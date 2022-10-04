With week four over, the Monday night football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams ended in a blowout, with the Niners winning 24-9 in Levi Stadium. The game asserts that the 49ers are playoff contenders when the pieces fall into place. With the Niners having a six-game winning streak over the Rams since 2019, the 49ers flexed their strength throughout the game. San Francisco shows their might to LA with the offense showing their skills, with Deebo Samuel and Jeff Wilson having a great night. Along with the running game and wideouts being great, the Niners’ defense also stomped down the Rams’ offense. San Francisco shows that they can win against playoff contenders with a chance to do more this season.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO