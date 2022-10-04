Read full article on original website
Newsom signs bill allowing California IDs for immigrants in the country illegally
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law Assembly Bill 1766, which expands eligibility for state identification cards.
Oklahoma governor signs bill withholding hospital funding over trans youth care
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday that will withhold Covid relief funds from one of the state's largest hospital systems unless it stops providing gender-affirming medical care to minors. The bill signed by the first-term Republican, who is up for re-election next month, authorizes more than $108 million...
WRDW-TV
$125,000 in grants given toward local STEM education efforts
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – The manager and operator of Savannah River National Laboratory has awarded grants totaling $125,000 to advance activities and programs relating to science, technology, engineering and math education. Local organizations receiving grants from Battelle Savannah River Alliance include:. Barnwell County Consolidated School District, Williston School District,...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Women Fill Trucking Labor Gaps
Recently the United States has experienced a shortage of truck drivers, putting further stress on an already strained supply chain. In the past year alone, the country has been short about 80,000 truckers, who are needed to transport food and other vital goods as the supply chain tries to recuperate.
KTNV
The Family Heart Foundation | 10/4/22
High Cholesterol affects over 94 million adults in the United States. Joining us to discuss the importance of lowering your cholesterol, Founder and CEO of The Family Heart Foundation, Katherine Wilemon and Imaging Cardiologist at Stanford Health Care, Dr. Abha Khandelwal, speak about the importance of lowering your cholesterol. This...
This Arizona City Is Among The Best for Mental Wellness
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the best cities in the US for mental wellness.
OPINION: Farmworkers face deadly risks getting to, from fields
Richard Longo: 'The industry has the power to help save farmworkers' lives...'Sixteen farmworkers, packed tightly into a van driven by their employer — an unregistered Oregon labor contractor — headed home after a long day loading Christmas trees into trucks for sale in November 2019. Not far from their destination, the van entered an intersection where a pickup truck slammed violently into its side. Three farmworkers were killed instantly, and others with severe injuries were taken to a hospital. Investigators found the contractor did not obey a traffic light and drove the van into the path of the oncoming pickup....
seniorresource.com
How Much Does A Nursing Home Cost In Ohio?
If you’re searching for a nursing home in Ohio, then start here!. For seniors who are in need of full-time health and personal care, a nursing home may be the perfect option. It’s estimated that over 1.3 million people in the US currently reside in nursing homes and that number could double by 2030. If you or a loved one have decided that it’s time to transition to this type of care, it can be useful to know what to expect. So, here is everything you need to know about the cost of nursing homes in Ohio!
Always® Launches First-Ever Team of “50 Period Heroes” Across the Country to Help #EndPeriodPoverty
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Always expands their work to help #EndPeriodPoverty across the United States by organizing the first-ever team of “50 Period Heroes” to help fight period poverty across the country. Always Period Heroes represent people and organizations in each of the 50 U.S. states who have already made significant efforts to address period poverty in their local area. The Always 50 Period Hero program will enable them to continue their important work and provide young people greater access to period products they need. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005876/en/ Always launches first-ever team of “50 Period Heroes” across the country to help #EndPeriodPoverty (Graphic: Business Wire)
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Long-term care, home care rehab directors, physical therapists see modest salary increases
Director of rehabilitation salaries increased 4.22% year-over-year in the long-term care sector—nursing homes and short-term rehabilitation facilities—and 3.52% in home health agencies, according to the 16th annual Rehabilitation Salary & Benefits Report released Tuesday by the Hospital & Healthcare Compensation Service. Physical therapist rates increased 3.33% year-over-year in...
AboutLawsuits.com
Congressional Report Highlights Nursing Home Neglect, Understaffing Problems at For-Profit Care Facilities
As nursing homes across the U.S. continue to struggle with staffing shortages highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report by a congressional subcommittee indicates that the corporate structure of for-profit nursing homes is contributing the understaffing and lack of quality care, resulting in a preventable risk of nursing home neglect at many facilities.
Oklahoma hospital system halts some trans youth care after state funding threat
The University of Oklahoma Medical Center stopped some health services for trans youth under 18 after the governor signed a bill that would withhold federal funds if the state's flagship academic health system did not comply. The big picture: Republican-led states have increasingly introduced and enacted legislation targeting transgender youth...
Controversial ARPA funding bill with ban on gender-affirming care at OU Health passes Senate and House
OU Health would need to stop performing gender-affirming procedures on minors in order to receive $39 million for a new pediatric mental health facility.
