TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Firefighters responded to the 500 block of Woodland Street Tuesday night to a report of a house fire on the home’s second floor. Nearby residents reported heavy smoke in the area, the appeared to be in the rear of the second floor. The fire battalion chief requested American Red Cross for three residents that are now displaced. Trenton Ems reported no injuries. Residents had raised concerns after firefighters hit a dead hydrant at the intersection of Woodland and Stanton Street when they first arrived temporarily delaying until they could get to the next hydrant one resident said to Peterson. The fire was knocked down a little after 8:00Pm the fire is under investigation.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO