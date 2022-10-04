ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Popculture

Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination

Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
Popculture

Raisins Sold Nationwide Recalled

An Illinois-based company has recalled raisins that have been sold all over the U.S. due to undeclared sulfites. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), consumers with sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks from this product, including death. The recall applies to one product – "Golden Raisin" packages from ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc.
BGR.com

This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now

Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
BGR.com

Massive cheese recall: 93 different cheeses might have dangerous bacteria – here’s the full list

Cheese is one of the many products that can be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes. When lab tests show positive results for the pathogen, products must be recalled to prevent consumers from getting sick. Old Europe Cheese was forced to do just that, issuing a massive recall for 93 different kinds of cheese that might contain the bacteria.
msn.com

A virus that causes polio-like symptoms is spreading among children, CDC warns

AFM disease or acute flaccid myelitis medical concept as a neurologic condition representing enterovirus or polio virus, 3D illustration Getty Images/wildpixel. Public health agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning the public about a resurgent virus causing severe respiratory illness that sometimes comes with polio-like symptoms.
Field & Stream

The 7 Scariest Diseases You Can Get From a Tick

When ticks bite humans and other animals, they’re out for blood. It’s the only thing the parasitic arachnids need to fulfill their nutritional needs, and they can be relentless in their pursuit of a meal. A tick that remains attached to its host until completely engorged can hang on for a week, increasing its weight by 200 to 600 percent.
NewsBreak
TODAY.com

Enterovirus, which can cause paralysis in kids, on the rise in US: What parents should know

The U.S. saw increased rates of emergency department visits in children and adolescents due to acute respiratory illness in the summer of 2022. The increase since the beginning of the pandemic has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ask health care providers to be on alert for cases of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), a polio-like condition that can lead to paralysis in kids and is believed to be caused by respiratory and other viruses.
foodsafetynews.com

How to report seafood-related toxin and Scombrotoxin fish poisoning illnesses

To help effectively investigate, remove unsafe seafood products from the market, and develop new prevention strategies, the FDA relies on illness reporting from public health officials and healthcare providers. While most foodborne outbreaks are tracked through the FDA’s Coordinated Outbreak Response and Evaluation (CORE) network, seafood-related illnesses caused by natural toxins have a unique reporting mechanism.
International Business Times

Tea Recall: Chai Products Pulled Due To Potential Bacteria Contamination

A company is voluntarily recalling certain chai products because of potential Clostridium botulinum contamination. The products were shipped "nationwide." The problem with The Chai Box's recalled "Chai Concentrate Mix" and "Unsweetened Chai Concentrate Mix" was discovered during a review by the Georgia Department of Agriculture, according to the company announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.
The Guardian

Bird flu ‘an urgent warning to move away from factory farming’

Catastrophic declines in the number of birds and other wildlife are likely if countries do not act urgently to change the way animals are farmed, wildlife health scientists have warned. The unprecedented die-off of seabirds from highly pathogenic avian flu (HPAI) being witnessed in breeding colonies across Europe, North America...
The Hill

Federal judge halts key parts of New York gun law

A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked key parts of a New York law that aimed to restrict the carrying of firearms, ruling that some of the limits put in place under the new state statute likely ran afoul of the Second Amendment. In a 53-page ruling, U.S. District Judge...
Popculture

Raisin Recall Issued

ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
