The Monterey County Board of Supervisors adopted new communications and public relations guidelines, with a 5-0 vote on Sept. 27. The new policy, developed by County Communications Director Nick Pasculli, directs all county officials to include the communications team in interactions with the press. “In some cases, county of Monterey personnel may have standing professional or personal relationships with reporters, photographers or media personalities. In such instances, notify the County Communications Team before asking the media to cover or report on an event or issue, so that marketing and image enhancement can be well coordinated,” per the guidelines. Supervisor Wendy Root Askew sought clarification: “I wouldn’t want to put anyone between me and the media – I try really hard to be transparent when the calls come in,” she said. The guidelines will be updated to reflect her concern, and state that electeds may interact directly with the press (but should notify the team even after the fact). They will also be updated to emphasize bilingual and accessible outreach.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO