ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

BYU Football Injury Update Heading Into Vegas Showdown With Notre Dame

PROVO, Utah – The BYU football injury report lightened up last week as the Cougars got a lot of key players back. But there are still some notable contributors with their status in question heading into this week’s Las Vegas showdown against Notre Dame. The two most notable...
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Alleged BYU skateboard thieves caught on video

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Campus police at BYU are asking for the public's help identifying two suspected thieves caught on surveillance video. The BYU Police Department posted several short clips of the video to its social media pages Thursday morning showing two individuals inside the university's Cannon Commons building. The two men, one of whom was holding a skateboard, are seen speaking to each other before they walk away in different directions.
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Society
Provo, UT
Society
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
globeslcc.com

Walkout to protest religious colleges’ discrimination of LGBTQ students set for Oct. 11

Some students at Brigham Young University want students across Utah to join a nationwide college walkout. The Black Menaces teamed up with the Religious Exemptions Accountability Project to organize the Oct. 11 walkout, called “Strike Out Homophobia,” to protest discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and other minorities on campuses of religious colleges and universities.
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Paramore apologizes to fans after Utah concert

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – American rock band Paramore is apologizing to fans after an incident where a man was reportedly “physically and verbally assaulting multiple women” at their Magna show Tuesday night. The band put out a statement on social media apologizing to fans on Wednesday, saying they were made aware of the matter […]
MAGNA, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Mcbride
ABC4

Former superintendent makes case against Orem/Alpine school district split

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Former Assistant Superintendent for the Alpine School District Gary Seastrant says he worries the city of Orem doesn’t understand just how much work and money it will take to make a new school district.  During a presentation with Orem PTA members, Seastrand focused on resources, saying the size of the […]
OREM, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Guardian#Black Student Union
ABC4

Teen sentenced for Sandy hate crime

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A judge sentenced a teen boy charged with a hate crime for assaulting and yelling slurs at a gay teen in Sandy Wednesday. The judge said after seeing the teen’s psychological and home detention report, he believed the teen is starting to feel remorse for his actions. The judge ruled the […]
SANDY, UT
travelnoire.com

How To Buy Black While Visiting Utah's Salt Flats

Today, the flats are an attractive destination for speed enthusiasts, serving as a prime location for motorsports. They’re also a major birding area, and a number of rare and endangered bird species can be found there. The Bonneville Salt Flats are in a remote location — approximately 120 miles...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
kslnewsradio.com

New poll suggests marriage is dying

SALT LAKE CITY — A new Deseret News survey conducted with BYU shows a decrease in the number of marriages as well as people in relationships. The survey showed that many Americans are concerned with the economy and inflation and fear their income won’t be able to keep up with basics like food and transportation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Salt Lake City Schools names interim superintendent

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Schools named an interim superintendent at Tuesday's school board meeting. Martin Bates, the former superintendent of Granite Schools, was named interim superintendent of Salt Lake City Schools. Bates was the formerly superintendent of Granite School District for 11 years before retiring...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy