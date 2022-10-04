ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

MLB manager tracker: Tony La Russa won't return to White Sox; Don Mattingly out with Marlins

Major League Baseball is nearing the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Miami Marlins will be one of those clubs. The Marlins announced last month that longtime skipper Don Mattingly will not return next year, ending a seven-year run at the helm. The Chicago White Sox will be, too, as Tony La Russa announced he would not return in 2023 after two seasons at the helm because of health concerns.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX Sports

Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will sit on the bench after Juan Yepez was shifted to first base and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 258 batted balls this season, Pujols has accounted...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Hank Aaron
Person
Babe Ruth
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

With Home Run #703, Pujols Reaches Another Milestone

Albert Pujols hit his 703rd career home run Monday night. The 42-year-old slugger connected for the St. Louis Cardinals off Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller, pulling a two-run shot into the left-field stands to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning of the Cards' eventual 3-2 loss. It was...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Upset Potential for Every 2022 MLB Wild Card Underdog

Now that playoff head-to-heads are set, it's time to start gauging upset potential. The two best teams from each league get to sit out the wild-card round and automatically advance to the division series. The question is, who will they face?. The higher seeds in each matchup have the upper...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Phil Nevin, Angels Agree to 1-Year Contract for 2023 MLB Season

Phil Nevin showed enough as the interim manager of the Los Angeles Angels to earn another opportunity with the team. The Angels announced they agreed to a one-year deal with Nevin and promoted him to the full-time manager role for the 2023 campaign. He took over in an interim position...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Cory Youmans Offered $2M for Aaron Judge's 62nd HR Ball by Memorabilia Company

Cory Youmans, the fan who caught New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge's American League record-breaking 62nd home run ball, was offered $2 million by a memorabilia company for the prized possession. JP Cohen, the president of memorabilia company Memory Lane Inc., told the Associated Press on Wednesday that he...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#The St Louis Cardinals#Rbi
Bleacher Report

Final MLB Power Rankings of the 2022 Regular Season

The 2022 MLB regular season has come to a close, and it's time for one final edition of our weekly power rankings, this time focusing on the season as a whole. For context, we have provided a look back at where each team fell in our Opening Day power rankings to help illustrate which teams exceeded expectations, which lived up to the hype and which fell short. Also included is a look at each team's high point and low point in these rankings over the course of the year.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Royals Fire Manager Mike Matheny After 3 Seasons

The Kansas City Royals will be looking for a new manager ahead of the 2023 season. Kansas City general manager and executive vice president J.J. Picollo announced the team will not bring back manager Mike Matheny or pitching coach Cal Eldred after finishing in last place in the American League Central at 65-97.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

MLB Playoffs 2022: Full Schedule, TV Info, Dates for Entire World Series Bracket

The playoff seedings are set and MLB has announced the game times for each of the wild-card series. The new format features byes for the top two seeds in each league, earned by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves in the National League and the Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the American League.
MLB
Bleacher Report

What We Loved and Hated About the 2022 MLB Season

Exactly 181 days and 2,430 games later, Major League Baseball's 2022 regular season came to a close on Wednesday. Since we couldn't decide whether to wish the '22 season a fond farewell or to tell it not to hit its rear end on the door on the way out, we figured we'd do both with a list of things that we loved and hated about it.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Predicting the 2022 MLB Postseason Rosters for Every Playoff Team

The 2022 MLB regular season is over, the postseason field is officially set, and the playoffs will start Friday with the wild-card round. For the 12 teams still standing, the next order of business will be to set the postseason roster, whittling the active roster back down to 26 players while also accounting for players set to come off the injured list.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy