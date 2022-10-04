Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Getting Into The Community of Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
ksl.com
Another reported racial incident has BYU fans under scrutiny again, this time in women's soccer
PROVO — Another claim of racial abuse has put a target on fans of Brigham Young University. Five women's soccer players contacted British newspaper The Guardian last week claiming they heard racial slurs being directed at them and their teammates from the crowd during a women's soccer game during the 2021 season.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Injury Update Heading Into Vegas Showdown With Notre Dame
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football injury report lightened up last week as the Cougars got a lot of key players back. But there are still some notable contributors with their status in question heading into this week’s Las Vegas showdown against Notre Dame. The two most notable...
byu.edu
Cougar Query: "I chose to come to BYU because I wanted to be immersed in an environment of faith"
My job at BYU is... full professor in the School of Accountancy in the BYU Marriott School of Business. I’m currently working on... a reboot of Accounting 200 set to launch in January 2023. The best advice I’ve ever gotten about teaching is... “Teach a little bit less and...
KUTV
Alleged BYU skateboard thieves caught on video
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Campus police at BYU are asking for the public's help identifying two suspected thieves caught on surveillance video. The BYU Police Department posted several short clips of the video to its social media pages Thursday morning showing two individuals inside the university's Cannon Commons building. The two men, one of whom was holding a skateboard, are seen speaking to each other before they walk away in different directions.
globeslcc.com
Walkout to protest religious colleges’ discrimination of LGBTQ students set for Oct. 11
Some students at Brigham Young University want students across Utah to join a nationwide college walkout. The Black Menaces teamed up with the Religious Exemptions Accountability Project to organize the Oct. 11 walkout, called “Strike Out Homophobia,” to protest discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and other minorities on campuses of religious colleges and universities.
University of Utah students create 'most advanced prosthetic ever created'
Students at the University of Utah have created a prosthetic so promising, that the world's largest prosthetic company will partner with them to get it into the market.
The very definitive and totally serious list of the best tacos in Utah
Where can I get the best tacos in Utah? What restaurants have good tacos in Utah?
Paramore apologizes to fans after Utah concert
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – American rock band Paramore is apologizing to fans after an incident where a man was reportedly “physically and verbally assaulting multiple women” at their Magna show Tuesday night. The band put out a statement on social media apologizing to fans on Wednesday, saying they were made aware of the matter […]
ksl.com
Wings and Wheels: Utah's Festival of Speed delights fanatics and families alike
This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. _This article was originally published on KSL Cars Resource Center. Read the original article here._. Another year, another awesome event by the city of Spanish Fork, Envision, and Utah County...
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
kuer.org
All your questions about the shrinking Great Salt Lake, answered (by a brine shrimp!)
The Great Salt Lake is in trouble. Like a lot of things in the 80s, the iconic landmark was at a historic high. Over the last 36 years though, the West’s megadrought, a changing climate and water diversions have taken their toll. In 2022, the terminal lake hit a new low as the rivers that feed it increasingly serve Utah’s burgeoning population.
Former superintendent makes case against Orem/Alpine school district split
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Former Assistant Superintendent for the Alpine School District Gary Seastrant says he worries the city of Orem doesn’t understand just how much work and money it will take to make a new school district. During a presentation with Orem PTA members, Seastrand focused on resources, saying the size of the […]
Lehi family mourns the sudden loss of their eighteen-year-old son
A Lehi family is mourning the unexpected loss of their high school son, eighteen-year-old Carter Hult, who passed away on September 17.
KUTV
Businesses fund 'Homecoming 2.0' for girls turned away from dance over dress codes
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Students who missed their senior year homecoming dance due to dress code concerns will be able to attend again this weekend. Almost three weeks later, the community and parents of American Leadership Academy students are preparing to host a new homecoming dance. Katina Stephens...
Teen sentenced for Sandy hate crime
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A judge sentenced a teen boy charged with a hate crime for assaulting and yelling slurs at a gay teen in Sandy Wednesday. The judge said after seeing the teen’s psychological and home detention report, he believed the teen is starting to feel remorse for his actions. The judge ruled the […]
travelnoire.com
How To Buy Black While Visiting Utah's Salt Flats
Today, the flats are an attractive destination for speed enthusiasts, serving as a prime location for motorsports. They’re also a major birding area, and a number of rare and endangered bird species can be found there. The Bonneville Salt Flats are in a remote location — approximately 120 miles...
New faces and new guidance at Latter-day Saints General Conference
General Conference put some new faces and old issues front and center as leaders in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke in Salt Lake City. Here are some things that stood out:. First Black woman speaks at conference. Tracy Y. Browning became the first Black woman to...
kslnewsradio.com
New poll suggests marriage is dying
SALT LAKE CITY — A new Deseret News survey conducted with BYU shows a decrease in the number of marriages as well as people in relationships. The survey showed that many Americans are concerned with the economy and inflation and fear their income won’t be able to keep up with basics like food and transportation.
KUTV
Salt Lake City Schools names interim superintendent
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Schools named an interim superintendent at Tuesday's school board meeting. Martin Bates, the former superintendent of Granite Schools, was named interim superintendent of Salt Lake City Schools. Bates was the formerly superintendent of Granite School District for 11 years before retiring...
KUTV
Police say no credible danger at West High after social media post implying threat
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police Department on Wednesday assigned officers to West High School after a social media post raised concerns, according to authorities. The police presence was strictly precautionary, though. SLCPD stated authorities were made aware of a post "implying a threat" that had...
