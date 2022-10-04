ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

huskeradio.com

Thomas County Wildfire More Than Half Contained

A destructive Nebraska Sandhills wildfire that saw one firefighter die while fighting the flames was more than half contained by Wednesday, officials said. The size of the Bovee Fire in west-central Nebraska was mapped Tuesday at 18,932 acres, or about 30 square miles (78 square kilometers), up from the 15,000 acres, or about 23 square miles (60 square kilometers), reported Sunday night, according to a report from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team.
THOMAS COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska Game and Parks warns drought may fuel deadly big game virus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hunters can chalk up another worry to drought. This one is for big game populations, like deer and bighorn. Epizootic hemorrhagic disease or EHD. “It’s a virus that’s transmitted by gnats,” Nebraska Game and Parks big game program manager Luke Meduna said. “So when you have drought conditions you tend to create these mud flood conditions that are good for the gnats, in turn when you have those drought conditions (EHD) tends to concentrate on deer around those shallow water sources.”
NEBRASKA STATE
huskeradio.com

Nebraska Farmer Hoping for Early Freeze to Help Soybean Crop

Southwest Nebraska farmer Don Batie is hoping for an early freeze to help finish off his soybean crop. “The stems are very green, and a freeze would actually speed up the harvest on them. The beans themselves are dry. I talked with one neighbor who is cutting 8 percent beans, but the stems were just green, green, green and it was awfully tough to combine.”
NEBRASKA STATE
huskeradio.com

Officials Provide An Update on Bovee Fire Near Thedford

Federal, state, and local firefighters are aggressively attacking the 15,000-acre Bovee Fire, which ignited yesterday afternoon in the Nebraska National Forest about three miles south of the Bessey Ranger District office, according to a press release issued early Monday afternoon. The Bovee Fire was reported at 12:38 p.m. on October...
THEDFORD, NE
kfornow.com

Cattle Producers Starting Their Own Packing Plant

Gov. Ricketts speaks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef in North Platte. Lincoln County, NE (October 4, 2022) – This afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts gave remarks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef, a meat processing plant being built in North Platte. He then traveled to Hershey for a briefing with leaders of a planned industrial rail park in Lincoln County.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

Volunteer Firefighter Dies in Nebraska Sandhills Wildfire

A longtime volunteer firefighter died while battling a large wildfire in drought-stricken central Nebraska that destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village, according to the Associated Press. Mike Moody, 59, the assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, died Sunday after suffering...
NEBRASKA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Who’s moving to South Dakota?

RAPID CITY S.D. – All these Californians are filling up South Dakota! Or are they? We analyzed IRS tax return data to determine which states people are moving to South Dakota from, as well as get a sense for just how many people are coming here overall. The #1...
CALIFORNIA STATE
huskeradio.com

Gov. Ricketts Celebrates Groundbreaking of Rancher-Owned Meatpacking Plant in North Platte, Discusses Proposed Rail Park with Leaders in Lincoln County

This afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts gave remarks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef, a meat processing plant being built in North Platte. He then traveled to Hershey for a briefing with leaders of a planned industrial rail park in Lincoln County. Sustainable Beef is a beef processing plant spearheaded...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Tuesday Forecast: Cold front(s) on the way...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will continue to be near 80 in the Capital City Tuesday, but locations north and west of Lincoln will be around 10-15 degrees cooler. A cold front will move across the state during the day on Tuesday dropping the high temperatures along and behind it. Western and central Nebraska will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Given the recent warm weather, this is actually around average for this time of year. Depending on the timing of the front, Lincoln may not hit 80, but southeast Nebraska should be in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day across the state.
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Carbon America to Launch Nebraska’s First Commercial Carbon Capture and Sequestration Project

ARVADA, Colo. & BRIDGEPORT, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon America, the first vertically integrated carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) super developer, announced today an agreement with Bridgeport Ethanol, LLC to develop a carbon capture and storage project in Nebraska. The project will capture and store approximately 175,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂) per year, equivalent to 95 percent of total emissions from the ethanol facility’s fermentation process. This is the first commercial project of its kind in the state of Nebraska. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005399/en/ Carbon America plans to build a carbon capture and sequestration facility that will capture 95 percent of the carbon dioxide emissions from a Nebraska ethanol plant and permanently store the CO2 underground. The ethanol facility is in Bridgeport, Nebraska. Photo credit: Carbon America
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Down to two: What’s the coolest thing made in Nebraska?

OMAHA — More than 20,000 votes so far have chimed in on a contest that next week will reveal the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. Designed as a fun image-booster for the state’s manufacturing industry, the bracket-style knockout competition was organized by the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance and Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
NEBRASKA STATE
wnax.com

Rural Nebraska Facing Challenges

Rural counties across central and western Nebraska will continue to face challenges. Cheryl Burkhart-Kreisel is the Rural Prosperity Specialist for the University of Nebraska-Extension and says many small towns and counties wouldn’t survive without dedicated volunteers….. Burkhart-Kreisel says projections from the University of Nebraska-Omaha show many rural counties...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Service announced for fallen Nebraska firefighter Mike Moody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Details of fallen firefighter Mike Moody’s funeral were announced Wednesday. Moody, assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while fighting the Bovee Fire. He was 59. Moody’s funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at...
NEBRASKA STATE
huskeradio.com

Bringing Manufacturing Back Home By Governor Pete Ricketts

Below is this weeks column from Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. Over the past three years, we’ve dealt with shortages of many goods, from lumber to cars to toilet paper. Supply chain shortages have shown that the United States is overreliant on foreign suppliers. Instead of depending on China for medicine, Taiwan for computer chips, or Russia for fertilizer, we need to return the manufacturing of our products to America.
NEBRASKA STATE

