Pirates did the right thing honoring Molina and Pujols
On the one hand, I can’t stand the St. Louis Cardinals. During the 2013-2015 run for the Pirates, it was the Cardinals who prevented the Bucs from advancing to the NLCS.
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 703rd homer, passes Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth marks
Albert Pujols reached possibly the final benchmarks of his MLB tenure in the St. Louis Cardinals' latest loss, breaking Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth records with career homer No. 703 in a loss at PNC Park.
Pujols Made Change at Plate Before Incredible Second Half
A slight adjustment at the plate seems to have unlocked an MVP-level second half for the Cardinals legend.
Albert Pujols passes Babe Ruth on all-time RBI list with home run No. 703
Albert Pujols jut keeps mashing — and moving up in baseball history. The St. Louis Cardinals slugger who became the fourth member of the 700-home run club in September hit No. 703 against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. The two-run blast to left field off of Pittsburgh starter Mitch...
Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will sit on the bench after Juan Yepez was shifted to first base and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 258 batted balls this season, Pujols has accounted...
McNeil not in Mets’ lineup, tops Freeman for batting crown
NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff McNeil stayed on top without taking a swing. Nursing a four-point lead in the big league batting race, McNeil was not in the New York Mets’ starting lineup Wednesday for their regular-season finale against Washington. He only played defense after entering late and finished with the highest average in the majors, one point ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman. Mets manager Buck Showalter said it was his decision to sit McNeil as New York prepped for a wild-card playoff series versus the San Diego Padres that begins Friday night. McNeil finished with a .326 average to win the National League batting crown. Freeman ended up at .325 after going 3 for 4 on Wednesday.
Surging Guardians beat Royals, hours later Matheny fired
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 in their final tune-up for the postseason. Cleveland opens the wild-card round against Tampa Bay on Friday at Progressive Field. Hours after the game, Royals manager Mike Matheny was fired. The AL Central champion Guardians are 24-6 since Sept. 5 and finish the regular season 92-70. The youngest team in baseball had 17 players make their major league debuts this season. Vinnie Pasquantino and Kyle Isbel homered for Kansas City. Royals starter Jonathan Heasley allowed six runs and nine hits in five innings.
Buck’s back: Showalter gets another October shot with Mets
NEW YORK (AP) — The last time Buck Showalter managed a playoff game, he ended up on the hot seat after an agonizing loss for Baltimore. Six years later, a shot at redemption begins Friday with the New York Mets. The popular Showalter takes his fourth franchise to the postseason this weekend when the Mets host San Diego in their best-of-three wild card series. The veteran skipper has spent more than two decades pacing major league dugouts and is still seeking his first World Series appearance.
Confident Cardinals bank on Quintana to get Redbirds off to a good start in Wild Card
“‘Q’ has done a phenomenal job. He’s on a mission, and he’s performed extremely well,” says the Cardinals’ skipper.
Mets prep for playoff series against Padres
News 12's Kevin Maher was at Citi Field for the Amazins' final day of practice before the postseason starts.
Castiglione, Cohen, Campbell among Frick Award finalists
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Boston’s Joe Castiglione, the Mets’ Gary Cohen and former major leaguers Dave Campbell, Steve Stone, Duane Kuiper and Ernie Johnson Sr. are among the 10 finalists for Hall of Fame’s 2023 Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting. Other finalists include Jacques Doucet, Tom Hamilton, Jerry Howarth and Pat Hughes. The winner will be announced Dec. 7 at the winter meetings in San Diego and honored July 22 as part of the Hall of Fame induction weekend.
Royals fire manager Mike Matheny after 65-97 end to season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals fired manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred on Wednesday night, shortly after the struggling franchise finished the season 65-97 with a listless 9-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. The Royals had exercised their option on Matheny’s contract for 2023 during spring training, when the club hoped it was turning the corner from also-ran to contender again. But plagued by poor pitching, struggles from young position players and failed experiments with veterans, the Royals were largely out of playoff contention by the middle of summer. Matheny is the fifth big league manager to be fired this year.
How to Watch the 2022 MLB AL Wild Card Games Live Without Cable
The MLB postseason begins Friday, Oct. 7 with 12 teams competing in the playoffs instead of 10. With the AL
Cards pull out 10-inning win as Pirates take loss No. 100
Juan Yepez's RBI single in the top of the 10th inning gave the visiting St. Louis Cardinals an 8-7 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday, sending the Pirates to their 100th loss. With one out in the 10th inning, Yepez lined a single to right-center off Chase De Jong (6-3) to drive in automatic runner Ben DeLuzio.
Recap: Trayce Thompson Hits Home Run In Dodgers’ Loss To Rockies
Tony Gonsolin fell short of the targeted three innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup failed to generate much offense in a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Gonsolin retired the side in order in the first inning and looked sharp in his return from a right forearm strain, but then ran into trouble.
Corey Dickerson sitting for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dickerson will move to the bench on Tuesday with Alec Burleson starting in left field. Burleson will bat fifth versus right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pirates. Burleson is batting 0.200 this...
Lauer pitches 6 no-hit innings as Brewers blank D-backs 3-0
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer pitched six innings of no-hit ball before getting removed from the game in the Milwaukee Brewers' 3-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Jake Cousins and Peter Strzelecki worked the final three innings of the one-hit shutout. Milwaukee’s no-hit bid provided at...
This Day In Dodgers History: 1955 World Series Win, NLDS Sweep Against Cubs & Clayton Kershaw Reaches 300 Strikeouts
On Oct. 4, 1955, the Brooklyn Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees, 2-0, in Game 7 of the World Series to win the first championship in franchise history. It was the only World Series won in Brooklyn before the Los Angeles Dodgers captured a title in 1959. Hall of Famer...
Pirates finish season on high note, upend Cardinals
The Pittsburgh Pirates scored four runs in the fourth inning Wednesday as they overcame an early three-run deficit to down
