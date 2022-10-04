NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff McNeil stayed on top without taking a swing. Nursing a four-point lead in the big league batting race, McNeil was not in the New York Mets’ starting lineup Wednesday for their regular-season finale against Washington. He only played defense after entering late and finished with the highest average in the majors, one point ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman. Mets manager Buck Showalter said it was his decision to sit McNeil as New York prepped for a wild-card playoff series versus the San Diego Padres that begins Friday night. McNeil finished with a .326 average to win the National League batting crown. Freeman ended up at .325 after going 3 for 4 on Wednesday.

QUEENS, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO