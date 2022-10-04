Read full article on original website
huskeradio.com
NE Medicaid to Host Listening Series in North Platte
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services/MLTC Division will visit communities across the state as part of its upcoming Medicaid listening tour. “Moving Forward with Medicaid: A Listening Series” will take place across seven cities this October, as well as two virtual options. The listening tour will include a presentation from Nebraska Medicaid that will focus on new information for members, including the newly selected provider contracts and other important updates. After the presentation, time will be reserved in which members of the public can ask questions or give feedback.
huskeradio.com
Great Plains Health Receives Statewide Excellence Award
Great Plains Health has earned the 2022 Quest for Excellence award in the non-critical access hospital division, demonstrating its. commitment to emergency and heart attack patient care. After a rigorous application process and review by committee, the Nebraska Hospital Association grants this award to hospitals that make advancements in quality improvement, according to a press release from Great Plains Health. “Quality and patient care is our top priority – always,” Barb Petersen, chief quality officer, said. “It is an honor to receive this award because it is a testament to the expertise and efforts of our team.”
huskeradio.com
Gov. Ricketts Celebrates Groundbreaking of Rancher-Owned Meatpacking Plant in North Platte, Discusses Proposed Rail Park with Leaders in Lincoln County
This afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts gave remarks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef, a meat processing plant being built in North Platte. He then traveled to Hershey for a briefing with leaders of a planned industrial rail park in Lincoln County. Sustainable Beef is a beef processing plant spearheaded...
huskeradio.com
Local Ranchers Rank in Top 3 for Angus Registrations in NE for 2022
Lincoln County’s TD Angus ranked second in Angus Registrations for Nebraska during 2022. Judson and Denise Baldridge of North Platte ranked third largest in registering the most Angus Beef Cattle in Nebraska with the American Angus Association® during fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 30, according to Mark McCully, Association chief executive officer.
huskeradio.com
Flags to Fly at Half-Staff for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
Today, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff this weekend in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday. According to a press release from Governor Ricketts’ Office; Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise on Friday, October 7th until sunset on Sunday, October 9, 2022.
huskeradio.com
Case of HPAI Detected in Western Nebraska
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture and USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection service have confirmed two cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to Huskeradio’s AG Affiliates at Brownfield. NDA says a commercial flock in Eastern Nebraska’s York County and a backyard flock in Box Butte County in...
huskeradio.com
Latest Wildfire Hits Western Nebraska As Ranchers Race to Move Cattle, Quell Blaze
Local ranchers are helping neighbors move cattle in the path of the latest wildfire to hit the drought-stricken Nebraska Sandhills, according to Huskeradio’s AG Affiliates at Brownfield. The Nebraska Forrest Service says the Bovee Fire started in the Bessey Ranger District inside the Nebraska National Forrest in Thomas County on Sunday afternoon.
huskeradio.com
Bringing Manufacturing Back Home By Governor Pete Ricketts
Below is this weeks column from Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. Over the past three years, we’ve dealt with shortages of many goods, from lumber to cars to toilet paper. Supply chain shortages have shown that the United States is overreliant on foreign suppliers. Instead of depending on China for medicine, Taiwan for computer chips, or Russia for fertilizer, we need to return the manufacturing of our products to America.
huskeradio.com
Volunteer Firefighter Dies in Nebraska Sandhills Wildfire
A longtime volunteer firefighter died while battling a large wildfire in drought-stricken central Nebraska that destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village, according to the Associated Press. Mike Moody, 59, the assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, died Sunday after suffering...
huskeradio.com
Nebraska Farmer Hoping for Early Freeze to Help Soybean Crop
Southwest Nebraska farmer Don Batie is hoping for an early freeze to help finish off his soybean crop. “The stems are very green, and a freeze would actually speed up the harvest on them. The beans themselves are dry. I talked with one neighbor who is cutting 8 percent beans, but the stems were just green, green, green and it was awfully tough to combine.”
huskeradio.com
24% of Nebraska Corn and 29% of Soybeans Harvested
The USDA says 24 percent of the state’s corn has been harvested, with 83 percent of the crop is mature, according to Huskeradio’s AG Affiliates at Brownfield. The state’s soybean harvest is also 29 percent complete, with 91 percent dropping leaves. Winter wheat is sixty-five percent planted, behind the five-year average of 76 percent. Pasture and range conditions are rated four percent good-to-excellent.
