The U.S. saw increased rates of emergency department visits in children and adolescents due to acute respiratory illness in the summer of 2022. The increase since the beginning of the pandemic has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ask health care providers to be on alert for cases of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), a polio-like condition that can lead to paralysis in kids and is believed to be caused by respiratory and other viruses.

KIDS ・ 6 DAYS AGO