Huskers to Battle Spartans, Wolverines
• After a successful East Coast road trip last weekend, the No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team is back on the road again this week for two matches. The Huskers will battle the Michigan State Spartans on Thursday at 7 p.m. (CT) at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. NU will then travel to Ann Arbor for a 6 p.m. (CT) match on Saturday against the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines.
Whipple Comments on Offensive Performance
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with members of the media following Tuesday’s practice. Whipple reflected on the offensive performance in the win against Indiana. “I was not happy with the way we played,” Whipple said. “I was happy with the way we finished, and then I told them...
Palmer Snags Biletnikoff Award Watch List Recognition
Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer (Kentwood, La.) was recognized for his fast start to the 2022 season Wednesday, as he was added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. The Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver at any position. A transfer from LSU, Palmer has enjoyed a breakout 2022...
NE Medicaid to Host Listening Series in North Platte
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services/MLTC Division will visit communities across the state as part of its upcoming Medicaid listening tour. “Moving Forward with Medicaid: A Listening Series” will take place across seven cities this October, as well as two virtual options. The listening tour will include a presentation from Nebraska Medicaid that will focus on new information for members, including the newly selected provider contracts and other important updates. After the presentation, time will be reserved in which members of the public can ask questions or give feedback.
