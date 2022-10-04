ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Absecon, NJ

NBC Philadelphia

Ex-Principal Was Peeping Tom at Night, Police Say

A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said. Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Officials identify homicide victim as 55-year-old N.J. man

A 55-year-old man was shot and killed late Tuesday in Pleasantville, according to authorities. Craig Wyatt was discovered unresponsive outside a residence on Hendricks Street after police were summoned to reports of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. from the city’s gunfire detection system ShotSpotter, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Pleasantville Shooting Victim, 55

Authorities have identified a man shot to death in Pleasantville. At 10:47 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4, Pleasantville police responded to a ShotSpotter notification on the 200 block of 4th Avenue. Police found Pleasantville resident Craig Wyatt, 55, unconscious and unresponsive outside a residence on Hendricks Street, according to the Atlantic...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Absecon, NJ
Absecon, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic County Prosecutor: Pleasantville Death Investigation

Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has released some information involving a collaborative investigation with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Pleasantville Police Department. “We are cooperatively investigating the death of a man in. Pleasantville, NJ on October 4, 2022. At approximately 10:47 p.m., the Pleasantville...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
BreakingAC

Police investigating shots fired at Absecon apartment complex

Absecon police are investigating after shots were fired at an Absecon apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police were called to Oyster Bay off West California Avenue just after 3 p.m., according to the report. Witnesses said the suspect was firing rounds from an AR-style rifle. Police found evidence confirming the discharge...
ABSECON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Three Displaced In Woodland Street House Fire

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Firefighters responded to the 500 block of Woodland Street Tuesday night to a report of a house fire on the home’s second floor. Nearby residents reported heavy smoke in the area, the appeared to be in the rear of the second floor. The fire battalion chief requested American Red Cross for three residents that are now displaced. Trenton Ems reported no injuries. Residents had raised concerns after firefighters hit a dead hydrant at the intersection of Woodland and Stanton Street when they first arrived temporarily delaying until they could get to the next hydrant one resident said to Peterson. The fire was knocked down a little after 8:00Pm the fire is under investigation.
TRENTON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police: Hit-And-Run Driver Flees, Hits Tree

MANCHESTER – After attempting to flee a hit-and-run, a suspect hit a tree, causing the car to overturn and trap the driver inside, police said. According to Manchester Police, Christopher H. Cornell Jr., 31, of Seaside Heights rear ended a 2015 Volvo S60 with his 2019 Kia Optima around 4:30 p.m. on October 3 at the intersection of Schoolhouse Road and Route 530.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Not Grandma! Deptford, NJ, Grandmother Scammed Out Of Almost $10k

Before, it was "hide ya kids, hide ya wife....". Now, you better hide your grandma, too. People are out here gunning for them when it comes to wire fraud. These scammers are getting pretty good. That's some sad news for Libby Maurer, an 82-year-old grandmother from Deptford Township, Gloucester County, who thought her grandson needed bail money. According to NJ.com, Mauer was frauded out of eight thousand dollars as a result of what the internet is calling the 'grandma scam'.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Police: Endangered Man May Be in Atlantic City,NJ

Gloucester Township Police are searching for a person they refer to as an endangered man who has been missing since Thursday, Sept. 29. Police have reason to believe the man may be in Atlantic City. Duane Myers lives in the Clementon section of Gloucester Township, but police believe he may...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

