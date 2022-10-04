ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

FanSided

Braves pitcher destroys Sal Licata for infamous Mets prediction

Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek destroyed Sal Licato for a premature prediction on the New York Mets that ended up coming back to haunt him. Sal Licata has become famous for a premature prediction on the New York Mets that has come back to haunt him. Back in May, Licata said that the NL East was a wrap because of the huge lead the Mets had at the time. The Braves didn’t go down without a fight, and they clinched the NL East division right down to the wire. Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek reminded him of his freezing cold take.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

'I ain't giving in': Buck Showalter throws NL East support behind Marlins after Braves' sweep of Mets

The New York Mets are the Miami Marlins’ biggest fans this week. After New York was swept by the Atlanta Braves and lost control of the NL East over the weekend, they are hoping the Marlins can upset the Braves in the final series of the regular season. Manager Buck Showalter shared his thoughts on why Miami may be able to stun Atlanta, per Deesha Thosar on Twitter.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Mets pitcher believes they will get revenge on Braves in the playoffs

Despite being swept in dominating fashion with everything on the line in the most pivotal series of the season, the Mets haven’t lost confidence. In an article by Mike Puma of the New York Post, several of them had comments about the series and what’s next for New York. None of which were more interesting than Seth Lugo‘s, who still believes the Mets are a better team than the Braves, something they will prove if they meet again in the playoffs.
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Mets Are Reportedly Leaning Toward Surprise Playoff Decision

Depending on how their National League Wild Card series unfolds, the New York Mets may use a surprising starting pitching rotation. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets will start Max Scherzer in Game 1 against the San Diego Padres on Friday night. If the Mets win, the team is considering bypassing ace Jacob deGrom to have veteran Chris Bassitt start Game 2 on Saturday.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

The Mets Find A Silver Lining After Losing The Division

After holding a 10.5-game lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the NL East, the New York Mets were unable to hold on. The Braves got hot and took it from the Metropolitans, who will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team. The Braves...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Mets Analyst Rips Into The Team Following A Weekend Sweep

For the better part of the 2022 season, the New York Mets have held the lead in the National League East division, and have been in position to take home their first division title since 2015. It certainly has been a successful season for the Mets, who have found a...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

The Mets Get To Avoid A Questionable Jacob deGrom Plan

After holding a 10.5-game lead over the Atlanta Braves back in May, the New York Mets have fallen out of the top spot and will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team in the National League. The Braves won in Miami to secure their fifth straight NL...
QUEENS, NY
dodgerblue.com

Odds News: Guardians, Mets, Blue Jays, and Cardinals all Favorites

With Major League Baseball’s new collective bargaining agreement, players and owners settled on a new and expanded postseason structure that grew the field of 10 teams to 12 with the addition of an extra entrant in each league. The old wild card play-in game has been replaced by a...
MLB
#Mets#San Diego Padres#Miami Marlins#Phillies#Nationals#The Atlanta Braves#The Washington National

