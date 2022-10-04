Read full article on original website
3 Myths About Idaho Transplants We Need to Stop Believing
The Cambridge English Dictionary defines a transplant as "someone or something that has moved, or been moved, from one place to another." The example provided was especially interesting given the nature of this article. It was, "I'm a transplant from California." Truth be told, I'm a transplant from North Carolina...
KTVB
Will Ferrell shoots pool in small-town Idaho bar
Perks Place is a staple in Mackay, which has a population of about 500 people. Ferrell made a stop at the Idaho bar amid a fly fishing trip with some friends.
Idaho sockeye salmon return brings mixed results
BOISE, Idaho — More imperiled Snake River sockeye salmon returned to central Idaho this year than in nearly a decade, but biologists are disappointed that few of them came from fish that spawned naturally in the wild. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said Wednesday that 736 adult...
Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]
This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
Beauty vending machine in Kuna laundromat gaining national attention
KUNA, Idaho — Hispanic and Latino people are growing Idaho’s economy with millions of dollars in buying power. A study done by the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs shows there are about 1,100 Hispanic-owned business in Idaho. “We are making a comeback. I see many restaurants, taco trucks...
Housing bust or first to adjust? What’s actually happening in Boise, Idaho
Boise, Idaho, is the first metro area in Zillow’s Home Value Index to see a year-over-year price decline. Does this mean the Boise housing market is crashing? Here’s what local real estate agents say — and why local data doesn’t necessarily jibe.
Idaho National Guard lands with emergency medical lessons for Boise DTEC students
BOISE, Idaho — Dennis Technical Education Center (DTEC), in the Boise School District, offers career and technical education programs. Wednesday was a particularly memorable day for students there, as they watched an Idaho Army National Guard Helicopter land right in front of their school. “They are going to learn...
City leaders break ground on new southwest Boise skate park
BOISE, Idaho — City of Boise leaders and project partners celebrated the groundbreaking of a new state-of-the-art skate park at Molenaar Park in southwest Boise Wednesday. The project is moving forward faster than previously planned, thanks to a $1 million donation from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertsons Family Foundation.
Post Register
Caldwell woman wins $50,000 big spin
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Caldwell woman has won $50,000 in the Idaho Big Spin Lottery event. “I couldn’t believe it. One of my favorite movies is Charlie and Chocolate Factory, and for me, this was like finding my own golden ticket,” Cara Cepek explained during her Big Spin Event at Boise Towne Square.
This Tranquil Idaho Lake Is Hiding a Surprising Number of Haunting Shipwrecks
While Idaho, more specifically Lewiston, is home to the farthest inland seaport on the west coast, most people view the state as totally landlocked. That’s why our state is one of the last places you’d expect to find dozens of Titanic-esque shipwrecks. Last February, we had the pleasure...
Body of missing person found at Big Trinity Lake
BOISE, Idaho — The person reported missing in the area of the Big Trinity Lake campground was found deceased Tuesday evening, the Elmore County Sheriff's Office announced. Deputies and personnel with Elmore County Search and Rescue responded to a call about the missing person Saturday, Sept. 24. Officials said the person did not return from a "short kayaking excursion."
Three design firms present final proposals for Expo Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Three design firms are competing for the chance to transform over 80 acres of land at Expo Idaho, around the former site of the Les Bois Park horse racing track. They pitched their proposals to the Ada County Commissioners, who are looking to turn the area...
Boise Police searching for 'endangered runaway' teen
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are asking for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who's considered an endangered runaway. Landin has been missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police Department. He is 5-foot-1, weighs about 100 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunter: Elk Took Hours To Die Because Wyoming Rancher Wouldn’t Grant Trespass
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joshua Sunberg said he had to live every hunter’s worst nightmare as he watched a bull elk he’d shot in Wyoming on Monday slowly die. “He was sitting there wounded, suffering,” Sunberg, of Iowa, told Cowboy State Daily on...
Mountain Home police chief on paid administrative leave
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home Chief of Police Scott Conner is on paid administrative leave. Mayor Rich Sykes confirmed the news to KTVB on Thursday morning. The mayor said he could not give the reason for the action, other than to say it’s an “HR issue.”
Idaho State Journal
Idaho's iconic Trailing of the Sheep Festival returns this week
KETCHUM — Sheep have been trailing through the Wood River Valley of Idaho for well over a century and are an integral part of Idaho’s heritage. The iconic Trailing of the Sheep Festival, which will take place Wednesday through Sunday this week, celebrates the sheep, herders, history and food of this unique cultural tradition, with the event recognized as one of the “Top Ten Fall Festivals in the World” by msn.com.
Talented Idahoans Who Got National Attention on Contestant Shows
We have a lot of talent here in the gem state. Idaho is home to some incredible people who have hit some of the biggest stages and performed in front of millions of people watching at home. Here are some of the top Idaho contestants from American Idol, The Voice and Americas Got Talent.
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
idahobusinessreview.com
New adult training academy coming to Mountain Home
Downtown Mountain Home will soon offer a new adult training academy. Shakoori Town Center business owner Mirazim Shakoori and David Porter, president of Porter House, which is a 25-year-old training company that owns and operates the Shelley Adult Training Academy in Shelley, saw the need for another building trades training school. Porter, his wife Catherine ...
What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana
UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
