Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On FireMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Fire Department Called For Suspicious Fire SundayMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
Related
Pirates did the right thing honoring Molina and Pujols
On the one hand, I can’t stand the St. Louis Cardinals. During the 2013-2015 run for the Pirates, it was the Cardinals who prevented the Bucs from advancing to the NLCS.
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 703rd homer, passes Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth marks
Albert Pujols reached possibly the final benchmarks of his MLB tenure in the St. Louis Cardinals' latest loss, breaking Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth records with career homer No. 703 in a loss at PNC Park.
Pujols Made Change at Plate Before Incredible Second Half
A slight adjustment at the plate seems to have unlocked an MVP-level second half for the Cardinals legend.
CBS Sports
MLB manager tracker: Tony La Russa won't return to White Sox; Don Mattingly out with Marlins
Major League Baseball is nearing the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Miami Marlins will be one of those clubs. The Marlins announced last month that longtime skipper Don Mattingly will not return next year, ending a seven-year run at the helm. The Chicago White Sox will be, too, as Tony La Russa announced he would not return in 2023 after two seasons at the helm because of health concerns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: First World Series Game At Dodger Stadium
On Oct. 5, 1963, the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the New York Yankees for the first-ever World Series game at Dodger Stadium. Game 3 of that year’s Fall Classic was played with 55,912 fans in attendance. The first two games were played at Yankee Stadium in New York and...
MVP candidate Shohei Ohtani again makes MLB history in last game of season
Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels continues to make baseball history. On Wednesday, he became the first player to qualify for both a batting title and ERA title.
numberfire.com
Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will sit on the bench after Juan Yepez was shifted to first base and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 258 batted balls this season, Pujols has accounted...
RELATED PEOPLE
With Home Run #703, Pujols Reaches Another Milestone
Albert Pujols hit his 703rd career home run Monday night. The 42-year-old slugger connected for the St. Louis Cardinals off Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller, pulling a two-run shot into the left-field stands to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning of the Cards' eventual 3-2 loss. It was...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Upset Potential for Every 2022 MLB Wild Card Underdog
Now that playoff head-to-heads are set, it's time to start gauging upset potential. The two best teams from each league get to sit out the wild-card round and automatically advance to the division series. The question is, who will they face?. The higher seeds in each matchup have the upper...
Bleacher Report
Phil Nevin, Angels Agree to 1-Year Contract for 2023 MLB Season
Phil Nevin showed enough as the interim manager of the Los Angeles Angels to earn another opportunity with the team. The Angels announced they agreed to a one-year deal with Nevin and promoted him to the full-time manager role for the 2023 campaign. He took over in an interim position...
Bleacher Report
Cory Youmans Offered $2M for Aaron Judge's 62nd HR Ball by Memorabilia Company
Cory Youmans, the fan who caught New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge's American League record-breaking 62nd home run ball, was offered $2 million by a memorabilia company for the prized possession. JP Cohen, the president of memorabilia company Memory Lane Inc., told the Associated Press on Wednesday that he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Rob Manfred: Fans Should 'Make Their Own Judgment' on HR Title After Aaron Judge's 62
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred won't alter the record book regarding the single-season home run mark, but he believes fans can add whatever context they want after Aaron Judge hit 62 home runs this season. "I think that over the history of the game there have been different eras, the ball...
Bleacher Report
Final MLB Power Rankings of the 2022 Regular Season
The 2022 MLB regular season has come to a close, and it's time for one final edition of our weekly power rankings, this time focusing on the season as a whole. For context, we have provided a look back at where each team fell in our Opening Day power rankings to help illustrate which teams exceeded expectations, which lived up to the hype and which fell short. Also included is a look at each team's high point and low point in these rankings over the course of the year.
Column: Forget Frick. Time to put Vin Scully's name on this award
The Hall of Fame's highest honor in broadcasting should be renamed for the late Vin Scully, who made some of the most legendary calls in MLB history.
Bleacher Report
Royals Fire Manager Mike Matheny After 3 Seasons
The Kansas City Royals will be looking for a new manager ahead of the 2023 season. Kansas City general manager and executive vice president J.J. Picollo announced the team will not bring back manager Mike Matheny or pitching coach Cal Eldred after finishing in last place in the American League Central at 65-97.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
MLB Playoffs 2022: Full Schedule, TV Info, Dates for Entire World Series Bracket
The playoff seedings are set and MLB has announced the game times for each of the wild-card series. The new format features byes for the top two seeds in each league, earned by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves in the National League and the Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the American League.
Bleacher Report
What We Loved and Hated About the 2022 MLB Season
Exactly 181 days and 2,430 games later, Major League Baseball's 2022 regular season came to a close on Wednesday. Since we couldn't decide whether to wish the '22 season a fond farewell or to tell it not to hit its rear end on the door on the way out, we figured we'd do both with a list of things that we loved and hated about it.
How to Watch the 2022 MLB AL Wild Card Games Live Without Cable
The MLB postseason begins Friday, Oct. 7 with 12 teams competing in the playoffs instead of 10. With the AL
Bleacher Report
Predicting the 2022 MLB Postseason Rosters for Every Playoff Team
The 2022 MLB regular season is over, the postseason field is officially set, and the playoffs will start Friday with the wild-card round. For the 12 teams still standing, the next order of business will be to set the postseason roster, whittling the active roster back down to 26 players while also accounting for players set to come off the injured list.
Comments / 0