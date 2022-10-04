A Slayton-area teenager was injured when the antique tractor he was driving overturned Friday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 14-year-old male was driving a 1960 John Deere tractor southbound on Minnesota 267 on late Friday afternoon. At about 5 p.m., near mile post 2, the tractor left the road and tipped over onto its side. The male was transported to Murray County Medical Center in Slayton with non-life-threatening injuries. The Murry County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

SLAYTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO