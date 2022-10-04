Locomotive FC looks to make playoff push in final three matches

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If it feels like El Paso Locomotive FC hasn’t played in a month, that’s because, well, it almost has been a month.

Locomotive defeated LA Galaxy II 3-2 back on Sept. 18, but has not played since thanks to a front-loaded schedule and Hurricane Ian postponing El Paso’s Sept. 28 match at Tampa Bay to Oct. 12.

In that time, El Paso has fallen from fifth in the USL Championship Western Conference, to the seventh and final playoff spot. With three matches left in the regular season, starting Wednesday at home vs. Colorado Springs, the time is now for Locomotive FC to make its final push for the playoffs.

“It’s business for us and points at the end that we need to continue to pick up and be ready to fight in any game that’s required,” said Locomotive head coach John Hutchinson.

Eight teams in the West – including El Paso – are separated by just five points in the standings. Locomotive FC’s 43 points puts the club one spot ahead of Rio Grande Valley’s 42 points.

El Paso could need some help from other teams in the final week of the season, but if they simply win all three of their final matches, they’ll put themselves in good position.

“Everyone understands the reality of the situation that we’re in because it’s a playoff push and a playoff landing in terms of where you’re going to be seeded,” said midfielder Dylan Mares.

Locomotive FC can start its final push for the postseason on the right foot Wednesday at home as it hosts Colorado Springs at 7 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.