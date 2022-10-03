ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NC

Sheriff’s Office to install security cameras in community

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is deploying community-based security cameras in areas of high-call volume, including a mobile home park just outside Washington, the location of an active murder investigation following a shooting last weekend. Cameras in place at Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and Old River Road in Pitt...
City Manager: Over 400 homes platted in Washington

There are 424 platted homes waiting to be built in the City of Washington, City Manager Jonathan Russell said. The total 424 single-family, market rate homes are divided amongst seven subdivisions. Some of the subdivisions are new (ones called Wheatfield, Maple Valley and Powell Place) while existing ones are expanding such as Somerset, Northgate and Moss East. The largest subdivision planned is Maple Valley with 181 homes planned off of Leggett Road. (This is the same neighborhood as Maple Branch which was previously reported by the Daily News.)
Kiwanis Club

Guest speaker at this week’s Kiwanis Club meeting was Stacy Drakeford, Washington Deputy City Manager and Director of Public Safety introduced by Kiwanian Stuart O’Neal (left in photo). In his talk, Drakeford highlighted the 10 year history of the “Shopping. With a Public Safety Officer” program. He...
Mark Allen Ball

Mr. Mark Allen Ball, age 56, a resident of 120 Ann Street, Chocowinity, died unexpectantly Monday, September 26, 2022. A visitation will be held from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM Monday, October 10, 2022 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington and other times at his home. Paul Funeral...
Iconic Marine Group shows benefits of working in manufacturing

National Manufacturing Day is Friday, Oct. 7. The day highlights the importance of manufacturing to a community. On Oct. 3, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed this week as North Carolina Manufacturing Week. North Carolina is the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast and the ninth largest in the United...
County unemployment rate at 30-year low

Beaufort County’s unemployment rate has reached a 30 year low, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The rate was 4.1% in August of 2022. Out of North Carolina’s 100 counties, Beaufort ranks 40th for unemployment rates. The state’s unemployment rate is 3.5% as of August 2022.
Noon Rotary

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness month, the Washington Noon Rotary Club welcomed guest speaker Caddie Cowin to Monday’s weekly noon luncheon meeting at King Chicken. Ms. Cowin, an ECU Health FNP, shared information concerning possible signs of breast cancer and the measures that should be taken to prevent or confront the disease.
Seahawks claim Anchor Bowl trophy, Pam Pack & Raiders fall

The Anchor Bowl trophy is back in Chocowinity for the first time in four years after Southside’s 10-7 victory at Northside Friday. The home field disadvantage continues as the visitors have won 14 of the last 18 games. Northside (3-4, 0-2) had won three straight and four of the last five, but the Seahawks (5-2, 2-0) overcame multiple penalties with two big plays to extend their lead in the all-time series to 14-8.
