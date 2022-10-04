Read full article on original website
Former NFL QB: Packers Offense Will Be Better Than It Was With Adams
ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky loves the direction of the Green Bay Packers’ offense. Some numbers support his contention.
49ers open practice windows for Jimmie Ward, Jason Verrett; Both could play vs. Panthers; Willie Snead re-signed to practice squad
San Francisco 49ers defensive backs Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett are closer to returning to the football field. On August 31, the 49ers placed Ward, a safety, on the injured reserve list due to a hamstring injury. Verrett, a cornerback, started the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He suffered a torn ACL in last season's regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions.
Yardbarker
Vikings Signing DT Khyiris Tonga Off Falcons Practice Squad
Tonga gives Minnesota a little extra depth at nose tackle and a potential developmental option for the future. Tonga, 26, was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round out of BYU in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,563,647 that also includes an $83,647 signing bonus.
Yardbarker
49ers Release WR Willie Snead
Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season. Snead joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go...
Talanoa Hufanga’s emergence has taken 49ers’ dominant defense to another level
Nobody on the 49ers’ defense has been better during the first month of the season than safety Talanoa Hufanga. He is the biggest reason for the 49ers’ dominant defense rising to another level this season. That kind of made their Monday night fixture against the Los Angeles Rams...
Yardbarker
Zach Wilson Hurt Again? Jets' QB Limited in Practice With Ankle Injury
As Robert Saleh opened his presser with reporters on Wednesday, running through each of the Jets' injuries after their remarkable comeback win over the Steelers, New York's head coach mentioned quarterback Zach Wilson. Wait, didn't Wilson just return from an injury?. This is something new. Saleh put Wilson in the...
NFL・
Bucs WR Cole Beasley hangs up his cleats after 11 NFL seasons
After recently signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement from the NFL. As their wide receivers dealt with injuries (and one suspension), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Cole Beasley, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills, ahead of Week 3. After just two games, Beasley made an important announcement.
Yardbarker
WR Cole Beasley retires from the NFL after two games with Bucs
Eleven-year NFL veteran Cole Beasley has decided to end his short tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his playing career, “effective immediately.”. On Wednesday afternoon, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the news that Beasley, 33, will bring an end to his football career so he can rededicate his time to being “a full-time dad and husband.”
Ravens to sign WR Andy Isabella to practice squad
It didn’t take long for Andy Isabella to find his new squad. The free agent wideout will be signing with the Ravens, according to Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. He’ll be joining Baltimore’s practice squad, per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus. Isabella was a second-round pick by...
NBC Sports
Turn on the jets: Wilson sets 49ers '22 speed mark on rushing TD
The 49ers are off to a fast start against the Los Angeles Rams in their "Monday Night Football" showdown, not just figuratively but literally. With under three minutes to go in the first quarter, Jimmy Garoppolo handed off to running back Jeff Wilson Jr. who then sped through the Rams' defense unscathed for a 32-yard touchdown.
Warriors' Draymond Green apologizes for fight with teammate
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green fought with guard Jordan Poole during practice Wednesday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the incident. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team was still gathering details on what caused the physical altercation and hadn’t commented publicly. The Athletic first reported the scuffle, saying Green struck Poole. The fiery Green, a four-time NBA champion and four-time All-Star, has long been considered the emotional leader of the Warriors. He’s been willing to get into it with his teammates when he feels appropriate. Poole’s representatives are in discussions with Warriors general manager Bob Myers about a contract extension ahead of the Oct. 17 deadline, one day before the defending NBA champions open the season at home against the Lakers.
