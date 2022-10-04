The city of North Myrtle Beach has made an announcement regarding building permits. It was stated that anyone in the city that is building or making home repairs after damage from Hurricane Ian, will still be required to have a building permit. It was explained that though permits are required before recovery can start, they are waving the permit fees. However, fees will not be waived for construction that does not relate to the storm. Permit request can be submitted online or at City Hall, on 1018 2nd Avenue South, North Myrtle Beach.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO