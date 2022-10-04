Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Ex-Principal Was Peeping Tom at Night, Police Say
A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said. Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.
Officials identify homicide victim as 55-year-old N.J. man
A 55-year-old man was shot and killed late Tuesday in Pleasantville, according to authorities. Craig Wyatt was discovered unresponsive outside a residence on Hendricks Street after police were summoned to reports of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. from the city’s gunfire detection system ShotSpotter, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Authorities ID Pleasantville Shooting Victim, 55
Authorities have identified a man shot to death in Pleasantville. At 10:47 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4, Pleasantville police responded to a ShotSpotter notification on the 200 block of 4th Avenue. Police found Pleasantville resident Craig Wyatt, 55, unconscious and unresponsive outside a residence on Hendricks Street, according to the Atlantic...
Lacey, NJ, Man Charged For Threatening Amazon Driver, Cops Say
A Lacey Township man has been charged with bias intimidation and terroristic threats after asking a delivery driver whether he wanted to be shot in the head for entering his "racist neighborhood," according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. John Vincentini, 62, allegedly followed an Amazon driver into a cul-de-sac...
Woman escapes abduction during afternoon in park in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — A woman escaped a man who attempted to abduct her near Lake Carasaljo Tuesday afternoon. Lakewood police Capt. Gregg Staffordsmith said that a 55-year-old woman was approached around 1 p.m. along Lake Drive by a man who covered her mouth and tried to drag her into a wooded area. The woman was able to break away and call 911.
Woman shot in the head in Cobbs Creek, police unsure if she was hit by stray bullet
A woman was shot in the head while walking up to a porch in Cobbs Creek.
Intoxicated driver with 2-year-old passenger sentenced in deadly crash
A Pleasantville man was sentenced to state prison for driving while high on drugs - with a toddler as his passenger - when he fatally struck a pedestrian in Atlantic County, prosecutors said Wednesday. Michael Doyle, 32, was given an eight-year term for vehicular homicide and five years behind bars...
fox29.com
Former elementary school principal accused of peering into several South Jersey homes, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A former Pennsylvania elementary school principal is facing charges after police say he peered into the windows of several South Jersey homes and even tried to force a woman into her bedroom. Danny McEaddy was arrested in August after investigators believe he spent 7 months looking into windows...
Atlantic County Prosecutor: Pleasantville Death Investigation
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has released some information involving a collaborative investigation with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Pleasantville Police Department. “We are cooperatively investigating the death of a man in. Pleasantville, NJ on October 4, 2022. At approximately 10:47 p.m., the Pleasantville...
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THIS MAN WANTED FOR THEFT – PHOTOS IN STORY
The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man who allegedly stole a cell phone from a Verizon retail store in Upper Township, Cape May County. On Sunday, September 18, at approximately 4:25 p.m., a male suspect entered the retail store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
Police investigating shots fired at Absecon apartment complex
Absecon police are investigating after shots were fired at an Absecon apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police were called to Oyster Bay off West California Avenue just after 3 p.m., according to the report. Witnesses said the suspect was firing rounds from an AR-style rifle. Police found evidence confirming the discharge...
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash leads to fight, shooting in Philadelphia
At least six gunshots were fired at some point during the fight, police say.
fox29.com
Driver, 16, in custody after 2 teens shot while walking down Philadelphia street, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two teenagers walking down a Philadelphia street were shot by a gunman who got out of a vehicle, and now police say that driver is in custody. Police found the teens, ages 14 and 16, suffering from gunshot wounds to the body when they responded to 54th and Willows streets on September 29. One of the teens later died from his injuries.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Three Displaced In Woodland Street House Fire
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Firefighters responded to the 500 block of Woodland Street Tuesday night to a report of a house fire on the home’s second floor. Nearby residents reported heavy smoke in the area, the appeared to be in the rear of the second floor. The fire battalion chief requested American Red Cross for three residents that are now displaced. Trenton Ems reported no injuries. Residents had raised concerns after firefighters hit a dead hydrant at the intersection of Woodland and Stanton Street when they first arrived temporarily delaying until they could get to the next hydrant one resident said to Peterson. The fire was knocked down a little after 8:00Pm the fire is under investigation.
Police: Hit-And-Run Driver Flees, Hits Tree
MANCHESTER – After attempting to flee a hit-and-run, a suspect hit a tree, causing the car to overturn and trap the driver inside, police said. According to Manchester Police, Christopher H. Cornell Jr., 31, of Seaside Heights rear ended a 2015 Volvo S60 with his 2019 Kia Optima around 4:30 p.m. on October 3 at the intersection of Schoolhouse Road and Route 530.
Not Grandma! Deptford, NJ, Grandmother Scammed Out Of Almost $10k
Before, it was "hide ya kids, hide ya wife....". Now, you better hide your grandma, too. People are out here gunning for them when it comes to wire fraud. These scammers are getting pretty good. That's some sad news for Libby Maurer, an 82-year-old grandmother from Deptford Township, Gloucester County, who thought her grandson needed bail money. According to NJ.com, Mauer was frauded out of eight thousand dollars as a result of what the internet is calling the 'grandma scam'.
Thousands of E-ZPass users accidentally overcharged at NJ toll plaza
The toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic County processed cars as trucks and charged them a higher rate after a cable tie on the gantry snapped at the Great Egg Harbor toll plaza in Somers Point.
Really?! The Worst Example of Driving at the NJ Shore — Ever
Some police officers in one Jersey Shore town got a bit of a surprise Tuesday as they stumbled upon what could quite possibly be the worst example of driving down the shore -- ever. Our travels take us to Cape May where someone didn't park too close to the Promenade/sea...
Police: Endangered Man May Be in Atlantic City,NJ
Gloucester Township Police are searching for a person they refer to as an endangered man who has been missing since Thursday, Sept. 29. Police have reason to believe the man may be in Atlantic City. Duane Myers lives in the Clementon section of Gloucester Township, but police believe he may...
