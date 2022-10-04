ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

MIX 106

3 Myths About Idaho Transplants We Need to Stop Believing

The Cambridge English Dictionary defines a transplant as "someone or something that has moved, or been moved, from one place to another." The example provided was especially interesting given the nature of this article. It was, "I'm a transplant from California." Truth be told, I'm a transplant from North Carolina...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]

This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
POST FALLS, ID
Post Register

Caldwell woman wins $50,000 big spin

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Caldwell woman has won $50,000 in the Idaho Big Spin Lottery event. “I couldn’t believe it. One of my favorite movies is Charlie and Chocolate Factory, and for me, this was like finding my own golden ticket,” Cara Cepek explained during her Big Spin Event at Boise Towne Square.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Body of missing person found at Big Trinity Lake

BOISE, Idaho — The person reported missing in the area of the Big Trinity Lake campground was found deceased Tuesday evening, the Elmore County Sheriff's Office announced. Deputies and personnel with Elmore County Search and Rescue responded to a call about the missing person Saturday, Sept. 24. Officials said the person did not return from a "short kayaking excursion."
ELMORE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho's iconic Trailing of the Sheep Festival returns this week

KETCHUM — Sheep have been trailing through the Wood River Valley of Idaho for well over a century and are an integral part of Idaho’s heritage. The iconic Trailing of the Sheep Festival, which will take place Wednesday through Sunday this week, celebrates the sheep, herders, history and food of this unique cultural tradition, with the event recognized as one of the “Top Ten Fall Festivals in the World” by msn.com.
IDAHO STATE
idahobusinessreview.com

New adult training academy coming to Mountain Home

Downtown Mountain Home will soon offer a new adult training academy. Shakoori Town Center business owner Mirazim Shakoori and David Porter, president of Porter House, which is a 25-year-old training company that owns and operates the Shelley Adult Training Academy in Shelley, saw the need for another building trades training school. Porter, his wife Catherine ...
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
MY 103.5

What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana

UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
BOZEMAN, MT
