Investing in early childhood education really pays off.
If you put money in the stock market, you can expect an average return on your investment of 10 percent a year. That’s pretty good but, as we know, risky. What if there was a lower-risk, higher-reward way to spend money that paid dividends for not just individuals, but society at large? This is not snake oil. I am talking about a basic concept: early childhood education for children from age 0 to 5. Investing in quality early childhood programs offers a whopping 13-percent return on investment. For every dollar spent, you get back $6 to $9.
A joint effort is transforming the type of meals kids eat at school while helping small growers.
For months, Monterey County’s Blue Zones Project, a county-wide initiative that seeks to improve the health and well-being of residents, has been working hand-in-hand with local school districts to increase the amount of fresh, local produce used to prep school lunches. The quest started when 30 people, including school...
Monterey anti-vax pediatrician comes under scrutiny in the wake of a bitter custody battle turned deadly.
For years, for Monterey Peninsula parents who did not want their children vaccinated as required by state law to attend school, Monterey pediatrician Douglas Hulstedt was the go-to doctor for written exemptions. In 2019, as measles outbreaks in California drove officials to end or tighten exemptions based on personal beliefs...
Letters to the Editor 10.06.22
This letter is in response to two articles in the Sept. 22-28 edition pertaining to removal of trees: one critical tree in a habitat for the imperiled monarch butterfly (“Monarchs are returning to Pacific Grove amid ongoing disagreement about their winter home”) and 42 in the Camel Valley wildland-urban interface to make way for an 19,480-square-foot megalomansion (“When it comes to getting a home built in Monterey County, it’s good to be king – or, a knight”).
The county’s visitors bureau looks to the community to plot a new future of economic gain.
Rob O’Keefe, president and CEO of the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau, had his shining moment on stage at the bureau’s annual meeting in September. After setting a vision for increasing the average hotel stay from 2.6 nights to 3.6 over the next 10 years – an increase that would mean an estimated $900 million in economic benefit to the county – he walked off the stage to the song “One More Night” by Phil Collins.
The Buzz 10.06.22
The Monterey County Board of Supervisors adopted new communications and public relations guidelines, with a 5-0 vote on Sept. 27. The new policy, developed by County Communications Director Nick Pasculli, directs all county officials to include the communications team in interactions with the press. “In some cases, county of Monterey personnel may have standing professional or personal relationships with reporters, photographers or media personalities. In such instances, notify the County Communications Team before asking the media to cover or report on an event or issue, so that marketing and image enhancement can be well coordinated,” per the guidelines. Supervisor Wendy Root Askew sought clarification: “I wouldn’t want to put anyone between me and the media – I try really hard to be transparent when the calls come in,” she said. The guidelines will be updated to reflect her concern, and state that electeds may interact directly with the press (but should notify the team even after the fact). They will also be updated to emphasize bilingual and accessible outreach.
Avian flu detected in Santa Cruz County, first on Central Coast
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A positive case of avian influence, commonly known as the bird flu, has been found in Santa Cruz County. According to county officials, three wild birds in the county were found to be carrying the disease. "While this particular strain of the virus poses minimal...
Prunedale’s first cannabis dispensary brings a local ethic to its operation.
San Miguel Canyon Road tends to get clogged near its Highway 101 and 156 exits. Fortunately, there are things to do along San Miguel Canyon Road – things to eat, smoke and be merry. White Fire cannabis dispensary is the first such shop in Prunedale. It is operated by...
The International Documentary Film Festival by the Monterey Bay chapter of the United Nations Association is ready for another Golden Age.
At the moment of its ultimate glory around 2007 and 2008, everybody in Monterey County talked about “the film festival” and how the Golden State Theatre, where the festival used to take place, was under a siege of 2,500 festival-goers, bursting on Friday and Saturday nights. Not every...
Visuals 10.06.22
Visit the Center for Photographic Art in Carmel for the 50th anniversary of the seminal publication in the history of photography: Bill Owens’ Suburbia. A half-century later, the images by Owens have become timeless testaments to and a celebration of American life. This exhibition features large-scale fine art prints of the essential Suburbia images, offering a new experience of this important project. There will also be 36 small silver gelatin prints (“Baby Bills”) from the original negatives from the late 1960s and early 1970s. A limited-edition publication, Bill Owens: The Legacy of Suburbia Photographs 1964-2022 is also available with a special edition print included. An in-person artist talk with Bill Owens happens at 3pm on Saturday Oct. 8 in Carpenter Hall, and a reception follows in the gallery at 4pm. On display until Nov. 7.
A year after my father's death, I'm still getting to know him; turns out his time with Pranksters wasn't so merry
Dean Quarnstrom died in 2021 and his son Evan has spent the year since traveling the world, mourning and reading his dad's journals, which chronicle his days hovering on the fringes of Ken Kesey's Merry Pranksters in 1960s Santa Cruz. Dean describes the Pranksters as "pretentious," "untrustworthy" and a "bunch of a--holes." As he reads his father's writing, Evan relives the counterculture generation — including his dad's stories about Janis Joplin, the Grateful Dead and Hells Angels — and gets to know a side of his father he never knew.
Local artists open up their studios and turn their homes into galleries for two weekends.
It’s the first year Lee Cox, a largely self-taught Carmel abstract painter, is taking part in the Monterey County Artists Studio Tour, so he doesn’t know whom to expect. “Hopefully it’s people who want to buy art,” he says, only partly joking. Cox’s 350-square-foot space, including...
SQUIDFRY 10.06.22: Playing Dirty
PLAYING DIRTY… Squid, like any civic-minded cephalopod, always looks forward to election season, where the future feels like a blank page where the candidates will keep all of their promises (free shrimp-flavored popcorn for all!). Hope is a good thing. But one aspect of election season that Squid takes...
Asian community cultural center heavily damaged in Salinas Chinatown fire
SALINAS, Calif. — A structure fire Tuesday morning in the Chinatown area of Salinas damaged two businesses. The fire was concentrated in the Lotus Inn, but spread to the Republic Cafe next door, Salinas Fire reported. The inn was heavily damaged, with burns on the first and second floors...
Toolbox 10.06.22
If you want learn more about the candidates running for mayor and City Council in the city of Monterey, attend an upcoming forum to hear about their priorities. There is a two-person election for mayor, and two people are running unopposed for council. The Monterey Neighborhood Association and Oldtown Neighborhood Association hold candidate forums.
Inmate commits suicide at San Benito County Jail
An inmate at the San Benito County jail committed suicide at the detention facility over the weekend, according to authorities. About 8:11am Oct. 2, an inmate who was alone in his cell was discovered by jail staff hanging from a bedsheet, says a press release from Sheriff Eric Taylor’s office. Medics responded to the jail, located at 710 Flynn Road, and pronounced the inmate dead.
Two teens arrested in assault of homeless man in Santa Cruz
Two teenagers have been arrested in the assault of a homeless man in Santa Cruz, according to a statement from Santa Cruz Police Department.
Playhouse Party
Members of the Carmel Merrill Lynch team and their families (including Guadalupe Soria, Kenji Saisho, Bonnie San Nicolas, Michele Rede, Aaron Grant, Gloria Saisha and Ivan Barcinas) volunteer to build a playhouse in Seaside. The playhouse will be auctioned in December as a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay which builds decent, affordable homes and provides home ownership opportunities to qualified families who live and work in Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties. Photographed by Cheryl Reiss.
KSBW reporter Phil Gomez retires after 25 years
SALINAS, Calif. — After nearly 25 years at KSBW Action News 8, reporter Phil Gomez will retire on October 7. Gomez started at KSBW in October 1997. During his tenure at KSBW Action News 8 he has covered countless storms, wildfires, and breaking news stories and has been an instrumental voice for residents on the Central Coast.
SV High Students Arrested After Critically Injuring Homeless Man
Two students were arrested at Scotts Valley High School Monday by Scotts Valley Police Department officers, as part of a joint investigation with the Santa Cruz Police Department into the assault of a homeless man. The boys—a 16-year-old resident of Scotts Valley and a 14-year-old who lives in Santa Cruz—were...
