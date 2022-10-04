ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
penbaypilot.com

On the issues: Rockland City Council Candidate Steven MacDonald

Four candidates are competing for two open seats on the Rockland City Council, with elections set for Nov. 8. Both seats represent three-year terms. Those running for office are Nathan Davis, Adam Lachman, Steven MacDonald and Penelope York. Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their positions on issues. Here, candidate Steven MacDonald responds:
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Proud to support Chip Curry’s reelection to Maine State Senate

I am retired after 44 years as a teacher and administrator in Waldo County. I have also served on the boards of several nonprofit organizations that have or still do provide needed services to the greater Belfast community. In these various roles, I have had occasion to work with many state legislators, and so it is with knowledge and experience that I can say Chip Curry is one of the best.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
Rockland, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
City
Rockland, ME
Maine State
Maine Elections
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County grand jury indictments

BELFAST — The following indictments were handed up by a Waldo County grand jury Sept. 20-21. An indictment does not indicate guilt. William R. Snow, 43, of Belfast, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs in Belfast April 27; unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs in Belfast April 27. William B. Beck,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Kris Johnson, obituary

Kris Johnson. Artist. Dog rescuer. Mother. Collector of Cherished Things and People. Force to be reckoned with. Words cannot fully encompass the opinionated, stalwart, passionate, productive person she was and the enviable life she led. Eleanor Kristin McLaughlin Johnson was born May 29, 1941 to Irishman Edmund Fennessy McLaughlin and...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County divorces

BELFAST — The following divorces were recently recorded in Belfast District Court. Pamela J. Larrabee, of Searsport, and James H. York, of Frankfort, were married June 2, 2019, in Rockwood and divorced Sept. 26. Caitlin D.B. Phair, of Frankfort, and Justin S. Phair, of Augusta, were married March 10,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Affordable Housing#Infrastructure#Economic Inequality#Politics Local#Election Local#The Rockland City Council#Steel House
penbaypilot.com

Jason Trundy for Waldo County Sheriff

I am writing this in support of Jason Trundy. His service to the people of Waldo County for the last 28 years in law enforcement has been excellent and I can’t think of anyone more qualified or capable to lead the Sheriff’s Department. His professional credentials are impressive and he has a complete understanding of all components of the Department operations having worked in them all. He is totally committed to a safe community and he knows just how to accomplish that.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Neo-Nazi group marches through Lewiston park

LEWISTON, Maine — A normal Sunday afternoon at Kennedy Park in Lewiston is a peaceful time. But on Sunday, the scene was home to what the Anti-Defamation League calls a neo-Nazi group. It's labeled Nationalist Social Club 131, a New England-based neo-Nazi group that broadcasts antisemitism and targets people...
LEWISTON, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
penbaypilot.com

Knox County deed transfers

ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Sept. 26-30. Camden. Rupert W. Scofield and Lorraine O’Hara to Lorraine O’Hara, Lorraine O’Hara Revocable Trust, Rupert Scofield, and Rupert Scofield Revocable Trust. Gerald A. Bailey and Gale Bailey to Bailey...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

PLEASE PASS MAINE BOND INITIATIVE #439!!!

Please support me in my fight to pass Maine Bond Initiative #439. I am begging for your support. PLEASE LEARN MORE BY CLICKING HERE. Not only will this bond change the name of Eddy Rd. in Edgecomb to Eddie Money Rd, it will install technologically-advanced technology that will force "Two Chickens to Paralyze" to play from any car stereo whenever it travels The Eddie Money Road. It will also be played at an ear-drum-splitting volume over and over.
EDGECOMB, ME
penbaypilot.com

Crystal Robinson is clear choice for Augusta

Crystal Robinson is the candidate to get behind on November 8. She is hardworking, determined, and is a strong voice for Maine people. Crystal is passionate about serving, and has the strong morals and values it takes to stand up for what is right and just. She has a big...
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Hands Over Heart Reiki opens in Rockport

ROCKPORT — Hands Over Heart Reiki studio celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. According to owner Rachel Glaser, the Pen Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce was pleased to provide the big scissors for the event at 509 Rockland Street, in Rockport. Attending...
ROCKPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One person found dead in Lamoine

BANGOR, Maine — A man was found dead Monday morning in a home on Shore Road in Lamoine. The man was found by a friend who reportedly stopped by the house at about 10:15 a.m. and then called the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, according to a Wednesday news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy