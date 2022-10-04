Read full article on original website
Transcripts: What Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, other 49ers said after 24-9 win vs. Rams
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and others spoke with reporters after Monday's 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "Alright guys, injuries from the game,...
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles protester who ran onto field during game at 49ers
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveled a protester who ran onto the field as his team played the 49ers in Santa Clara.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan analyzes Monday’s 24-9 win over Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gives his thoughts on Monday’s 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the defensive performance from his team, San Francisco coming away recording seven sacks on the night and hoe much smoothly his offense looked from the previous week in Denver.
49ers Coach Has Honest Admission On Jimmy Garoppolo's Monday Night Performance
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo led his team to victory vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. It was a loud reminder of what Garoppolo is capable of. He won't win you games, but he sure does know how to run Kyle Shanahan's offense, practically to perfection too. ...
Jimmy Garoppolo credits defense, smoother offense in 49ers 24-9 win over Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo discusses Monday’s 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco’s big boost from the defensive side of the ball and a much smoother performance from his offensive unit.
Rams lose to 49ers, 24-9, on Monday Night Football
The Los Angeles Rams lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 24-9, in an early-season matchup between the two division rivals on Monday Night Football.
Watch: Bobby Wagner tackles fan that runs onto the field vs. 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams weren’t able to tackle Deebo Samuel on a long receiving touchdown on Monday night, but they did make an impressive tackle on a fan. After a fan ran onto the field during Monday’s showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, Bobby Wagner delivered a massive hit to allow security to catch him.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 4: 49ers beat Rams 24-9 on MNF
Week 4 of the NFL season came to a close on Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers, 24-9. San Francisco now leads the all-time series 76-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts an 8-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.
Yardbarker
49ers Week Four Grades
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the LA Rams in Monday Night Football. The 49ers are now 2-2 and leading the NFC West. They are 2-0 against NFC West teams. With the win, here are my week four grades for each general position. Defense Week Four Grade: A+. The 49ers’ defense...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks
49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
Cooper Kupp marks third game of 100-plus receiving yards vs. 49ers
Star receiver Cooper Kupp was on his A game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, notching his third game with 100 or more yards receiving in the 2022 season for the Los Angeles Rams. With 14 catches on 19 targets, Kupp set a career high for raw receptions in a game, and was involved in the Rams’ longest play from scrimmage in the matchup on an 18-yard catch.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 4: Follow live as Rams battle 49ers on MNF
Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams battle the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco leads the all-time series 75-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts a 7-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.
ESPN
Best ManningCast moments from San Francisco 49ers vs. LA Rams
The San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-9 on Monday Night Football in the final game of Week 4, and Peyton and Eli were on the ManningCast to break down the action. These two teams last met in January's NFC title game, where the 49ers fell 20-17 to...
Yardbarker
Takeaways From The 49ers win over the LA Rams
With week four over, the Monday night football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams ended in a blowout, with the Niners winning 24-9 in Levi Stadium. The game asserts that the 49ers are playoff contenders when the pieces fall into place. With the Niners having a six-game winning streak over the Rams since 2019, the 49ers flexed their strength throughout the game. San Francisco shows their might to LA with the offense showing their skills, with Deebo Samuel and Jeff Wilson having a great night. Along with the running game and wideouts being great, the Niners’ defense also stomped down the Rams’ offense. San Francisco shows that they can win against playoff contenders with a chance to do more this season.
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones hoping Cowboys, 49ers meet again in playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys do not play each other during the regular season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hopes his team has an opportunity to face the Niners in the playoffs, though. As is often the case, the Cowboys' 2021 playoff run ended after one game. This time,...
First look: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers odds and lines
The San Francisco 49ers (2-2) travel to meet the Carolina Panthers (1-3) Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff from Charlotte is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at 49ers vs. Panthers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The 49ers...
