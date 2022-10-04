Read full article on original website
'Bee the Change': Beeville community rallies around bullied junior high student
BEEVILLE, Texas — The video is very hard to watch. It shows a boy seemingly minding his business at school and a bully harassing him and hitting him in the face. After the video was widely shared on social media, the community rallied around the junior high student. Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Willow quickly put together a float for Jayden to ride in during the Western Week Parade that was scheduled for the weekend after the incident happened.
'We're disappointed' | Micron chooses Central New York over Central Texas for $100B investment
LOCKHART, Texas — On Tuesday, Micron Technology announced a new investment worth up to $100 billion in Central New York. The company had forced a bargaining battle between Clay, New York, and Lockhart, Texas. "It was billions in tax savings, both ad valorem and sales tax. It was billions...
schulenburgsticker.com
Four VFDs battle blaze in Flatonia
A massive fire in the City of Flatonia which started on Monday morning, Oct. 3 destroyed a residence at 113 W. South Main St. At 11:15 a.m., Flatonia Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the building, which formerly housed Flatonia Community Clinic as an affiliate of Colorado-Fayette Medical Center. It was purchased by Gary Hoover in February 2017 and he has resided there since March 2017.Sitting…
Bullying takes stage at Beeville ISD following viral video: 'There is no place for them'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A viral video from Beeville that shows a Moreno Junior High student being punched in the face is making its way around social media. Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning told 3NEWS that the district is a place for students to learn and thrive. He added that if they aren't there for that reason, then there is no place for them in their district.
Schulenburg AD/head coach put on administrative leave for acting ‘in an unprofessional manner’
SCHULENBURG, Texas – On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Schulenburg ISD placed Athletic Director Walter Brock on administrative leave, pending an investigation into incidents that occurred during the varsity football game between Schulenburg High School and Hearne High School. The District named Gilbert Price Interim Head Coach while Brock is on...
'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
seguintoday.com
Prepare for a Seguin Showdown
(Seguin) – Guadalupe County does not have to wait until Thursday to enjoy some live action in the rodeo arena. This year, bull riders will get started one day early as the Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo presents the BBR Backyard Bull Riding event. Tonight’s BBR event is dubbed “Where Legends Begin: 2022 Tour Open to the World.”
seguintoday.com
Local ladies seek Fair Queen’s title
(Seguin) — A half a dozen young ladies will be seeking the title of this year’s Guadalupe County Fair Queen. The contestants will be participating in this year’s 72nd Fair Queens contest set for Saturday at the Seguin Coliseum. The contest got a jump start on Sunday with the personal interview portion of the contest. On-stage events before judges get underway at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The Guadalupe County Fair runs from Oct. 5-9. A complete listing of all fair events can be found in the official Fair Catalog available at various locations around town including at Seguin Radio KWED. The radio station is located at 609 E. Court St. The fair catalog is also available online at gcfair.org.
US 59 to close completely on Thursday through Friday morning
VICTORIA, Texas – Hunter Industries, LTD, will completely close US 59, near the SH 185 overpass, as part of the ongoing frontage road construction project on US 59 between US 87 and SH 185. The closure will take begin Thursday, Oct. 6, at 10 p.m. and end by 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, weather permitting.
portasouthjetty.com
Killer lands back behind bars
Shawn Keith Fey, who was convicted of the 1996 slashing murder of Port Aransas hotelier Michael O’Bannon Robert, has returned to prison after violating his parole by engaging in illegal drug activity. Fey, 55, is incarcerated in the Garza West Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDJC) in Beeville. A felony-controlled substance conviction on May 25 of possession […]
Raccoon causes power outage in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas — Everybody knows that raccoons can cause a lot of damage to your property, but one in Seguin caused the power to go out for a couple of hours. The Seguin Police Department said that the pesky critter made its way into a substation transformer resulting in the outage around midnight Saturday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Authorities working 18-wheeler rollover at U.S. 59 and SH 185
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office said authorities are working an 18-wheeler tractor/trailer rollover at U.S. 59, south of SH 185. The northbound land is currently closed. The VCSO issued the alert at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple first responders are on the scene. Drivers should...
Victoria Police Department respond to 2-vehicle crash on Navarro and Airline
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department responding to a two-vehicle crash on Navarro and Airline Monday afternoon. There were no injuries. One car turned into oncoming traffic and failed to yield the right-of-way. The driver who failed to yield was cited for having no driver’s license, failing to yield right of way, and for having no insurance.
fox7austin.com
Suspects robbed two Lockhart gas stations at gunpoint: police
LOCKHART, Texas - The Lockhart Police Department is looking for two suspects they say robbed two gas stations earlier this week. LPD says two suspects robbed the North Valero gas station at 1317 N. Colorado St. and the Texaco gas station at 1325 S. Colorado St. on Oct. 4. Police...
kwhi.com
SCHULENBURG HEAD FOOTBALL COACH/AD PLACED ON LEAVE
The Schulenburg Independent School District has announced that they have placed Head Football Coach/Athletic Director Walter Brock on administrative leave. The school district is investigating incidents that are said to have occurred during the varsity football game between Schulenburg and Hearne this past Friday. The Shorthorns lost the game 43-23,...
New details released in case against 41-year-old woman
VICTORIA, Texas – A Victoria County grand jury indicted Lauren Kaffie on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Court records show Kaffie is accused of trying to hit a woman with her vehicle. The incident happened on or around September 5, 2022. Court documents show Kaffie is...
41-year-old woman charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Lauren Kaffie VICTORIA, Texas – A 41-year-old woman is held without bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Victoria Police Department arrested Lauren Kaffie Saturday around 1 p.m. outside a house in the 600 block of Santa Rosa St. Kaffie was wanted on an outstanding warrant on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges. Victoria...
