Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless
A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
Pet of the week: Meet Sandman
Meet Sandman! Sandman is an adult male rabbit with adorable ears and a beautiful coat who enjoys munching on various fresh veggies and hunkering down in a comfy enclosure. Sandman would love a home where there are all sorts of engaging and fun enrichment activities, such as puzzles, tunnels to run through and playtime. This friendly bun would appreciate a loving, patient adopter who will allow them to move at their own pace as they settle into the home. If Sandman seems perfect for you, stop by and adopt him today. Sandman and our other eight adoptable bunnies have adoption fees of just $15. You can meet Sandman and our other adoptable animals at the Kitsap Humane Society, open for walk-up appointments on a first-come, first-served basis. For more, visit www.kitsap-humane.org.
Upworthy
Man spends $400 at vet to treat his limping dog only to realize that he was simply copying him
People with pets know that sometimes animals will do absolutely absurd things out of their love for you. Billy, an adorable dog from London, proves this point. Russell Jones, Billy's owner, had a plaster cast on after an injury. He shared that he observed his dog limping and thought something was wrong with him. Worried, he took the dog to get him checked out by a vet and also run a couple of tests as well. After spending close to $400 on X-rays and vet bills, the owner learned that his dog was in fact in perfect health. He was only copying him! Jones posted a touching yet humorous video of his dog mirroring his behavior while walking beside him on Facebook in January 2021. In the short video, Jones, whose leg was in a plaster cast, is seen walking the street with his dog Billy. The lurcher is observed imitating his owner's limp by walking with one paw elevated above the ground. “Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong, just sympathy. Love him,” Russell shared in the post's caption.
marthastewart.com
7 Common Things That Actually Scare Your Pets, According to Veterinarians
From treats and daily walks to belly rubs and playtime, many pet owners go out of their way to ensure their four-legged friends are living their very best lives. Since you want your pet to be happy, it can be disheartening when they feel scared or appear anxious—but knowing the warning signs, which indicate that your companion has been triggered by something, is half the battle. "Pets show fear in a variety of ways," says Dr. Carly Fox, a senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center. "The most common signs include a crouched posture, trembling, an arched back, and pinned back ears."
pethelpful.com
Video of Turtle's Excited Reaction to His Owner Coming Home Has Us in Our Feelings
One of the greatest parts of being a pet owner is our reunions with our babies. After time apart, whether it is a month or a few hours, our pets always greet us with unbridled enthusiasm that we gladly return. One pet owner shared his experience being greeted by his pet every day when he gets home, and it is too good.
CMPD Urgently Seeking Homes For Dogs
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control is urgently seeking dog adoptions.
pethelpful.com
Chihuahua's Adorable Way of Begging Mom for Chicken Is Winning Everyone Over
Dogs can be fairly predictable. When they want food, they're usually going to beg for it until their owners give in or they are shooed out of the room. One pup took her request for a taste of chicken a step further in this hilarious video. TikTok user @ericaroslyn recently...
You have the eyes of an eagle if you can spot the cat prowling among this mountain of rubbish
IF you can spot the cat hiding in this tricky optical illusion within 20 seconds, you may have the eyes of a hawk. Known for being mischievous, sneaky and always landing on their feet, cats are known to get into some hilarious situations. We're not sure how anyone could find...
Tree Hugger
Cats, Dogs, and a Smoking Alpaca Win Pet Photo Awards
Head-butting kitties, a smoking alpaca, and all sorts of playful dogs are the stars of the winning images in the annual Comedy Pet Photo Awards. The overall winner was “Boom Boom,” above, by Kenichi Morinaga of Japan. He photographed two playful stray cats on the streets of Japan.
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Baby
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.
msn.com
16 friendliest cat breeds that make perfect pets
Slide 1 of 18: Our guide to the friendliest cat breeds are full of marvellous moggies who love nothing more than meeting and greeting their human companions. While cats may not be a dog’s best friend, they’re far from the unfriendly and aloof pets they have the reputation for being. Many people wonder whether cats are playful and interested in the people around them and, yes, some like their independence, but cats can be just as friendly, loveable and affectionate as dogs. Whether it's curling up on your lap or rubbing up against your legs for cuddles or trying to get your attention for a bit of playtime by leaping, climbing and running around, cats show their affection for their owners in different ways. If you're considering adopting a kitten or a full-grown cat into your household, it's important to get the right match for you, your family and your lifestyle from the outset.
msn.com
The best dog-friendly restaurants in America
Slide 1 of 31: With pet ownership on the up over the last two years, America's restaurants are stepping up their offering for dog owners all over the country. From dog food menus to treats on demand, these dog-friendly restaurants promise to look after your pooch just as well as they look after you.
petpress.net
Why Do Chihuahuas Bark So Much: Reasons And Solutions
The Chihuahua is a breed of a small dog that is named after the Mexican state of Chihuahua. These dogs are the smallest breed of dog in the world, and they are known for their large ears, big eyes, and playful personalities. Chihuahuas are also known for their yappy barking...
People are just finding out that ripe limes aren’t actually green – and the reason they’re sold that color
LEMON and lime are two flavors that compliment each other well, but they may be more similar than you'd think. A YouTuber has explained why limes are sold when they're green, and the color that they actually turn when they are ripe. YouTuber Jared Rydelek, who operates the channel Weird...
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
smithmountainlake.com
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Goose, basset hound mixGoose is a goofy pup with a lot of character. He bounces around like a balloon with long ears and loves attention. He is learning to walk on a leash. He is good in the kennel and waits to go potty until outside. He has been good with dogs he has met so far but a meet and greet would be recommended before adopting to a home with other dogs. He does bark at the yard cat when he sees him. Goose has been dewormed, microchipped, tested for heartworm and is on preventive, neutered, and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine and rabies vaccine.
pethelpful.com
Woman Rescues Tiny Pony From Meat Slaughter Facility and the Moment He Trusts Her Is Incredible
Animal rescuers like @ohkaytacos and her wife Ally are true heroes. Not only do they put themselves at risk in order to get horses to safety (and out of slaughter situations), but they dedicate so much time and effort to their cause. No wonder they've been able to rescue so many sweet horses and ponies!
Meet the most expensive dog in the world, plus its contenders
Pet care is anything but cheap. According to the American Kennel Club, the lifetime cost for small dogs, which have an average life expectancy of 15 years, is approximately $15,051, while large dogs, which have an average life expectancy of 10 years, have a lifetime cost of $14,480. Other estimates...
Did You Know It Is Legal To Own These 5 Exotic Pets In Texas?
Have you ever wanted to own anything besides a pet dog, cat, hamster, fish, or gerbil? I once had a coworker who befriended a raccoon and raised him as a pet for many years. I never really understood how in the world that came to be or why the little sucker let himself be captured, but they were family, and she loved him. Lol Some people just like to stray from 'the norm.'
pethelpful.com
Dachshund Discovers Baby's Stroller 'Has a Spot for Him' and We're Totally Into It
TikTok user @laushealthylife purchased a new baby stroller that made it much easier to take her baby out on a walk. The stroller had all the bells and whistles - pockets, cup holder, visor. Without even realizing it, she found out the stroller had a dog-friendly compartment too. Ok so...
