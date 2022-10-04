New term, new Justice: What’s next for SCOTUS
WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — The Supreme Court begins its new term Monday and Slate’s senior writer, Mark Joseph Stern, gives a preview of the major cases, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in her new role and the turmoil among SCOTUS members after a tumultuous summer.
