ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

NFL Week 4: 49ers beat Rams 24-9 on MNF

Week 4 of the NFL season came to a close on Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers, 24-9. San Francisco now leads the all-time series 76-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts an 8-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Yardbarker

49ers Week Four Grades

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the LA Rams in Monday Night Football. The 49ers are now 2-2 and leading the NFC West. They are 2-0 against NFC West teams. With the win, here are my week four grades for each general position. Defense Week Four Grade: A+. The 49ers’ defense...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cooper Kupp marks third game of 100-plus receiving yards vs. 49ers

Star receiver Cooper Kupp was on his A game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, notching his third game with 100 or more yards receiving in the 2022 season for the Los Angeles Rams. With 14 catches on 19 targets, Kupp set a career high for raw receptions in a game, and was involved in the Rams’ longest play from scrimmage in the matchup on an 18-yard catch.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 4: Follow live as Rams battle 49ers on MNF

Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams battle the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco leads the all-time series 75-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts a 7-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Jeff Wilson#American Football#Turf Show Times
ESPN

Best ManningCast moments from San Francisco 49ers vs. LA Rams

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-9 on Monday Night Football in the final game of Week 4, and Peyton and Eli were on the ManningCast to break down the action. These two teams last met in January's NFC title game, where the 49ers fell 20-17 to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Takeaways From The 49ers win over the LA Rams

With week four over, the Monday night football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams ended in a blowout, with the Niners winning 24-9 in Levi Stadium. The game asserts that the 49ers are playoff contenders when the pieces fall into place. With the Niners having a six-game winning streak over the Rams since 2019, the 49ers flexed their strength throughout the game. San Francisco shows their might to LA with the offense showing their skills, with Deebo Samuel and Jeff Wilson having a great night. Along with the running game and wideouts being great, the Niners’ defense also stomped down the Rams’ offense. San Francisco shows that they can win against playoff contenders with a chance to do more this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones hoping Cowboys, 49ers meet again in playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys do not play each other during the regular season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hopes his team has an opportunity to face the Niners in the playoffs, though. As is often the case, the Cowboys' 2021 playoff run ended after one game. This time,...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy