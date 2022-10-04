Read full article on original website
Braves pitcher destroys Sal Licata for infamous Mets prediction
Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek destroyed Sal Licato for a premature prediction on the New York Mets that ended up coming back to haunt him. Sal Licata has become famous for a premature prediction on the New York Mets that has come back to haunt him. Back in May, Licata said that the NL East was a wrap because of the huge lead the Mets had at the time. The Braves didn’t go down without a fight, and they clinched the NL East division right down to the wire. Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek reminded him of his freezing cold take.
‘I ain’t giving in’: Buck Showalter throws NL East support behind Marlins after Braves’ sweep of Mets
The New York Mets are the Miami Marlins’ biggest fans this week. After New York was swept by the Atlanta Braves and lost control of the NL East over the weekend, they are hoping the Marlins can upset the Braves in the final series of the regular season. Manager Buck Showalter shared his thoughts on why Miami may be able to stun Atlanta, per Deesha Thosar on Twitter.
Mets pitcher believes they will get revenge on Braves in the playoffs
Despite being swept in dominating fashion with everything on the line in the most pivotal series of the season, the Mets haven’t lost confidence. In an article by Mike Puma of the New York Post, several of them had comments about the series and what’s next for New York. None of which were more interesting than Seth Lugo‘s, who still believes the Mets are a better team than the Braves, something they will prove if they meet again in the playoffs.
Mets Are Reportedly Leaning Toward Surprise Playoff Decision
Depending on how their National League Wild Card series unfolds, the New York Mets may use a surprising starting pitching rotation. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets will start Max Scherzer in Game 1 against the San Diego Padres on Friday night. If the Mets win, the team is considering bypassing ace Jacob deGrom to have veteran Chris Bassitt start Game 2 on Saturday.
Joe Benigno rips the Mets after collapse in Atlanta: 'They blew the freakin' division!'
The Mets needed just one win in Atlanta to enter the final series with their own NL East destiny in their hands. Instead, they got swept, and Joe Benigno was absolutely LIVID in his hit with Tiki & Tierney Monday.
The Mets Find A Silver Lining After Losing The Division
After holding a 10.5-game lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the NL East, the New York Mets were unable to hold on. The Braves got hot and took it from the Metropolitans, who will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team. The Braves...
New York Mets headed to wild card series after Atlanta Braves clinch NL East
The New York Mets are headed to a wild card series beginning Friday after the Atlanta Braves secured first place in the National League East with a win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.
Mets Analyst Rips Into The Team Following A Weekend Sweep
For the better part of the 2022 season, the New York Mets have held the lead in the National League East division, and have been in position to take home their first division title since 2015. It certainly has been a successful season for the Mets, who have found a...
The Mets Get To Avoid A Questionable Jacob deGrom Plan
After holding a 10.5-game lead over the Atlanta Braves back in May, the New York Mets have fallen out of the top spot and will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team in the National League. The Braves won in Miami to secure their fifth straight NL...
New FOCO Phillies “Welcome to Red October” Phanatic Bobble Released
The Philadelphia Phillies have clinched a an MLB postseason berth for the first time in 11 years. To commemorate "Red October" FOCO USA has just announced their newest bobblehead you can add to your collection. You can purchase it exclusively here using this link!. The new "Welcome to Red October"...
McNeil not in Mets' lineup, tops Freeman for batting crown
Jeff McNeil stayed on top without taking a swing
Odds News: Guardians, Mets, Blue Jays, and Cardinals all Favorites
With Major League Baseball’s new collective bargaining agreement, players and owners settled on a new and expanded postseason structure that grew the field of 10 teams to 12 with the addition of an extra entrant in each league. The old wild card play-in game has been replaced by a...
Braves’ chase down of Mets gives this NL East title unique feel
The Braves hold the record for the most division titles in MLB history, but this year’s NL East crown shines a bit brighter after erasing the Mets’ 10.5-game lead and sealing the deal in game 161.
Mets' Jeff McNeil edges out Dodgers' Freddie Freeman to win 2022 NL batting title
A year removed from the worst statistical season of his career, New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil clinched the National League batting title Wednesday, on the final date of the 2022 regular season. McNeil edged out Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman for the batting title. McNeil finished...
