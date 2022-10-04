ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Gilmore Girls' star, Keiko Agena, Thinks There Was a Better Way to End Lane and Dave's Relationship, and We Agree

By Andrea Francese
For seven seasons, Keiko Agena portrayed Lane Kim on Gilmore Girls . As Rory Gilmore’s very best friend, Lane served as a sidekick in plenty of storylines, but she had a few of her own, too. Understandably, Agena has some opinions about the series. The famed actor recently sat down for a Reddit AMA and revealed how she wished Lane and Dave’s relationship really ended. The character inexplicably vanished in season 4 of Gilmore Girls .

Lane Kim’s first boyfriend, Dave Rygalski, appeared to be nearly perfect

Lane Kim was always interested in romance, but her strict mother made it pretty difficult for her to date. At the very least, she made it difficult for Lane to date the boys she was interested in. Still, it ended up happening. During her senior year of high school, Lane joined a band and quickly fell for Dave Rygalski, the band’s guitarist.

Lane and Dave’s relationship progressed, but only after strategically working on Dave’s rapport with Mrs. Kim. They attended prom together and seemed to fall into a comfortable rhythm as a young couple. Even Mrs. Kim approved. In short, Dave was pretty much perfect for Lane, and then he moved away.

Amy Sherman-Palladino never wrote the end of Lane and Dave’s relationship

Lane and Dave’s relationship never got a chance to really take off. Adam Brody , the actor who portrayed Dave, took a role on a different show. To explain his absence, showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino sent him to California for college. Still, Lane and Dave stayed together. He was mentioned several times, and then suddenly, he wasn’t.

Sherman-Palladino never bothered to write about the couple’s breakup. While it wasn’t the only time Sherman-Palladino wrote off a romantic interest without showing the actual split, it is the one that bothers fans the most. After all, Dave was Lane’s first serious boyfriend. It feels like it warranted an actual breakup scene or some crying. At the very least, the breakup deserved mention.

Keiko Agena has an idea of how it should have actually played out

Keiko Agena seems to be a bit bothered by the lack of closure, too. During a Reddit AMA, Agena addressed a fan who asked about the breakup. Agena questioned where the episode following Lane to California was. Based on her statements, it seems like Agena would have liked some closure for the relationship, just like most other Gilmore Girls fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MG8Ub_0iKmEAJr00
Keiko Agena | Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Perhaps Gilmore Girls fans could have learned that Dave wasn’t so perfect, after all. We can imagine Lane traveling to surprise Dave, with Mrs. Kim as a chaperone, of course, only to find him with a girl or learning that he dropped out of college to pursue a solo musical career without telling Lane or his former bandmates. A little drama and heartbreak would have been a good way to cap off the relationship.

Agena also suggested she would have liked to see how Lane and Dave’s relationship had progressed if only the character wasn’t written out of the show. Lane rebounded from the breakup without fanfare and seamlessly transitioned into a romance with Zack Van Gerbig , another bandmate. Lane and Zack eventually married and had twins. Gilmore Girls largely hate the storyline because it felt too boring for the always rebellious Lane Kim.

