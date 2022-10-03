Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving’s Message to Simmons After Nets Loss to Sixers
Here's what Kyrie Irving had to say to Ben Simmons at halftime of the Brooklyn Nets' preseason opener against the Sixers.
Charlotte Hornets Waive Former UConn Star
On Thursday, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reported that the Charlotte Hornets waived Isaiah Whaley. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and played his college basketball for UConn men's basketball.
Jeremy Lin says Knicks didn't re-sign him due to 'multiple points of opposition' inside organization
Jeremy Lin said in a new interview with the Daily Beast that he did not re-sign with the New York Knicks after his "Linsanity" run in 2012 due to "multiple points of opposition" inside the organization. Instead, Lin ended up signing a three-year deal with the Houston Rockets that summer.
Hornets Announce Signing Of Former Jazz And Grizzlies Player
On Thursday, the Charlotte Hornets announced the signing of Xavier Sneed. The 24-year-old spent his rookie season in the NBA playing for the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies last year.
Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Placed on waivers Friday
Connauton has been placed on waivers on Friday, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. The 32-year-old defenseman is on a two-way contract, so this move is no surprise. Connauton had a goal and two assists last season in 39 games, split between Florida and Philadelphia.
Shaedon Sharpe scores 27, leads Trail Blazers to 138-85 win over Maccabi Ra’anana: At the buzzer
It was such a forgone conclusion that the Portland Trail Blazers would defeat Maccabi Ra’anana Thursday night in a preseason game at the Moda Center, they rested their six best players. That left the most intriguing storyline during the 138-85 victory to revolve around rookie Shaedon Sharpe. The No....
Warriors' Draymond Green faces possible disciplinary action after altercation with Jordan Poole, per report
The Golden State Warriors are considering disciplinary action for Draymond Green following an altercation between he and teammate Jordan Poole at practice, per The Athletic. Green and Poole were reportedly in a heated altercation when Green "forcefully struck" Poole, which required the two needing to be separated. The altercation forced...
Jimmy Butler's Status For Heat-Nets Game
Jimmy Butler will play in Thursday’s game between the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets.
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
Oh, the Disrespect the Boston Celtics are Getting From NBA GMs
The Vegas sportsbooks think more highly of the Boston Celtics than NBA general managers do. The post Oh, the Disrespect the Boston Celtics are Getting From NBA GMs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Joins taxi squad
Gonzales will begin the Mariners' AL Wild Card Series versus the Blue Jays as a member of the taxi squad. Gonzales will be ineligible to pitch in the series unless he gets added to the active roster. The 30-year-old wrapped up the 2022 campaign with a 4.13 ERA and 1.33 WHIP and will provide the Mariners with an additional depth option at their disposal.
Damian Lillard scores 21, Trail Blazers fall 118-101 to Utah Jazz in preseason: At the buzzer
Damian Lillard shot well, set up teammates and at times made it all look easy as he recorded 21 points, six assists and five rebounds during the Portland Trail Blazers’ 118-101 loss to the Utah Jazz in a preseason matchup at the Moda Center. Lillard also committed five turnovers...
The Portland Trail Blazers Have Waived Three Players
The Portland Trail Blazers announced on Friday that they have waived Wesley Iwundu, Brandon Williams and Devontae Cacok.
Texans' Dameon Pierce: On bench during crunch time
Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton discussed the running back rotation, which has Pierce on the bench late in games, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. "Just like with any young player, it's not always in the best interest of the unit to put them in those situations," Hamilton said.
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Ruled out Sunday
Thompson (rest/knee) won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers, Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Thompson missed the Warriors' first two preseason matchups and was unable to take part in the team's scrimmage Thursday. As a result, coach Steve Kerr confirmed that the 32-year-old will be held out for a third consecutive game. Thompson's next chance to suit up will be Tuesday against the Trail Blazers.
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Records lone Arizona hit
Rojas went 1-for-3 with a steal in Tuesday's loss against the Brewers. Rojas was one of the lone bright spots for Arizona, as he recorded the team's sole hit on the night. The hit, a single to lead off the seventh inning, spoiled Milwaukee's bid for a combined no-hitter and put him in position to swipe second base, which he did successfully. The stolen base was his 23rd of the season and third in his last five games. Over 506 plate appearances in 2022, Rojas has slashed .267/.347/.380.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Misses practice Thursday
Ingram (toe) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Friday's preseason game versus the Pistons, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. Ingram also missed Tuesday's preseason game with a toe injury. There is no indication that the star forward's injury will cause him to miss any regular season action, but he may receive some load management throughout the rest of the preseason.
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, Bob Myers reveal details about incident
Whether verbal or physical, altercations between teammates come with the territory of sports at any level, from pee-wee to professional. However, there's a level of respect that needs to be maintained, and the line is different for every team. It's clear that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green crossed that line when he got into a physical altercation with teammate Jordan Poole during practice on Wednesday, which the team confirmed on Thursday.
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Optioned to Triple-A
Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. After allowing multiple runs in each of his last three starts, Contreras will finish the 2022 season in the minors. He put up a 3.79 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in the majors this season and will likely be back on the major-league roster to start 2023. JT Brubaker (arm) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.
Rays' Josh Fleming: Struggles in spot start
Fleming (2-5) was tagged with the loss after he pitched 4.2 innings, giving up four runs on eight hits while striking out four in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox. Fleming struggled to keep the Red Sox of the basepaths Wednesday, surrendering eight hits including two home runs, most notably a three-run shot by J.D. Martinez in the opening frame. It was the left-hander's first outing in the majors since Sept. 14 and his third start on the campaign overall. Over three appearances against the Red Sox in 2022, Fleming gave up 11 runs over 12.2 frames while striking out 11 batters. The 26-year-old will finish the regular season having posted a 6.43 ERA and 1.89 WHIP with 29 punchouts over 35 innings in 10 appearances including three starts with the Rays.
