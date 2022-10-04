Read full article on original website
Related
Bird flu spreads to Southern California, infecting chickens, wild birds and other animals
A highly infectious bird flu that has felled millions of birds globally is in California. Experts worry it could affect our food supply.
Potato recall issued in 14 states due to a potentially dangerous allergen
A Melissa’s potatoes product was hit with a recall because it contains eggs, and the ingredient is not listed on the label. Potatoes alone do not contain traces of egg, but the Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes recall covers a product that ships with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The sauce is the likely culprit here.
Popculture
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination
Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
Popculture
Raisins Sold Nationwide Recalled
An Illinois-based company has recalled raisins that have been sold all over the U.S. due to undeclared sulfites. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), consumers with sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks from this product, including death. The recall applies to one product – "Golden Raisin" packages from ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now
Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
Phys.org
Manuka honey could help to clear deadly drug-resistant lung infection, research suggests
A potential new treatment combining natural manuka honey with a widely used drug has been developed by scientists at Aston University to treat a potentially lethal lung infection and greatly reduce side effects of one of the current drugs used for its treatment. The findings, which are published in the...
Massive cheese recall: 93 different cheeses might have dangerous bacteria – here’s the full list
Cheese is one of the many products that can be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes. When lab tests show positive results for the pathogen, products must be recalled to prevent consumers from getting sick. Old Europe Cheese was forced to do just that, issuing a massive recall for 93 different kinds of cheese that might contain the bacteria.
msn.com
A virus that causes polio-like symptoms is spreading among children, CDC warns
AFM disease or acute flaccid myelitis medical concept as a neurologic condition representing enterovirus or polio virus, 3D illustration Getty Images/wildpixel. Public health agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning the public about a resurgent virus causing severe respiratory illness that sometimes comes with polio-like symptoms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New FBI clues reveal more about the mysterious couple who had a stolen de Kooning painting
On her first day on the job, Jori Frost says she saw the painting hanging behind a bedroom door next to a Hoover vacuum. Frost had been hired in 2017 as a caregiver to Rita Alter, a widow in her early 80s with dementia, and Alter was giving her a tour of the three-bedroom home. ...
parentherald.com
CDC Issues Alert for Common Childhood Virus That Can Cause Paralysis and Muscle Weakness
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert on September 9 about the spread of a common childhood virus, the enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among children and can cause paralysis or muscle weakness in rare cases. Those who get it have symptoms...
The 7 Scariest Diseases You Can Get From a Tick
When ticks bite humans and other animals, they’re out for blood. It’s the only thing the parasitic arachnids need to fulfill their nutritional needs, and they can be relentless in their pursuit of a meal. A tick that remains attached to its host until completely engorged can hang on for a week, increasing its weight by 200 to 600 percent.
Covid-19 boosters could prevent about 90,000 US deaths this winter, but only if more people get them, analysis suggests
CNN — Covid-19 vaccinations could save thousands of lives and billions of dollars this winter. A new analysis suggests that if more people in the United States get their booster by the end of the year, about 90,000 Covid-19 deaths could be prevented this fall and winter. But if...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
Enterovirus, which can cause paralysis in kids, on the rise in US: What parents should know
The U.S. saw increased rates of emergency department visits in children and adolescents due to acute respiratory illness in the summer of 2022. The increase since the beginning of the pandemic has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ask health care providers to be on alert for cases of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), a polio-like condition that can lead to paralysis in kids and is believed to be caused by respiratory and other viruses.
KIDS・
foodsafetynews.com
How to report seafood-related toxin and Scombrotoxin fish poisoning illnesses
To help effectively investigate, remove unsafe seafood products from the market, and develop new prevention strategies, the FDA relies on illness reporting from public health officials and healthcare providers. While most foodborne outbreaks are tracked through the FDA’s Coordinated Outbreak Response and Evaluation (CORE) network, seafood-related illnesses caused by natural toxins have a unique reporting mechanism.
Cooking Chicken in NyQuil Is a 'Recipe for Danger' FDA Warns, Citing TikTok Video
The act sounds both shocking and grotesque—but it's also a dangerous misuse of medication.
International Business Times
Tea Recall: Chai Products Pulled Due To Potential Bacteria Contamination
A company is voluntarily recalling certain chai products because of potential Clostridium botulinum contamination. The products were shipped "nationwide." The problem with The Chai Box's recalled "Chai Concentrate Mix" and "Unsweetened Chai Concentrate Mix" was discovered during a review by the Georgia Department of Agriculture, according to the company announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.
This Woman’s “Kiss Of Death” Shows Just How Serious Allergic Reactions Can Be
Although it’s rare, kissing can elicit a serious allergic reaction in some people with food allergies.
Bird flu ‘an urgent warning to move away from factory farming’
Catastrophic declines in the number of birds and other wildlife are likely if countries do not act urgently to change the way animals are farmed, wildlife health scientists have warned. The unprecedented die-off of seabirds from highly pathogenic avian flu (HPAI) being witnessed in breeding colonies across Europe, North America...
Federal judge halts key parts of New York gun law
A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked key parts of a New York law that aimed to restrict the carrying of firearms, ruling that some of the limits put in place under the new state statute likely ran afoul of the Second Amendment. In a 53-page ruling, U.S. District Judge...
Popculture
Raisin Recall Issued
ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
Comments / 0