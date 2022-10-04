ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Sorkin's "To Kill a Mockingbird" is discomforting and alive

By Photo by Julieta Cervantes , By Robert Sokol | Special to The Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZbgU_0iKmGhK800
Richard Thomas plays Atticus Finch and Melanie Moore plays Scout Finch in Aaron Sorkin's "To Kill a Mockingbird" at Golden Gate Theater through Oct. 9. Photo by Julieta Cervantes

It is a time of economic uncertainty and racial tension, with young people exploring gender roles and questioning patriarchy, mental health, otherness and women’s agency over their lives. Quick! What time is it?

Respected actor Richard Thomas chuckles knowingly at the question. The time is now, and the time is also almost a century ago, the setting of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” the classic novel by Harper Lee.

“It’s not an accident that this source material, this book, has been such an important piece of literature over generations in this country,” he says, “because it’s a picture of us. It holds the mirror up to nature for Americans, and so right now, it’s checking a lot of boxes.”

Newly adapted for the stage by Aaron Sorkin and directed by San Francisco native Bartlett Sher, the Tony-winning production made its Broadway debut in 2018, took a pandemic break with the rest of the world and then closed early this year before launching this tour in March. The current engagement at the Golden Gate Theatre ends Oct. 9.

Thomas, who was last here in 2018 in “The Humans” by Stephen Karam, is on a stated mission to take more plays — “straight plays” as he calls them — on the road. So he has been happily sweeping the country with this one. “If you’re going to take a play around the country, I can’t think of a more perfect piece of material to bring around in 2022 than ‘To Kill a Mockingbird.'”

The reception has been positive, including in the South where the story is set. “I have to tell you,” he says with no irony, “the warmest audiences have been in the South. They love it. I don’t mean the injustices and all that. It’s a Southern piece, and Southerners have lived with these issues. This is their history. They can identify with the conflict, and they’re very engaged.”

Thomas is essaying the much-studied role of Atticus Finch, an attorney conscripted to defend a Black man accused of raping a white woman in Depression-era Alabama. It was played by Jeff Daniels and later Greg Kinnear in New York and, of course, by Gregory Peck in his Oscar-winning 1962 film interpretation.

Most recently, the character has come under liberal scrutiny for promoting the “white savior” trope. Thomas has heard it before, and “I don’t push back. I let people have whatever opinion they want to have about it. He’s a white guy trying to do the right thing. Who were the lawyers in the South in the ’30s? They were white guys, and this guy was trying to do the right thing. If that makes him a savior, I don’t know. I’m always very cautious about placing these kinds of philosophical grids on artworks because there are so many different ways to approach them.”

“People say, ‘Oh, you’re gonna play this icon! The epitome of justice!’ No! No! No! You can’t play icons. You can’t play epitomes. You just play people.' The beautiful thing about what Aaron’s done with the play is that all the values and all of the virtues that have been sort of unassailable in Atticus are interrogated through the course of the piece. His feeling about community is chief among them, but also his feelings about his children, what kind of a father he should be, and his own feelings of humility, because one of the most appealing things about him is his humility. The experience of defending Tom Robinson and going through the play essentially deconstructs him and all of his points of view about society. It’s wonderful to see him sort of come apart, and that’s a terrific journey for an actor to have.”

Controversial since its publication, Lee’s novel remains a locus of debate for both conservatives and liberals, finding itself joining or leaving school curricula, if not being outright banned in some communities. In 2020, it was among the top 10 challenged books for the fourth time this century, based on a list compiled annually by the American Library Association.

Last month, in a publicity event of true merit, at the start of the annual Banned Books Week, local stage presenter BroadwaySF donated 5,000 copies of the novel to city schools and libraries to promote literacy.

The book uses a six-letter racial slur some 48 times. Thomas confesses he has not counted how many times it is used either colloquially or violently in the play. “I use the word once in my questioning of Tom Robinson on the stand, and I use it as a quote of something that somebody else has said.”

“Discomfort is, I think, a very salutary feeling if you’re encountering a work of art. Otherwise, just go into an elevator and listen to the music. (That word) is essential in the text because it’s a picture of what people were saying, and how f---ing horrible it was and is. If you remove it, then you’ve sort of defanged the play. What’s the point of turning your back on it? You might as well not do it. For all of us, but most especially the Black actors who have to hear it night after night, there’s a definite impact.”

He shares that the production engaged a consultant during the rehearsal process to help the actors work through their own feeling about language, that word and how to process it in the context of the play. He also notes that the company only uses the word in performance or when otherwise absolutely necessary. “We use an approximation. Any opportunity we can put it to the side, we do. For me, I need to be upset by it, but to the extent that it triggers instincts and impulses in my work to further the work and make the performance more vivid.”

Saying those words to friends and colleagues eight times a week is difficult but mitigated by the trust built within the company. “One of the magic tricks of acting is how much you come to care for each other as players. The ability to play real conflict or rage on stage effectively goes better, in direct proportion, to how much trust and love there is between the players. Playing a scene of conflict with somebody you really care about is far more exciting. You can get to much better places, and there’s a lot of that in this company.”

If You Go

"To Kill a Mockingbird"

Where: Golden Gate Theatre, 1 Taylor St., S.F.

When: 7:30 pm through Sunday; 1 p.m. shows Saturday and Sunday

Tickets: $56-$226

Contact: broadwaysf.com .

