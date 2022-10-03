CONCORD – Police have made one arrest and are looking for another suspect following two separate shootings that took place in a Concord neighborhood last week.Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the area of Monument Boulevard and Virginia Lane on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound to his lower leg.The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police said the suspects have not been found.Around 5 a.m. the following morning, officers were called to reports of gunshots on the 1800 block of Sunshine Drive, less than a mile from where the first shooting took place. Officers arrested a suspect in the second shooting and evidence was collected, police said. No injuries were reported. The suspect's name has not been released.Police said they do not believe the incidents were related.Anyone who may have witnessed either shooting or who may have information is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line by calling 925-603-5836.

CONCORD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO