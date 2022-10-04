Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers Offensive Lineman Has Honest Reaction To Quarterback Change
Mitchell Trubisky out. Kenny Pickett in. With the Steelers first-round pick officially in at QB1, Pittsburgh's offense will look a little different going forward. And one member of the offensive line is fully confident in the team's rookie quarterback. Saying via ESPN's Brooke Pryor, "We had all the confidence in...
Dolphins injury report: 17 players listed ahead of Jets game
After a hard-fought Thursday night contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Miami Dolphins are preparing for a Sunday night matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Miami listed 17 players on their first injury report of the week. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/back/ankle), cornerback Xavien Howard (groins), offensive tackle...
‘72 Dolphins hold Jets’ Joe Namath to 152 yards passing in a 27-17 victory
Dolphins 27, Jets 17 (Oct. 8, 1972) Even though the ‘72 season was only three weeks old, the Dolphins were the only undefeated team left in the NFL as they traveled to Shea Stadium to put their 3-0 record on the line.
Centre Daily
CeeDee Lamb No Injury Issue; Can Cowboys WR Beat Rams CB Jalen Ramsey?
The last time the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams faced off was in the 2020 season opener. LA star cornerback Jalen Ramsey got the last laugh. Dallas receiver Michael Gallup was controversially called for offensive pass interference on a long third-down reception as Ramsey defended him. Gallup beat Ramsey downfield for the catch on a gain that would've put the Cowboys into field-goal range as they trailed 20-17 with under 30 seconds to play.
RELATED PEOPLE
Centre Daily
Cowboys BREAKING: ‘I Was Shocked!’; Rookie Damone Clark Roster Move for Dallas
FRISCO - "I was shocked!''. That's what Damone Clark told us on the first day of training camp in Oxnard as he explained his reaction to the news that he would need spinal-fusion surgery to be performed one month before the April NFL Draft. “My family is big on faith...
Centre Daily
NFL player who tackled protester unfazed by police report. ‘Can’t focus on it’
A protester flattened by a Los Angeles Rams linebacker after running onto the field with a pink smoke bomb has filed a report on the incident with police, California cops told news outlets. The incident took place shortly before halftime during a “Monday Night Football” game against the San Francisco...
Centre Daily
Steelers Will Utilize Versatile DB Depth After Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are decidedly thin at defensive back. Five starters - cornerbacks Akhello Witherspoon (hamstring), Cam Sutton (groin/hamstring) and Levi Wallace (foot), plus safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and Terrell Edmunds (concussion) popped up on this week's injury report after exiting last week's game against the New York Jets.
Centre Daily
Chark, Hockenson, Reynolds Return, St. Brown Sits Out
The Detroit Lions saw five key members of the offense return to practice on Thursday, after sitting out the team's initial practice of the week on Wednesday. Those returning include wide receivers Josh Reynolds, DJ Chark, along with offensive lineman Evan Brown, Frank Ragnow and tight end T.J. Hockenson. After...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centre Daily
WATCH: Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Shocked at Being Underdogs to Rams
The 2-2 Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the 3-1 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, in 'America's Game of the Week' on FOX. Yet, despite the Cowboys' three-game winning streak and the Rams' recent struggles on the offensive side of the ball, Los Angeles is now a 5.5-point favorite coming into the game.
Centre Daily
Seahawks Host Three Free Agent OL, Workout Two
The Seattle Seahawks offense has been up and down over the last few weeks but is coming off of arguably its best performance of the year on Sunday after winning in a 48-45 shootout over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. However, they will not let momentum get in the...
Centre Daily
McDaniel Ready for Old Friends on Jets Staff
There's going to be an awful lot of familiarity for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel when his team faces the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. It's actually almost going to be like being back on the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff. While the Dolphins have wide...
Centre Daily
‘Knock Them on Their Ass!’ Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Explains ‘Mind Games’
Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf finally caught his groove during Sunday's thrilling 48-45 road win over the Detroit Lions. He totaled seven catches (on 10 targets) for 149 yards, the fourth-highest receiving yardage total of his four-year career and the third-highest for him in the regular season. But when it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Centre Daily
Jadeveon Clowney Talks About Potentially Playing Against Chargers
Cleveland Browns could potentially be in the best shape they have been in weeks on the defensive side of the ball when the Los Angeles Chargers come to town. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney spoke to the media on Thursday about potentially playing on Sunday. “(I’ll) See how the rest of...
Centre Daily
Ben McAdoo Previews 49ers, Batted Passes, Rhule’s Influence on Offense + More
"Yeah, we've been watching them as a staff and taking a look at them, and really, they happen for a variety of reasons. When you look at them, each play tells its own story. You'd like to sit here and say it's this one thing that's showing that's leading to a batted ball but that's not the case. So that's something we're diving into, we're studying. Each one has its own reason for it happening."
Bucs QB Tom Brady returns to practice despite multiple injuries
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were back on the practice field Thursday preparing for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, and quarterback Tom Brady was back in the saddle. The GOAT missed Wednesday’s practice due to multiple injuries to his throwing shoulder and one of the fingers on his throwing hand.
Centre Daily
Broncos Are Once Again in the Throes of an Identity Crisis
Through four weeks of the season, the Denver Broncos are yet to forge an identity outside of coaching incompetence. While the Broncos are currently 2-2, it feels worse than the first month of the Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio-led teams. That doesn't bode well for Denver going forward. The most...
Centre Daily
Report: Saints Injured Players Return to Practice
John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reports that three players were back at New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday afternoon. Hendrix reports that DT Malcolm Roach was spotted at practice. Roach, in his third season with the Saints after being undrafted from Texas in 2020, was on injured reserve for the first four games.
Patriots Starting Tight End 'May Miss Some Time'
New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith injured his ankle in Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers. After undergoing tests over the last couple of days, Smith has been diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added that Smith is "week-to-week" and "may miss...
Centre Daily
Kawhi Leonard Reveals Hilarious Exchange With Paul George
View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made his return to basketball on Monday night, appearing in his first game since the 2021 Western Conference Semi-Finals. While it was just a pre-season game, this was a big step for Leonard, who has been working hard to get back. Because of this, his star teammate Paul George asked Leonard if there were any pre-game jitters. According to Leonard, he felt alright.
NBA・
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (groin) DNP on Wednesday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 5's game against the New York Jets. Waddle continues to deal with a groin injury that he played through in Week 4's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. A missed practice after extra days off following last week's game on Thursday is not a great sign, but Waddle also opened last week with a missed practice before ramping up his participation. A return to a limited practice on Thursday would be an excellent sign.
Comments / 0