ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Absecon, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Ex-Principal Was Peeping Tom at Night, Police Say

A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said. Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Officials identify homicide victim as 55-year-old N.J. man

A 55-year-old man was shot and killed late Tuesday in Pleasantville, according to authorities. Craig Wyatt was discovered unresponsive outside a residence on Hendricks Street after police were summoned to reports of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. from the city’s gunfire detection system ShotSpotter, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Pleasantville Shooting Victim, 55

Authorities have identified a man shot to death in Pleasantville. At 10:47 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4, Pleasantville police responded to a ShotSpotter notification on the 200 block of 4th Avenue. Police found Pleasantville resident Craig Wyatt, 55, unconscious and unresponsive outside a residence on Hendricks Street, according to the Atlantic...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Absecon, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Absecon, NJ
BreakingAC

Police investigating shots fired at Absecon apartment complex

Absecon police are investigating after shots were fired at an Absecon apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police were called to Oyster Bay off West California Avenue just after 3 p.m., according to the report. Witnesses said the suspect was firing rounds from an AR-style rifle. Police found evidence confirming the discharge...
ABSECON, NJ
CBS Philly

Video shows 3 gunmen firing dozens of shots in murder of 19-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Surveillance video was released of three gunmen firing dozens of shots in broad daylight, killing a 19-year-old man who was sitting on some steps. This happened last Monday, Sept. 26 on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Police say the gunmen were driven by a fourth person in a dark-colored Nissan Altima. The same car is believed to have been used in another shooting last month, also on North 13th Street. Two teens and an 8-year-old girl were wounded in that shooting. There is a $20,000 reward. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Consumer Price Index#Oyster Bay#Violent Crime#Absecon Police
People

16-Year-Old Wanted in Connection with Deadly Shooting at Pennsylvania High School

Police say Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, has been named a suspect in a shooting that left 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde dead and four others injured outside their Philadelphia high school Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a 16-year-old boy wanted in connection to the alleged murder of a teen leaving his high school football practice last week. According to a Philadelphia Police Department news release, Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, has been named a suspect in the Sept. 27 shooting that left 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde dead and four others injured outside their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Police: Hit-And-Run Driver Flees, Hits Tree

MANCHESTER – After attempting to flee a hit-and-run, a suspect hit a tree, causing the car to overturn and trap the driver inside, police said. According to Manchester Police, Christopher H. Cornell Jr., 31, of Seaside Heights rear ended a 2015 Volvo S60 with his 2019 Kia Optima around 4:30 p.m. on October 3 at the intersection of Schoolhouse Road and Route 530.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Man Charged In Death Of His Mom In Camden: Prosecutor

Sandra Richman spent much of her life looking after her two sons, her obituary says. On May 23, it was one of them who police say killed her. Gary Richman, 36, is facing a manslaughter charge for the death of his mom 65-year-old mom, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Police: Man found dead near Hendricks Street in Pleasantville

The Pleasantville Police Department is looking into the death of a man found unconscious Tuesday night. Police say the man was found near Hendricks Street. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy is pending. Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Three Displaced In Woodland Street House Fire

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Firefighters responded to the 500 block of Woodland Street Tuesday night to a report of a house fire on the home’s second floor. Nearby residents reported heavy smoke in the area, the appeared to be in the rear of the second floor. The fire battalion chief requested American Red Cross for three residents that are now displaced. Trenton Ems reported no injuries. Residents had raised concerns after firefighters hit a dead hydrant at the intersection of Woodland and Stanton Street when they first arrived temporarily delaying until they could get to the next hydrant one resident said to Peterson. The fire was knocked down a little after 8:00Pm the fire is under investigation.
TRENTON, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Prosecutor: Lindenwold, NJ, Man Arrested for Murder Following Stand-off

Authorities in Camden County say a man was fatally shot Friday night and the person who allegedly pulled the trigger was arrested following a stand-off with police. 23-year-old Ronin Austin Nevels of Lindenwold has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose for killing 23-year-old Isaiah Shaw of Winslow Township, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Camden Shootings

A man was killed and two others were wounded in shootings in Camden, authorities said. Liaquia L. Moore, 21, was pronounced dead at 12:35 a.m., Monday, Oct. 3 at Cooper University Hospital, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:22 p.m,, Camden County Police received...
CAMDEN, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy