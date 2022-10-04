Read full article on original website
Related
huskeradio.com
Thomas County Wildfire More Than Half Contained
A destructive Nebraska Sandhills wildfire that saw one firefighter die while fighting the flames was more than half contained by Wednesday, officials said. The size of the Bovee Fire in west-central Nebraska was mapped Tuesday at 18,932 acres, or about 30 square miles (78 square kilometers), up from the 15,000 acres, or about 23 square miles (60 square kilometers), reported Sunday night, according to a report from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team.
Volunteer firefighter dies in Nebraska Sandhills wildfire
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that exploded in size in drought-stricken central Nebraska has destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. The Bovee Fire was initially reported as having burned around 100 acres early Sunday in the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest, officials said. By Sunday night, the grassland fire in the state’s Sandhills region had grown to about 15,000 acres, or around 24 square miles (62 square kilometers), according to the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands. None of the fire was contained by midday Monday, according to...
Fast-moving Nebraska wildfire burns 15,000 acres
A fast-moving wildfire in central Nebraska burned an estimated 15,000 acres as of Sunday with firefighters continuing to engage the blaze on Monday, forest officials said.
huskeradio.com
Gov. Ricketts Celebrates Groundbreaking of Rancher-Owned Meatpacking Plant in North Platte, Discusses Proposed Rail Park with Leaders in Lincoln County
This afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts gave remarks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef, a meat processing plant being built in North Platte. He then traveled to Hershey for a briefing with leaders of a planned industrial rail park in Lincoln County. Sustainable Beef is a beef processing plant spearheaded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
huskeradio.com
Latest Wildfire Hits Western Nebraska As Ranchers Race to Move Cattle, Quell Blaze
Local ranchers are helping neighbors move cattle in the path of the latest wildfire to hit the drought-stricken Nebraska Sandhills, according to Huskeradio’s AG Affiliates at Brownfield. The Nebraska Forrest Service says the Bovee Fire started in the Bessey Ranger District inside the Nebraska National Forrest in Thomas County on Sunday afternoon.
kfornow.com
Cattle Producers Starting Their Own Packing Plant
Gov. Ricketts speaks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef in North Platte. Lincoln County, NE (October 4, 2022) – This afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts gave remarks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef, a meat processing plant being built in North Platte. He then traveled to Hershey for a briefing with leaders of a planned industrial rail park in Lincoln County.
huskeradio.com
Local Ranchers Rank in Top 3 for Angus Registrations in NE for 2022
Lincoln County’s TD Angus ranked second in Angus Registrations for Nebraska during 2022. Judson and Denise Baldridge of North Platte ranked third largest in registering the most Angus Beef Cattle in Nebraska with the American Angus Association® during fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 30, according to Mark McCully, Association chief executive officer.
huskeradio.com
NE Medicaid to Host Listening Series in North Platte
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services/MLTC Division will visit communities across the state as part of its upcoming Medicaid listening tour. “Moving Forward with Medicaid: A Listening Series” will take place across seven cities this October, as well as two virtual options. The listening tour will include a presentation from Nebraska Medicaid that will focus on new information for members, including the newly selected provider contracts and other important updates. After the presentation, time will be reserved in which members of the public can ask questions or give feedback.
RELATED PEOPLE
huskeradio.com
Great Plains Health Receives Statewide Excellence Award
Great Plains Health has earned the 2022 Quest for Excellence award in the non-critical access hospital division, demonstrating its. commitment to emergency and heart attack patient care. After a rigorous application process and review by committee, the Nebraska Hospital Association grants this award to hospitals that make advancements in quality improvement, according to a press release from Great Plains Health. “Quality and patient care is our top priority – always,” Barb Petersen, chief quality officer, said. “It is an honor to receive this award because it is a testament to the expertise and efforts of our team.”
huskeradio.com
NPCC Softball Team Launches Water Drive
A fire threatening the area around Halsey has prompted the North Platte Community College softball team to collect water and sports drinks for firefighters working to put out the blaze. The donation will show support for the Halsey community and replenish firefighters’ supplies while they work to protect lives and property, according to a press release from Mid-Plains Community College.
North Platte Volleyball Head Coach steps down as girls head coach
North Platte, Neb. – North Platte High Schools Head Volleyball Coach Clancy Hammond announced today that she would immediately step down as the NPHS Head Volleyball Coach. Mrs. Hammond shared that she needed to step away from her role with the team due to personal responsibilities. Jimmie Rhodes, Director...
Comments / 0