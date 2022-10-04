I am writing this in support of Jason Trundy. His service to the people of Waldo County for the last 28 years in law enforcement has been excellent and I can’t think of anyone more qualified or capable to lead the Sheriff’s Department. His professional credentials are impressive and he has a complete understanding of all components of the Department operations having worked in them all. He is totally committed to a safe community and he knows just how to accomplish that.

WALDO COUNTY, ME ・ 6 HOURS AGO