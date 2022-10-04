Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"
The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
Bills vs. Steelers: Wednesday injury reports
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday ahead of their Week 5 matchup:. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) S Terrell Edmunds (concussion) S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) Limited participation. CB Cameron Sutton (groin/hamstring) CB Levi Wallace (foot) DL Chris Wormley...
Latavius Murray signed by Denver Broncos
According to Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have signed Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints practice squad. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Murray immediately steps into a Denver backfield that just lost Javonte Williams (knee) for the rest of the 2022 season. The veteran running back will share touches with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone and may be worth a speculative add for owners looking to strike the waiver wire jackpot in a backfield that should have plenty of opportunities for Murray to seize.
Bills Star Not Practicing Wednesday Before Game vs. Steelers
One of the best players on the Buffalo Bills' defense won't be practicing on Wednesday. Safety Jordan Poyer, who's an absolute ballhawk, is dealing with a rib injury and won't be able to practice, per Bills head coach Sean McDermott. Cornerback Christian Benford, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, tight end Dawson Knox,...
Bills’ Stefon Diggs silences Ravens fans, immediately goes viral
The Buffalo Bills are 3-1 after their epic comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens. While Stefon Diggs didn’t light up the score sheet, his presence was felt. The Bills’ star wide receiver had something to say immediately after the game and quickly went viral because of it. Diggs...
Buffalo's Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) DNP on Wednesday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday. Despite an earlier reporting about a limited session, McKenzie's official status on Wednesday was a non-participant. With Jamison Crowder also missing time with a recent ankle injury, Khalil Shakir could see an expanded role versus a Pittsburgh Steelers'...
Michael Thomas (toe) DNP in Saints' Wednesday practice
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Wednesday. After a one game absence, Thomas will open Week 5's practice week with a DNP. Expect Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave to see more targets against a Seattle Seahawks' defense ranked 21st (28.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers if Thomas remains inactive.
Washington's Jahan Dotson (hamstring) absent on Wednesday
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday. After leaving Week Four's game with a hamstring injury, Dotston was unable to participate on Wednesday. Expect Dyami Brown to see more playing time if Dotson is inactive against a Tennessee Titans' defense ranked 29th (36.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts this season.
Mac Jones (ankle) practicing again for Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) is present on Thursday at the portion of practice available to the media. Jones missed all of Week 4 with an ankle injury, but he returned to a limited practice on Wednesday and appears to be trending in the right direction for Week 5 against the Detroit Lions. Brian Hoyer (concussion) remains sidelined Thursday for a second straight session, so rookie Bailey Zappe will likely make the start on Sunday if Jones suffers a setback.
Covering the Spread: NFL Week 5 Betting Preview
Week 5 is headlined by a big divisional battle between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals but also has some other potentially fun contests. How should we bet those key games at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to break down the week's biggest games, discuss value bets within them, and outline other bets to target across Week 5.
Dak Prescott (thumb) reportedly out for Cowboys again Week 5
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) will not play in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, reports Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones revealed Tuesday that Prescott isn't able to comfortably grip footballs with his surgically repaired right thumb, so it's not surprising the quarterback isn't ready to play. Cooper Rush will make another start on Sunday against the Rams and Will Grier, who was signed to the active roster on Tuesday, will be the backup.
Gabe Davis (ankle) fully practices with Bills on Wednesday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. After registering a 98% offensive snap percentage and a 97.6% route participation rate in Week 4, Davis was able to practice in full with his ankle injury. In a matchup against a Pittsburgh Steelers' unit ranked 11th in pass defense, our models currently project Davis to score 8.5 FanDuel points.
George Springer sitting for Blue Jays on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Springer will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bradley Zimmer starting in center field. Zimmer will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7...
