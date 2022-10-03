ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Placed on waivers Friday

Connauton has been placed on waivers on Friday, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. The 32-year-old defenseman is on a two-way contract, so this move is no surprise. Connauton had a goal and two assists last season in 39 games, split between Florida and Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Joins taxi squad

Gonzales will begin the Mariners' AL Wild Card Series versus the Blue Jays as a member of the taxi squad. Gonzales will be ineligible to pitch in the series unless he gets added to the active roster. The 30-year-old wrapped up the 2022 campaign with a 4.13 ERA and 1.33 WHIP and will provide the Mariners with an additional depth option at their disposal.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Texans' Dameon Pierce: On bench during crunch time

Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton discussed the running back rotation, which has Pierce on the bench late in games, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. "Just like with any young player, it's not always in the best interest of the unit to put them in those situations," Hamilton said.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Ruled out Sunday

Thompson (rest/knee) won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers, Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Thompson missed the Warriors' first two preseason matchups and was unable to take part in the team's scrimmage Thursday. As a result, coach Steve Kerr confirmed that the 32-year-old will be held out for a third consecutive game. Thompson's next chance to suit up will be Tuesday against the Trail Blazers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Records lone Arizona hit

Rojas went 1-for-3 with a steal in Tuesday's loss against the Brewers. Rojas was one of the lone bright spots for Arizona, as he recorded the team's sole hit on the night. The hit, a single to lead off the seventh inning, spoiled Milwaukee's bid for a combined no-hitter and put him in position to swipe second base, which he did successfully. The stolen base was his 23rd of the season and third in his last five games. Over 506 plate appearances in 2022, Rojas has slashed .267/.347/.380.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Misses practice Thursday

Ingram (toe) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Friday's preseason game versus the Pistons, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. Ingram also missed Tuesday's preseason game with a toe injury. There is no indication that the star forward's injury will cause him to miss any regular season action, but he may receive some load management throughout the rest of the preseason.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, Bob Myers reveal details about incident

Whether verbal or physical, altercations between teammates come with the territory of sports at any level, from pee-wee to professional. However, there's a level of respect that needs to be maintained, and the line is different for every team. It's clear that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green crossed that line when he got into a physical altercation with teammate Jordan Poole during practice on Wednesday, which the team confirmed on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Optioned to Triple-A

Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. After allowing multiple runs in each of his last three starts, Contreras will finish the 2022 season in the minors. He put up a 3.79 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in the majors this season and will likely be back on the major-league roster to start 2023. JT Brubaker (arm) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Struggles in spot start

Fleming (2-5) was tagged with the loss after he pitched 4.2 innings, giving up four runs on eight hits while striking out four in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox. Fleming struggled to keep the Red Sox of the basepaths Wednesday, surrendering eight hits including two home runs, most notably a three-run shot by J.D. Martinez in the opening frame. It was the left-hander's first outing in the majors since Sept. 14 and his third start on the campaign overall. Over three appearances against the Red Sox in 2022, Fleming gave up 11 runs over 12.2 frames while striking out 11 batters. The 26-year-old will finish the regular season having posted a 6.43 ERA and 1.89 WHIP with 29 punchouts over 35 innings in 10 appearances including three starts with the Rays.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

