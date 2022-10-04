Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Ex-Principal Was Peeping Tom at Night, Police Say
A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said. Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.
Officials identify homicide victim as 55-year-old N.J. man
A 55-year-old man was shot and killed late Tuesday in Pleasantville, according to authorities. Craig Wyatt was discovered unresponsive outside a residence on Hendricks Street after police were summoned to reports of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. from the city’s gunfire detection system ShotSpotter, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Authorities ID Pleasantville Shooting Victim, 55
Authorities have identified a man shot to death in Pleasantville. At 10:47 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4, Pleasantville police responded to a ShotSpotter notification on the 200 block of 4th Avenue. Police found Pleasantville resident Craig Wyatt, 55, unconscious and unresponsive outside a residence on Hendricks Street, according to the Atlantic...
fox29.com
Man shot in the back of the head at Philadelphia recreation center, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A young man is fighting for his life after police say he was gunned down at a Philadelphia recreation center late Wednesday night. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4500 block of North 17th Street around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Images released of 3 more suspects in fatal ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
Philadelphia police have released images of three more suspects being sought in the deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School.
Police investigating shots fired at Absecon apartment complex
Absecon police are investigating after shots were fired at an Absecon apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police were called to Oyster Bay off West California Avenue just after 3 p.m., according to the report. Witnesses said the suspect was firing rounds from an AR-style rifle. Police found evidence confirming the discharge...
Video shows 3 gunmen firing dozens of shots in murder of 19-year-old
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Surveillance video was released of three gunmen firing dozens of shots in broad daylight, killing a 19-year-old man who was sitting on some steps. This happened last Monday, Sept. 26 on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Police say the gunmen were driven by a fourth person in a dark-colored Nissan Altima. The same car is believed to have been used in another shooting last month, also on North 13th Street. Two teens and an 8-year-old girl were wounded in that shooting. There is a $20,000 reward.
Woman escapes abduction during afternoon in park in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — A woman escaped a man who attempted to abduct her near Lake Carasaljo Tuesday afternoon. Lakewood police Capt. Gregg Staffordsmith said that a 55-year-old woman was approached around 1 p.m. along Lake Drive by a man who covered her mouth and tried to drag her into a wooded area. The woman was able to break away and call 911.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Driver, 16, in custody after 2 teens shot while walking down Philadelphia street, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two teenagers walking down a Philadelphia street were shot by a gunman who got out of a vehicle, and now police say that driver is in custody. Police found the teens, ages 14 and 16, suffering from gunshot wounds to the body when they responded to 54th and Willows streets on September 29. One of the teens later died from his injuries.
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THIS MAN WANTED FOR THEFT – PHOTOS IN STORY
The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man who allegedly stole a cell phone from a Verizon retail store in Upper Township, Cape May County. On Sunday, September 18, at approximately 4:25 p.m., a male suspect entered the retail store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
16-Year-Old Wanted in Connection with Deadly Shooting at Pennsylvania High School
Police say Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, has been named a suspect in a shooting that left 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde dead and four others injured outside their Philadelphia high school Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a 16-year-old boy wanted in connection to the alleged murder of a teen leaving his high school football practice last week. According to a Philadelphia Police Department news release, Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, has been named a suspect in the Sept. 27 shooting that left 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde dead and four others injured outside their...
Police: Hit-And-Run Driver Flees, Hits Tree
MANCHESTER – After attempting to flee a hit-and-run, a suspect hit a tree, causing the car to overturn and trap the driver inside, police said. According to Manchester Police, Christopher H. Cornell Jr., 31, of Seaside Heights rear ended a 2015 Volvo S60 with his 2019 Kia Optima around 4:30 p.m. on October 3 at the intersection of Schoolhouse Road and Route 530.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Former elementary school principal accused of peering into several South Jersey homes, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A former Pennsylvania elementary school principal is facing charges after police say he peered into the windows of several South Jersey homes and even tried to force a woman into her bedroom. Danny McEaddy was arrested in August after investigators believe he spent 7 months looking into windows...
Man Charged In Death Of His Mom In Camden: Prosecutor
Sandra Richman spent much of her life looking after her two sons, her obituary says. On May 23, it was one of them who police say killed her. Gary Richman, 36, is facing a manslaughter charge for the death of his mom 65-year-old mom, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
News 12
Police: Man found dead near Hendricks Street in Pleasantville
The Pleasantville Police Department is looking into the death of a man found unconscious Tuesday night. Police say the man was found near Hendricks Street. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy is pending. Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Three Displaced In Woodland Street House Fire
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Firefighters responded to the 500 block of Woodland Street Tuesday night to a report of a house fire on the home’s second floor. Nearby residents reported heavy smoke in the area, the appeared to be in the rear of the second floor. The fire battalion chief requested American Red Cross for three residents that are now displaced. Trenton Ems reported no injuries. Residents had raised concerns after firefighters hit a dead hydrant at the intersection of Woodland and Stanton Street when they first arrived temporarily delaying until they could get to the next hydrant one resident said to Peterson. The fire was knocked down a little after 8:00Pm the fire is under investigation.
Prosecutor: Lindenwold, NJ, Man Arrested for Murder Following Stand-off
Authorities in Camden County say a man was fatally shot Friday night and the person who allegedly pulled the trigger was arrested following a stand-off with police. 23-year-old Ronin Austin Nevels of Lindenwold has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose for killing 23-year-old Isaiah Shaw of Winslow Township, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office.
Man charged in connection with mother’s fatal head injury in Camden
Gary Richman of Pedricktown, Salem County has been charged in connection with the death of his mother earlier this year. Police say he hit her over the head while the two were inside of a car in Camden.
1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Camden Shootings
A man was killed and two others were wounded in shootings in Camden, authorities said. Liaquia L. Moore, 21, was pronounced dead at 12:35 a.m., Monday, Oct. 3 at Cooper University Hospital, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:22 p.m,, Camden County Police received...
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0