CBS Baltimore

One person charged in killing of 23-year-old man found inside vehicle in Morrell Park

BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the killing of another man whose body police found inside a vehicle in Morrell Park last month, according to authorities.Officers received a tip that there was a dead body inside a vehicle on Griffis Avenue on Sept. 26, police said.Officers followed up on the information and found the body of 23-year-old Quincy Harris inside of a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Griffis Avenue, according to authorities.Harris' death was investigated as a homicide. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Harris and determined that he had died from gunshot wounds, police said.Police said in September that the vehicle that served as his temporary tomb will be processed for evidence.Investigators allege that Carlos Pearson killed Harris.Pearson is being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility without bail, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mother accused of abducting 1-year-old arrested

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A mother accused of abducting her 1-year-old son was arrested, police said. 28-year-old Raven Harris was arrested Tuesday by Warrant Apprehension Task-Force detectives. Monday, the Baltimore Police Department publicly asked for help in locating Harris and her son, Legend Parham. Police said Harris abducted the toddler...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

26-year-old man charged in killing another man and putting the body in his luxury car

BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the killing of another man whose body police found inside a vehicle in Morrell Park last month, according to authorities.Officers learned there was a dead body inside a vehicle on Griffis Avenue after 26-year-old Carlos Pearson showed up at the Baltimore Police Department's homicide unit along with his attorney, John Cox, to discuss a violent incident in which he had participated, according to charging documents.Pearson explained to detectives that he and 23-year-old Quincy Harris had a deadly altercation inside of a house in the 1900 block of Griffis...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Suspects On The Loose After Attempting To Abduct Minor Girl In Wheaton: Police

A young girl was nearly abducted by a pair of Spanish-speaking men who attempted to get her into their car in Maryland, police say. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police Special Investigations Division are investigating an attempted abduction that took place between 4:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m on Monday, Oct. 3, in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place in Wheaton.
WHEATON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing at East Baltimore boarding house

BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-man has been arrested in the deadly stabbing of another man at a boarding house in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers learned a few minutes after 1 a.m. on Wednesday that there had been a cutting at a boarding house in the 1400 block of North Central Avenue, police said.When they arrived at the location, they found a 43-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to the abdomen, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.Homicide detectives arrested 23-year-old Jayquann Bridgeman, who also lived at the boarding house, in connection with the deadly stabbing, according to authorities.Bridgeman faces charges of first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and assault with a deadly weapon, police said.Bridgeman has been taken to Central Booking where he is waiting to see a court commissioner, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman shot in the leg in northwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a woman was shot in the leg in northwest Baltimore last night. Police say they were called to the 4700 block of Pimlico Road just after 10:45 p.m. When they arrived, they say they found a 32-year-old woman who had been shot....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man charged with shooting squeegee workers who allegedly stole $2,200 from his mother

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man was recently arrested for allegedly coaxing squeegee workers into his truck and taking them to a home in West Baltimore and shooting them, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.Zhamiel Dixon, 26, was taken into custody on Sept. 21 after he allegedly shot two people in an alley on May 19. He has been charged with first-degree assault and two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with several handgun violations.Documents revealed two men and a teenager were squeegeeing at the intersection of Moravia Road and Sinclair Lane in May when Dixon pulled...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies 8 days after being shot, say police; victim identified

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified a man who was shot in late September and died a week later. Police say 31-year-old Robert Taylor was the person who was shot at the intersection of 4th Street and Patapsco Avenue in South Baltimore's Brooklyn section. Police said he had been shot in the neck.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 men caught on camera during an ATM theft in east Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The search is on for three men caught on camera during an ATM theft in east Baltimore. That case is one of the latest in this recent theft trend. Police say the suspects, one of them wearing bright colorful shoes, walked into a carryout on North Milton Avenue late Friday afternoon. Investigators say the men took the ATM out the front door and loaded it into a blue Dodge Grand Caravan with Virginia tags, last seen heading southbound on Milton.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Scammers steals $5K from elderly woman in Laurel: police

LAUREL, Md. - Police are searching for two women they say scammed an elderly victim out of thousands of dollars in Laurel over the summer. According to authorities, the elderly woman told officers she was approached by the two women as she left a shopping center in the 1000 block of Fairlawn Avenue on June 22 around 5:30 p.m.
LAUREL, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID 22-Year-Old Man Found Murdered In Baltimore Housing Complex

Police investigators in Baltimore have identified the 22-year-old man who was gunned down in Landsdowne on Rosh Hashanah late last month. Maliq L. Hilton was found by Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives at approximately 11:18 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 suffering from a gunshot wound in the unit block of Birdsnest Court, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD

