...
2 arrested, guns recovered following series of shootings in SF Hunters Point
SAN FRANCISCO -- Two men were arrested, a third was being sought, and a number of firearms seized after San Francisco police served warrants in a series of shootings dating back to last year, the department announced Thursday.Investigators identified the three men as suspects in multiple shootings between March 2021 and last month in the area of Northridge Road and Harbor Road in the city's Hunters Point neighborhood.On September 29, investigators from the department's Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) served search warrants at three residences on the 100 block of Northridge Road. Police said as officers were preparing to serve...
Suspected killer arrested for San Jose homicide
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 74-year-old man was arrested on homicide charges in connection to a September 30 homicide in San Jose, police said Wednesday. Sital Singh Dosanjh, 74, is accused of fatally shooting a woman who was later found dead inside a car on Almaden Expressway. On the evening of the homicide, “Officers […]
Alameda police stop catalytic converter theft in progress
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested after police found him underneath a car with a catalytic converter, according to a statement from Alameda Police Department. Over the weekend, an officer on patrol around Clement Avenue and Elm Street noticed a vehicle that didn’t have license plates with an open trunk. Police said […]
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead, 1 Arrested After Shooting in Hayward
A man was arrested Monday for allegedly killing another man in Hayward earlier in the day, police said. Zechariah Fisher, 24, of Hayward, was arrested for a shooting near the 25000 block of Carlos Bee Boulevard, which is near Mission Boulevard. Officers arrived at 5:54 a.m. following reports that a...
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Shooting in San Mateo
Police in San Mateo are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in the area of Fathom Drive, a neighborhood near Fashion Island Shopping Center. "Luckily we have no victim at this time and the investigation is underway," police said in an advisory abot 3 p.m. No other information has been released...
californiaexaminer.net
Man Died At Oakland Catalytic Converter Heist Site, Authorities Say
On Tuesday morning, police in Oakland shot and killed a man who had been at the scene of a stolen catalytic converter. According to the Oakland Police Department, at around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Everett Avenue in Oakland’s Glenview neighborhood near Dimond Park in response to a report of a stolen catalytic converter when they received word of a shooting in the area.
Explore: Every person killed in SF police shootings since 2000
Illustrations by Molly Oleson. It has been five months since police officers killed Michael MacFhionghain and Rafael Mendoza in the dirt beneath the I-280 overpass. San Francisco police officers were called to separate the two brawling homeless men. When they arrived, they found MacFhionghain sitting on top of Mendoza, holding a knife above his head. After ten minutes of frantic orders from police, MacFhionghain appeared to push the knife downwards.
1 arrested, 1 suspect sought in separate shootings in Concord neighborhood
CONCORD – Police have made one arrest and are looking for another suspect following two separate shootings that took place in a Concord neighborhood last week.Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the area of Monument Boulevard and Virginia Lane on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound to his lower leg.The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police said the suspects have not been found.Around 5 a.m. the following morning, officers were called to reports of gunshots on the 1800 block of Sunshine Drive, less than a mile from where the first shooting took place. Officers arrested a suspect in the second shooting and evidence was collected, police said. No injuries were reported. The suspect's name has not been released.Police said they do not believe the incidents were related.Anyone who may have witnessed either shooting or who may have information is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line by calling 925-603-5836.
Oakland family mourns father shot, killed trying to stop catalytic converter theft
"You already had the catalytic converter. Why did you shoot my dad?" The family of a man shot and killed outside of his house says he was trying to stop catalytic converter thieves.
New clues give hope to loved ones in unsolved killing of Oakland restaurant owner
OAKLAND – One of Oakland's unsolved homicide cases involves a restaurant owner who was gunned down in front of his young child while closing up his restaurant back in May. New information released by Oakland Police is giving the family some hope the killer is caught soon, but it doesn't ease the suffering they're enduring. At Lucky Three Seven, a popular Filipino food joint in the heart of Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood, Mark Legaspi and Malinda Bun are reminded almost every day of the exact spot where Jun Anabo was killed. Five months have passed since Bun held her boyfriend dying...
Suspected California serial killer’s victims ID’d; $125,000 reward
A $125,000 reward is being offered for information that helps catch a suspected California serial killer.
eastcountytoday.net
Concord Police Investigate Two Shootings in 24-Hours
The Concord Police Department announced it was investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday and Saturday within the City of Concord. Per Police: Over the past 24 hours, our Officers responded to two separate reports of shootings. You may have seen a large law enforcement presence in the area of Monument Blvd. / Virginia Ln. and in the 1800 block of Sunshine Dr. We wanted to update the community on these events and ask for your assistance if you witnessed what took place or if you have any information about the shootings. At this time, we do not believe these incidents are related.
Oakland police recover over 1,150 firearms
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has recovered 1,150 firearms this year thus far alone, according to a tweet. That means police have recovered about four firearms a day. “OPD is focused on getting illegal firearms off the streets of Oakland to help keep our community safe,” the Tweet stated. Adding “#OPDCARES and […]
Salinas man arrested after warrant searches in Greenfield and Salinas
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The South Monterey County Task Force arrested a man after finding a 9mm handgun and gang indicia on Wednesday morning. The South Monterey County Task Force served two search warrants in Greenfield and another in Salinas for firearms investigation, said police. In Greenfield, investigators found ammunition and gang indicia. A loaded 9mm The post Salinas man arrested after warrant searches in Greenfield and Salinas appeared first on KION546.
crimevoice.com
Arrest Made in Hayward Double Homicide
“HAYWARD, Calif., On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at about 9:51 PM, Hayward PD Detectives arrested 22-year-old Hayward resident, Oscar Josue Arevalo-Baquiax, in connection with the homicide that occurred earlier that morning. Arevalo-Baquiax is currently being held on murder charges at the Hayward PD Jail. On September 25, 2022, at about...
Police connect Oakland victim to ‘serial killings’ in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Monday said there are two more shootings connected to the five killings they are investigating. The new information proves the killings stretch back to April of 2021 and are no longer contained to just Stockton. Police said a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, around […]
1 dead in weekend shooting in East Oakland
OAKLAND – One person died in a shooting early Sunday morning in the Woodland neighborhood of East Oakland, police said Monday. The shooting occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue. Police on Monday said a ShotSpotter activation indicated there were 12 shots fired.Officers went there and found an adult with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers tried to save the victim's life to no avail, according to police. On Monday, police said that a vehicle of interest connected with the crime was located and that a person of interest has been identified. The victim's name was unavailable Monday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The fatal shooting was the 99th homicide in Oakland this year, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Oakland Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
San Mateo officers find drugs, guns, 5-year-old during traffic stop
SAN MATEO – Police in San Mateo arrested two people on drug and child endangerment charges following a traffic stop late Sunday night.According to a police statement, an officer pulled over the suspects' vehicle in the area of Casa de Campo and La Selva Street around 11:45 p.m. for a vehicle code violation. Police said four adults and a 5-year-old were inside.While conducting a records check, police determined that the driver and front passenger were both on bail for pending criminal charges and search conditions that allowed for a probation search.The occupants were then ordered to exit the vehicle. During...
Suspect arrested after San Joaquin Sheriff's vehicle struck by gunfire
STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – Sheriff's deputies arrested a 60-year-old man near Stockton over the weekend after he allegedly shot at a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office patrol unit vehicle. Charles Pinkston was identified by deputies as the suspect and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.Deputies said shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, a patrol sergeant in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue reported that the windshield of her fully marked patrol unit had been struck by what appeared to be gunfire. The sergeant wasn't injured in the shooting.Pinkston was located at his residence, where he surrendered without incident at 9:30 p.m. The weapon used for the shooting was a high-powered pellet rifle, according to deputies. The shooting may not have been an isolated incident and deputies said the suspect may have shot at other vehicles in the past. Anyone who has had their property damaged on South Oro Avenue between Washington Street and Horner Avenue is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at (209) 468-4400.
