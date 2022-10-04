Read full article on original website
agdaily.com
Farming accident claims the life of farmer; another accident injures child
Farmers and ranchers participate in one of the most hazardous industries around, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but that doesn’t make it any easier when tragic tractor accidents happen. Edward Gary Wyfels of Marshall died in a farm implement accident at 2:41 p.m. Oct. 3, 2022. Just days prior, on September 30, a tractor pulling a grain trailer struck and injured a young child in Iowa.
Marshall man killed in farm equipment accident
Courtesy of the Lyon County Sheriff's Office on Facebook. Authorities in Lyon County said a Marshall man died Monday afternoon after an incident involving farm equipment. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office said the "farm implement accident" happened in the 2400 block of County Road 35 around 2:40 p.m. Edward G....
kiwaradio.com
Child Struck By Semi In George Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
George, Iowa — A child was struck by a truck on Friday in George and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 4:35 p.m. on Friday, September 30th, 85-year-old Norwood Geerdes of George was driving a 2006 International semi pulling a grain trailer southbound on South Virginia Street (that’s L14, the old Highway 339) at East Minnesota Avenue (near Casey’s) when a young child ran into the street and Geerdes struck the child.
myradioworks.net
Two hurt in Monday rollover crash in Nobles County
Two individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a Monday morning crash on Minnesota 91 in Nobles County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2002 Infiniti I35 operated by Angelo Gavin Kelly-Lefkowich, 22, of South St. Paul was northbound on Minnesota 91 at milepost 28 in Leota Township when it lost control and rolled into the ditch. The incident was reported at 9:41 a.m. Monday.
KEYC
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
LYON COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man died following a farming accident in Lyon County. County Sheriff officials responded Monday to a report of a farmer injured on the 2400 block of County Road 35. The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for stealing van and more
LARCHWOOD—A 36-year-old St. Paul, MN, man was arrested about 9:15 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, on a charge of second-degree theft at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Alex William Rosa stemmed from a report of a stolen vehicle at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in crash near Lake Campbell
VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — A Brookings woman was taken to the hospital after a Sunday night crash. Just after 10 o’clock, the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with the Brookings Ambulance and Volga Fire Department, were called to the Sioux Valley School parking lot for a crash that happened between 7 and 9 p.m. near Lake Campbell.
nwestiowa.com
Child struck by farm vehicle in George
GEORGE—A young child was injured after being stuck by a farm vehicle about 4:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in George. The accident happened at the intersection of East Minnesota Avenue and South Virginia Street in George, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. The child ran into the...
Southern Minnesota News
Teen injured in tractor crash in Murray County
A teen was injured Friday afternoon in a tractor crash in Murray County. According to a state patrol crash report, the tractor was southbound on Highway 267 in Slayton Township when it left the roadway and tipped over on its side, just before 5 p.m. The 1960 John Deere 4430...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested on harassment charge
SIBLEY—A 34-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, on charges of third-degree harassment; driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Dickoio Paul stemmed from a report from his wife to the Osceola County...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: 13-year-old runaway found
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls say a missing teenager has been found as of Thursday morning. The 13-year-old had ran away from school Wednesday afternoon. Thursday morning, Sioux Falls Police shared an update on social media. They say the girl was found safe.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls man chased 9-year-old boy, threw weapon at him
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect was jumping on cars before he reportedly chased a 9-year-old boy to his home, threw a weapon, and then tried to break into the boy’s home. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Saturday evening in central...
1893 Murder In the Most Gruesome Crime Ever in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
It was almost Halloween in 1893 when this prominent businessman committed these most awful murders in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. What has been described as the “most awful tragedy” in the city of Sioux Falls occurred on October 22, 1893. Harry Lacey walked into his mother-in-law's house and...
KEYC
30,000 turkeys killed in Minnesota barn fire
BEAVER FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A fire killed an estimated 30,000 turkeys Thursday in Renville County. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened just before 2 p.m. at a turkey barn about four miles north of Morton in Beaver Falls Township. No one was hurt, but...
brookingsradio.com
Sioux Falls man arrested for aggravated assault in Brookings
A Sioux Falls man is facing a felony assault charge in Brookings after a Saturday afternoon incident. Detective Adam Smith says officers were called to the 500 block of 12th Street South after witnesses saw a man punch and choke another male. When police arrived, they observed red marks on the victim’s neck.
KELOLAND TV
Person trying to get gun from suspect shot in fight at Sioux Falls restaurant, police say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police continue to search for a man who opened fire inside a westside restaurant. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Gilberto’s restaurant near 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue. Police say there was a fight and a man fired...
dakotanewsnow.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal,...
You’ve Never Seen A South Dakota Bridge Demolition Like This
Most of us don't think twice when we drive over a bridge. But here is a sobering statistic; 45,000 bridges in the US have been deemed “Structurally Deficient” and in Poor Condition, according to a recent report. I'm not sure if the 60th Street Bridge in Sioux Falls,...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to fire in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews on Sunday afternoon responded to a fire call near 49th and Cliff in southern Sioux Falls. Multiple fire trucks responded to the fire. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says they were able to extinguish the fire about 45 minutes. No injuries were reported. The northbound lane of Cliff was temporarily blocked.
