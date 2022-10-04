Read full article on original website
On the issues: Rockland City Council Candidate Steven MacDonald
Four candidates are competing for two open seats on the Rockland City Council, with elections set for Nov. 8. Both seats represent three-year terms. Those running for office are Nathan Davis, Adam Lachman, Steven MacDonald and Penelope York. Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their positions on issues. Here, candidate Steven MacDonald responds:
Proud to support Chip Curry’s reelection to Maine State Senate
I am retired after 44 years as a teacher and administrator in Waldo County. I have also served on the boards of several nonprofit organizations that have or still do provide needed services to the greater Belfast community. In these various roles, I have had occasion to work with many state legislators, and so it is with knowledge and experience that I can say Chip Curry is one of the best.
Valli Geiger is experienced, intelligent representative who sees world through lens of a compassionate nurse
What does a nurse bring to an elected position in the State legislature?. A nurse wants to take care of us, listens to our struggles, offers solutions and can connect us to important resources and individuals to keep our lives healthy. My neighbor Valli Geiger is a nurse and is running for another term as a State representative.
Anne Matlack is is a thoughtful, capable legislator who listens well, makes informed decisions
I urge my neighbors in Legislative District 43 to re-elect Ann Matlack on November 8. She is a thoughtful, capable legislator who listens well and makes informed decisions that benefit us all. Ann deserves another term at the State House. Our district Thomaston, St.George, Cushing, South Thomaston and a part of Owls Head.
Waldo County grand jury indictments
BELFAST — The following indictments were handed up by a Waldo County grand jury Sept. 20-21. An indictment does not indicate guilt. William R. Snow, 43, of Belfast, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs in Belfast April 27; unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs in Belfast April 27. William B. Beck,...
Kris Johnson, obituary
Kris Johnson. Artist. Dog rescuer. Mother. Collector of Cherished Things and People. Force to be reckoned with. Words cannot fully encompass the opinionated, stalwart, passionate, productive person she was and the enviable life she led. Eleanor Kristin McLaughlin Johnson was born May 29, 1941 to Irishman Edmund Fennessy McLaughlin and...
The Top 4 of This Best School Districts in Maine List All Have Something in Common
We all want the best education for our kids and I feel like our public schools do a pretty good job of providing that as best they can. But how do our schools rank here in Maine when it comes to quality of education?. Niche is a website tool that...
Waldo County divorces
BELFAST — The following divorces were recently recorded in Belfast District Court. Pamela J. Larrabee, of Searsport, and James H. York, of Frankfort, were married June 2, 2019, in Rockwood and divorced Sept. 26. Caitlin D.B. Phair, of Frankfort, and Justin S. Phair, of Augusta, were married March 10,...
Belfast City Council to discuss new EMS staff, general assistance, and new CMP poles at regular Council meeting
BELFAST — The Belfast City Council will hold its regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. and address an agenda that includes new City EMS and ambulance employees, new CMP poles, general assistance, and a four-day work week for City staff, among other agenda items. The...
PBMC Nurse Sharon McDermott retires after 45 years of caring for Midcoast patients, and their nurses
ROCKPORT — Fresh out of nursing school in 1977, Sharon McDermott landed a job as a fledgling RN at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. This week, she is packing up her office and her plants, departing her position as Director of Acute and Clinical Care, from which she oversees 150 nurses.
Jason Trundy for Waldo County Sheriff
I am writing this in support of Jason Trundy. His service to the people of Waldo County for the last 28 years in law enforcement has been excellent and I can’t think of anyone more qualified or capable to lead the Sheriff’s Department. His professional credentials are impressive and he has a complete understanding of all components of the Department operations having worked in them all. He is totally committed to a safe community and he knows just how to accomplish that.
Neo-Nazi group marches through Lewiston park
LEWISTON, Maine — A normal Sunday afternoon at Kennedy Park in Lewiston is a peaceful time. But on Sunday, the scene was home to what the Anti-Defamation League calls a neo-Nazi group. It's labeled Nationalist Social Club 131, a New England-based neo-Nazi group that broadcasts antisemitism and targets people...
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Sept. 26-30. Camden. Rupert W. Scofield and Lorraine O’Hara to Lorraine O’Hara, Lorraine O’Hara Revocable Trust, Rupert Scofield, and Rupert Scofield Revocable Trust. Gerald A. Bailey and Gale Bailey to Bailey...
PLEASE PASS MAINE BOND INITIATIVE #439!!!
Please support me in my fight to pass Maine Bond Initiative #439. I am begging for your support. PLEASE LEARN MORE BY CLICKING HERE. Not only will this bond change the name of Eddy Rd. in Edgecomb to Eddie Money Rd, it will install technologically-advanced technology that will force "Two Chickens to Paralyze" to play from any car stereo whenever it travels The Eddie Money Road. It will also be played at an ear-drum-splitting volume over and over.
Crystal Robinson is clear choice for Augusta
Crystal Robinson is the candidate to get behind on November 8. She is hardworking, determined, and is a strong voice for Maine people. Crystal is passionate about serving, and has the strong morals and values it takes to stand up for what is right and just. She has a big...
Hands Over Heart Reiki opens in Rockport
ROCKPORT — Hands Over Heart Reiki studio celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. According to owner Rachel Glaser, the Pen Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce was pleased to provide the big scissors for the event at 509 Rockland Street, in Rockport. Attending...
Two Maine Men Killed as Plane Crashes into Woods Wednesday Afternoon
A small plane went down in the woods near Route 1 in Southern Maine yesterday afternoon around 2 pm. WGME 13 is reporting that a single-engine plane went down near Portland Road and Sam's Road Wednesday. The plane crashed into the woods killing both souls on board. The pilot, 81-year-old...
Central Maine Town to Send Relief Checks to Residents to Assist With Rising Property Taxes
It's no secret that everything is getting more expensive these days. Literally everything. From the fuel you put into your vehicle to the fuel you use to heat your home, it's all becoming too much to handle for thousands of Mainers across the state. Additionally, trying to handle a mortgage...
One person found dead in Lamoine
BANGOR, Maine — A man was found dead Monday morning in a home on Shore Road in Lamoine. The man was found by a friend who reportedly stopped by the house at about 10:15 a.m. and then called the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, according to a Wednesday news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
Giving Stephen J. Hemenway full support as District 39 Representative
The November election is coming up soon and there are important decisions to be made for Waldo County. I support Stephen J. Hemenway for District 39. He supports all of the issues that are important to me. Stephen J. Hemenway is a strong supporter of parental rights. He believes parents...
