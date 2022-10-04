Read full article on original website
thejoltnews.com
Olympia City Council opens public hearing for Fones Road improvement project
Olympia Public Works Director Mark Russell gave an overview of the Fones Road improvement project during the eminent domain public hearing at the city council meeting last night, October 4. "Fones Road is in bad shape," Russell told the council members, explaining that the road's current condition has incomplete sidewalks...
thejoltnews.com
Port Commissioners agree to propose new district boundaries that are the same as those to be proposed by the Board of County Commissioners
The Port of Olympia’s commissioners agreed to set its districts’ boundaries to match those of the County Commissioners during a work session held yesterday, October 3. Thurston County’s Board of County Commissioners had agreed to accept the same map on September 28 as part of their own redistricting efforts. Both entities are both working to add two more districts from just three due to the population of the county exceeding 300,000 earlier this year.
gigharbornow.org
Long-running Gig Harbor preschool closes, unable to secure a location
The evening before their daughter Thea was to start her first day at Rainy Dayz Preschool, Jon and Cecily Novotney stopped by the school to make sure they knew the drop-off location. Looking in from outside the building, they were surprised to see the classrooms empty. School was to start...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Everett mayor pushes back against legislator who says police ‘can’t go around killing people’
One day after a bipartisan coalition of 15 Snohomish County mayors announced a new campaign to tackle increasing crime and related issues, an outgoing King County legislator who has mocked the coalition’s “fear-mongering” efforts now claims police are angry because “they can’t go around killing people.”
Chronicle
Centralia Pastor Responds to Lewis County Proposal Against Homeless Camps
That’s the question on top of mind for Cole Meckle, pastor of Centralia’s Gather Church, as Lewis County commissioners are entertaining an ordinance prohibiting homeless encampments. Gather spent over 20 months running a housing program for the county, serves weekly free meals and works toward harm reduction for...
The Suburban Times
Pierce Transit Breaks Ground on Spanaway Transit Center
Pierce Transit announcement. In a ceremony attended by elected officials and local dignitaries, Pierce Transit today broke ground on its new Spanaway Transit Center. The property, located at 20702 Mountain Highway East in Spanaway, will serve as the southern terminus for the current route 1 and the agency’s first Stream Bus Rapid Transit line, which is nearing 60 percent design. While the agency has recently renovated transit centers and Park & Rides throughout its system, this is Pierce Transit’s first new transit center since 1998, recognizing the increased need for services to support the significant growth in South Pierce County.
KOMO News
Green River encampment is still an issue after it was cleared this summer, Kent mayor says
The notorious Green River encampment in unincorporated King County continues to cause problems in surrounding neighborhoods, according to Kent mayor Dana Ralph. The camp between Auburn and Kent was cleared back in July, but Ralph says the county has since let campers return. “We are asking [county officials] every single...
thejoltnews.com
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month
The Thurston Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) recognized October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. During the commissioners’ October 4 meeting, Thurston's Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer Lord reported that domestic violence remains a pervasive issue across the county. "During the last two years of COVID, domestic violence did not...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey mulls installing speed humps along 57th Avenue SE
Lacey’s Transportation Committee is deliberating the installation of traffic calming devices or speed humps along 57th Avenue SE following speeding complaints from residents. The committee approved a neighborhood boundary to circulate a petition to install a temporary traffic calming device, which will require the majority support of 60% of...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: City of Olympia embraces racist segregationist meeting at taxpayer expense
The City of Olympia is hosting a racially segregated community safety meeting as officials continue to advance Black Lives Matter-inspired initiatives. The meeting appears to come after community outreach resulted in too much pro-police and law enforcement feedback. City leaders created a nine-member Community Work Group to “reimagine public safety”...
MyNorthwest.com
Suits: UW students call for more police after trying to defund them
By now, you’ve probably heard about the weekend shootings in the U District, where four people were shot outside the popular Flowers Bar & Restaurant. Two more shootings happened Sunday morning, one in the International District and another near the Smith Tower. As tragic as the shootings were, they’ve...
nypressnews.com
Seattle police officer fired over ‘derogatory and entirely unacceptable’ social media posts
A Seattle police officer was fired last month following an internal investigation that found he violated department policy by posting content to Twitter that caused “great harm to the Department’s relationship with the community.”. SPD launched the investigation after a Twitter user posted a lengthy thread last year...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: King County uses ‘Antifa tactics’ against reporter covering homeless shelter expansion
With emotions already running high in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District over King County’s plans to expand an existing shelter into a “megaplex” of homeless, mental health, and addiction services, one of the region’s most recognized reporters on these issues was banned from Tuesday morning’s media tour of the site.
southsoundbiz.com
King County Council Votes Unanimously to Help Local Food Banks
The King County Council has unanimously approved a motion to help local food banks struggling to meet increased demand amid the compounding impacts of rising inflation, labor shortages, and interest rate spikes. Council members Reagan Dunn, Girmay Zahilay, and Sarah Perry co-sponsored the legislation. The legislation asks King County to...
thejoltnews.com
RFA committee reviews FBC formula with and without fire flow
The Regional Fire Authority planning committee is exploring a new Fire Benefit Charge (FBC) to address its "regressivity." The FBC is an annual fee structure based on a formula designed to fund the new fire authority. Calculating FBC. The suggestion is to have an FBC calculation without Fire Flow and...
thurstontalk.com
Port of Olympia Seeking Input on Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan Update
The Port of Olympia will hold the fourth public open house on the Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan Update (MPU) on October 12, 2022, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Port’s Olympics Room located at 606 Columbia St NW in Percival Plaza. In order to make the meeting as accessible as possible, the meeting will now be both in person and online.
UW students left shaken after weekend of violence in U-District
SEATTLE — The University of Washington community is reeling after two shootings that happened over the weekend in the U-District. The shooting that happened Sunday morning around 1 a.m. put four UW students in the hospital. Paul Garces was out with his friends when he says shots rang out.
Cyberattack on Virginia Mason Franciscan Health impacts patients, records
TACOMA, Wash. — Virginia Mason Franciscan Health’s (VMFH) parent company, CommonSpirit Health, was targeted in a cyberattack. Officials with VMFH said the attack is impacting some of its facilities nationwide, including at least one in Pierce County. Information is still limited on how the cyberattack happened. But as...
ncwlife.com
Reporter denied entry to controversial Seattle homeless shelter
(The Center Square) – When one journalist attempted to join a media tour of a homeless shelter in South Downtown Seattle, he was barred from entry, which has raised concerns of government restriction of the press. Jonathan Choe, a journalist and senior fellow at the Discovery Institute's Center on...
Chronicle
Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks
The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
