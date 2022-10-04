Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for missing Monroe man
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 43-year-old Justin Brown who was last seen at his residence on Selman Drive in Monroe, La. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. According to officials, Brown is described as a Black male standing five foot and four inches, weighing approximately 120 pounds. Brown is […]
Town of Farmerville and local deputies invite community to ‘National Night Out’ event
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Town of Farmerville held its first ‘National Night Out’ event in hopes to increase crime prevention awareness and community support. Mayor of Farmerville, John Crow, says the goal is to build trust and support between citizens and first responders. “We are trying to get these kids to interact with our […]
KTBS
Winnsboro man arrested in Greenwood shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of shooting at a repo agent and damaging property at a storage facility in Greenwood Tuesday has been booked into jail on multiple charges, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. Samuel McMurry, 42, of Winnsboro, is charged with aggravated assault with...
lincolnparishjournal.com
City of Ruston traffic alert
City of Ruston Traffic Alert: North Sparta Street between East Mississippi Ave. and East Alabama Avenue will be closed to through traffic beginning 8 a.m. today and running through 5 p.m. Friday. The closure is necessary to allow for utility repairs. The City of Ruston regrets any inconvenience this necessary...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KNOE TV8
NELA October list of fall festivities
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Are you wanting to get into the Halloween spirit or are maybe you just are looking for some fun fall festivities?. Here is a list of NELA fall festivities happening in the month of October NELA this year, 2022. If you know of an event happening that is not listed here, email the newsroom at news@knoe.com with information about what the event is, where it’s at, when it is, and any other pertinent information!
KNOE TV8
Rolling Hills Ministries preparing warm meals for Hurricane Ian survivors
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Rolling Hills Ministries is in Naples, Florida helping with meals for hurricane survivors. Around 20 volunteers arrived in Florida on Sunday. They are preparing the food and the Salvation Army delivers it to those that need it. “They’re going out into the community to the hardest...
KNOE TV8
Missing Monroe man suffering from medical condition may be confused, police say
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s investigators are searching for a missing man who they say is suffering from a medical condition and could be confused. Justin Brown, 43, was last seen at his residence on Oct. 5, 2022, at Selman Drive in Monroe. Police describe him as a black male weighing 120 pounds at 5′-4″.
Candy Company Mural Ribbon-Cutting to take place on Thursday, October 13th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the City of Monroe will host the Candy Company Mural Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at Revival Design located at 300 Walnut Street in Monroe, La. The event will begin at 5 PM.
IN THIS ARTICLE
southernladymagazine.com
Celebrate Christmas in Northeast Louisiana
Experience peak holiday joy this year in Ruston and Monroe–West Monroe. From incredible shopping and fantastic locally owned restaurants to the awe-inspiring Holiday Trail of Lights, everyone will find something to love. Local Dining in Ruston. Whether it’s a table for two or a big family affair, the restaurants...
KNOE TV8
D’Arbonne Woods football wins Little Caesars Pizza Team of the Week
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - D’Arbonne Woods football looks like a whole new team from a few years ago when they only had one win. Now the Timberwolves are off to a 4-1 start as they head into district play against a tough Lakeside team. After a 42-25 win over River Oaks last Friday, they earn the little Caesars Pizza Team of the Week honors.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Witness spots vehicle burglar at Tech
Louisiana Tech Police arrested a Monroe man early Monday morning after he allegedly burglarized several vehicles on campus. Campus police received a report from a witness about 3:00 a.m. Monday who said he saw a man entering his friend’s truck in the Mississippi Avenue parking lot and then attempting to enter other vehicles. Patrol officers responded and the witness pointed out Eddie J. Gray, 30.
Louisiana Chef to be featured in “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night”
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Discover Monroe-West Monroe, the Louisiana Travel Association, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board have partnered to present “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night” on Thursday, November 3, 2022. According to a release, this event is a part of the Louisiana Culinary Trials tourism marketing campaign. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KNOE TV8
Monroe police searching for man accused of child endangerment and more
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is looking for a man accused of multiple offenses. Jontae Turpin is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery and domestic abuse battery child endangerment. Anyone with information about Turpin’s whereabouts can contact Crimestoppers or the Monroe Police Department.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested on GSU campus with drugs, weapon
Grambling State University police recovered a gun on campus Sunday, one of several found in the past month. A GSU officer stopped a 2017 Chrysler about 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon after seeing the car run a stop sign and commit other traffic violations. The Chrysler, driven by Patrick D. McCoy,...
Monroe Police searching for man wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, plus other offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jontae Turpin. According to police, Turpin is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Aggravated Battery, and Domestic Abuse Battery Child Endangerment. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested for obstructing traffic
At about 10 p.m. Thursday evening, a Ruston police officer was informed by a motorist that a man was running into traffic swinging his hands at vehicles at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 33 and the South Service Road. When the officer responded to the scene he found Justin Hebert,...
beckersdental.com
Louisiana dental practice rebrands to Affordable Dentures & Implants
A DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions practice in Monroe, La., has rebranded as Affordable Dentures & Implants, another Affordable Care brand. "Patients of our supported practice can continue to expect the same trusted, compassionate and safe care they've always received," Marc Bowers, DDS, from the Monroe practice, said in an Oct. 3 news release.
KNOE TV8
Understanding domestic violence warning signs
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The goal is to shed light on the very prevalent issue across the nation. Valerie Bowman, the Director of the Family Justice Center and Director of the Wellspring in Monroe, says many people think domestic violence is easily escapable. “Many...
Farmerville under burn ban; effective immediately
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 3, 2022, the Farmerville Fire Department announced a burn ban for Farmerville, La. The burn ban is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston High announces homecoming court
Ruston High School announced its 2022 Homecoming Court as 13 young ladies comprise this year’s talented group representing their respective classes. Seniors Emma Jane Reeves, Kemya Wright, Baily Bowers, Mia Rabb, Raegan McCulloch, and Ke’Shanti Graham. Juniors: Kaitlin Woods, Kam’ryn Bradley. Sophomores: Abby Seney, Ariana Wesley, Asia...
Comments / 0