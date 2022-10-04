Read full article on original website
myradioworks.net
Two hurt in Monday rollover crash in Nobles County
Two individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a Monday morning crash on Minnesota 91 in Nobles County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2002 Infiniti I35 operated by Angelo Gavin Kelly-Lefkowich, 22, of South St. Paul was northbound on Minnesota 91 at milepost 28 in Leota Township when it lost control and rolled into the ditch. The incident was reported at 9:41 a.m. Monday.
myradioworks.net
Slayton teen injured in Friday tractor accident
A Slayton-area teenager was injured when the antique tractor he was driving overturned Friday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 14-year-old male was driving a 1960 John Deere tractor southbound on Minnesota 267 on late Friday afternoon. At about 5 p.m., near mile post 2, the tractor left the road and tipped over onto its side. The male was transported to Murray County Medical Center in Slayton with non-life-threatening injuries. The Murry County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
myradioworks.net
September weather is warmer, drier than average
Worthington weather in September featured high temperatures that were above normal as well as much drier than average conditions, according to data compiled at the Worthington Wastewater Treatment Plant. The normal average high temperature in Worthington in September is 72.9 degrees and the average low is 49.1 degrees, according to...
