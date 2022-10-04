Read full article on original website
Related
huskeradio.com
Thomas County Wildfire More Than Half Contained
A destructive Nebraska Sandhills wildfire that saw one firefighter die while fighting the flames was more than half contained by Wednesday, officials said. The size of the Bovee Fire in west-central Nebraska was mapped Tuesday at 18,932 acres, or about 30 square miles (78 square kilometers), up from the 15,000 acres, or about 23 square miles (60 square kilometers), reported Sunday night, according to a report from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team.
UPDATE: Officials say Nebraska Sandhills wildfire 56% contained
The Bovee Fire in west-central Nebraska's remote Thomas County was 30% contained Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team.
1011now.com
Nebraska Game and Parks warns drought may fuel deadly big game virus
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hunters can chalk up another worry to drought. This one is for big game populations, like deer and bighorn. Epizootic hemorrhagic disease or EHD. “It’s a virus that’s transmitted by gnats,” Nebraska Game and Parks big game program manager Luke Meduna said. “So when you have drought conditions you tend to create these mud flood conditions that are good for the gnats, in turn when you have those drought conditions (EHD) tends to concentrate on deer around those shallow water sources.”
huskeradio.com
Nebraska Farmer Hoping for Early Freeze to Help Soybean Crop
Southwest Nebraska farmer Don Batie is hoping for an early freeze to help finish off his soybean crop. “The stems are very green, and a freeze would actually speed up the harvest on them. The beans themselves are dry. I talked with one neighbor who is cutting 8 percent beans, but the stems were just green, green, green and it was awfully tough to combine.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
You’ve Never Seen A South Dakota Bridge Demolition Like This
Most of us don't think twice when we drive over a bridge. But here is a sobering statistic; 45,000 bridges in the US have been deemed “Structurally Deficient” and in Poor Condition, according to a recent report. I'm not sure if the 60th Street Bridge in Sioux Falls,...
huskeradio.com
Officials Provide An Update on Bovee Fire Near Thedford
Federal, state, and local firefighters are aggressively attacking the 15,000-acre Bovee Fire, which ignited yesterday afternoon in the Nebraska National Forest about three miles south of the Bessey Ranger District office, according to a press release issued early Monday afternoon. The Bovee Fire was reported at 12:38 p.m. on October...
kfornow.com
Cattle Producers Starting Their Own Packing Plant
Gov. Ricketts speaks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef in North Platte. Lincoln County, NE (October 4, 2022) – This afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts gave remarks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef, a meat processing plant being built in North Platte. He then traveled to Hershey for a briefing with leaders of a planned industrial rail park in Lincoln County.
Flags in Nebraska to fly at half-staff for Firefighters Memorial Service
Governor Pete Ricketts announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff this weekend in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday. Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise on Friday, October 7th until sunset on Sunday, October 9, 2022. As Americans...
RELATED PEOPLE
huskeradio.com
Volunteer Firefighter Dies in Nebraska Sandhills Wildfire
A longtime volunteer firefighter died while battling a large wildfire in drought-stricken central Nebraska that destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village, according to the Associated Press. Mike Moody, 59, the assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, died Sunday after suffering...
newscenter1.tv
Who’s moving to South Dakota?
RAPID CITY S.D. – All these Californians are filling up South Dakota! Or are they? We analyzed IRS tax return data to determine which states people are moving to South Dakota from, as well as get a sense for just how many people are coming here overall. The #1...
huskeradio.com
Gov. Ricketts Celebrates Groundbreaking of Rancher-Owned Meatpacking Plant in North Platte, Discusses Proposed Rail Park with Leaders in Lincoln County
This afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts gave remarks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef, a meat processing plant being built in North Platte. He then traveled to Hershey for a briefing with leaders of a planned industrial rail park in Lincoln County. Sustainable Beef is a beef processing plant spearheaded...
Nebraska Sandhills wildfire razes camp, prompts evacuation
A wildfire that exploded in size in drought-stricken central Nebraska has destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: Cold front(s) on the way...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will continue to be near 80 in the Capital City Tuesday, but locations north and west of Lincoln will be around 10-15 degrees cooler. A cold front will move across the state during the day on Tuesday dropping the high temperatures along and behind it. Western and central Nebraska will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Given the recent warm weather, this is actually around average for this time of year. Depending on the timing of the front, Lincoln may not hit 80, but southeast Nebraska should be in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day across the state.
Carbon America to Launch Nebraska’s First Commercial Carbon Capture and Sequestration Project
ARVADA, Colo. & BRIDGEPORT, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon America, the first vertically integrated carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) super developer, announced today an agreement with Bridgeport Ethanol, LLC to develop a carbon capture and storage project in Nebraska. The project will capture and store approximately 175,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂) per year, equivalent to 95 percent of total emissions from the ethanol facility’s fermentation process. This is the first commercial project of its kind in the state of Nebraska. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005399/en/ Carbon America plans to build a carbon capture and sequestration facility that will capture 95 percent of the carbon dioxide emissions from a Nebraska ethanol plant and permanently store the CO2 underground. The ethanol facility is in Bridgeport, Nebraska. Photo credit: Carbon America
Down to two: What’s the coolest thing made in Nebraska?
OMAHA — More than 20,000 votes so far have chimed in on a contest that next week will reveal the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. Designed as a fun image-booster for the state’s manufacturing industry, the bracket-style knockout competition was organized by the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance and Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
wnax.com
Rural Nebraska Facing Challenges
Rural counties across central and western Nebraska will continue to face challenges. Cheryl Burkhart-Kreisel is the Rural Prosperity Specialist for the University of Nebraska-Extension and says many small towns and counties wouldn’t survive without dedicated volunteers….. Burkhart-Kreisel says projections from the University of Nebraska-Omaha show many rural counties...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Service announced for fallen Nebraska firefighter Mike Moody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Details of fallen firefighter Mike Moody’s funeral were announced Wednesday. Moody, assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while fighting the Bovee Fire. He was 59. Moody’s funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at...
huskeradio.com
Bringing Manufacturing Back Home By Governor Pete Ricketts
Below is this weeks column from Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. Over the past three years, we’ve dealt with shortages of many goods, from lumber to cars to toilet paper. Supply chain shortages have shown that the United States is overreliant on foreign suppliers. Instead of depending on China for medicine, Taiwan for computer chips, or Russia for fertilizer, we need to return the manufacturing of our products to America.
YouTuber Says Travelers Should Avoid Doing This In South Dakota
South Dakota is full of beauty and wonder. People from all over the country and even different parts of the world travel to the Black Hills, Mount Rushmore, and Sioux Falls throughout the year. When you're packing your suitcase in preparation for your visit to the lovely sites of South...
oilcity.news
BLM planning 80-acre prescribed burn near Wyoming–South Dakota border
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Bureau of Land Management’s Newcastle Field Office said the agency is preparing to conduct a prescribed burn near the Wyoming–South Dakota border. The prescribed burn will be on about 80 acres in the Sherwood Canyon area along Beaver Creek Road in...
Comments / 0