Myrtle Beach gutter business swamped with calls after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Gutters is used to having a booked schedule, but the aftermath of Hurricane Ian has proved to be a different kind of busy. “It is overwhelming, but we’re not going to just put a band-aid on somebody’s property,” Van Melder, owner of Coastal Gutters said. “We wanna make sure […]
wfxb.com
North Myrtle Beach Requires Building Permit Even For Hurricane Damage
The city of North Myrtle Beach has made an announcement regarding building permits. It was stated that anyone in the city that is building or making home repairs after damage from Hurricane Ian, will still be required to have a building permit. It was explained that though permits are required before recovery can start, they are waving the permit fees. However, fees will not be waived for construction that does not relate to the storm. Permit request can be submitted online or at City Hall, on 1018 2nd Avenue South, North Myrtle Beach.
‘It’s messy down here’: Ian leaves behind trail of damage in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Damage across North Myrtle Beach was clearly visible after Hurricane Ian. The total damage to structures within the city’s limits is estimated to be more than $13.1 million, according to Donald Graham of North Myrtle Beach. The storm took a big bite out of the Cherry Grove Pier and […]
WMBF
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man died after trying to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week, according to an official. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 34-year-old Markell Hope fell from the 15th-floor balcony of the Patricia Grand Hotel while attempting the maneuver at around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.
Restoring Grand Strand sand dunes damaged during Ian could take months, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Many of the Grand Strand’s already fragile sand dunes took a big hit during Hurricane Ian, and officials say it could take months to restore them. Myrtle Beach officials have requested an emergency renourishment for the dunes after the water surge caused destruction, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers […]
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach requiring permits for storm damage repair, fees waived
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach is requiring permits for storm damage repair after Hurricane Ian but fees are being waived. A building permit can be applied for online and most requests can be approved within minutes, city officials said. However, fees for non-storm-related construction will...
Huntington Beach State Park to reopen after Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Huntington Beach State Park is expected to reopen Thursday as the park completes its cleanup process after Hurricane Ian, according to information obtained by News13. The Murrells Inlet-area park faced damage, including wood from the Nature Center walkway that floated to the other end of the pond. The park will […]
WMBF
Coroner: Man attempting to do handstand falls from hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Officials in South Carolina say a man died after trying to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week. According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, 34-year-old Markell Hope fell from a 15th-floor balcony at the Patrica Grand Hotel while attempting the maneuver at around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - OCRM - City of North Myrtle Beach
PUBLIC NOTICE The City of North Myrtle Beach will apply to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit to authorize the re-construction of the Heritage Park public dock at the end of 52nd Avenue North on House Creek in Heritage Shores Nature Preserve, Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach, Horry County, SC. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management at 927 Shine Avenue, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 until October 19, 2022. AD# 2025785.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach State Park begins to repair pier, Huntington Beach reopens Thursday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach State Park is working to repair the pier that was damaged during Hurricane Ian. “We hope to have a portion of the pier open within the next 30 to 90 days,” said Myrtle Beach State Park Manager Troy Crider. “It will probably take a while before we get that final pylon on the end of the pier done. We don’t have a time frame for that as of this time.”
WMBF
Army Corps of Engineers surveys Pawleys Island beach after Ian
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Pawleys Island is continuing their efforts to recover after Hurricane Ian brought several feet of storm surge, damaging the area’s beaches. The Army Corps of Engineers surveyed all four miles of beach on Pawleys Island on Tuesday to gauge how much...
WMBF
1 hospitalized, camper destroyed in early-morning fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital and a camper destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 4000 block of Bethel Road in Aynor at 12:34 a.m. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. This...
WMBF
Surfside Beach cleans up after Ian; Crews try beach-scraping to restore dunes
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In the South Strand, crews are continuing cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian. Like several other beaches across the Grand Strand, Surfside Beach’s dunes are mostly gone. Surfside Mayor, Bob Hellyer, said public works crews began recovery before Hurricane Ian. He said their efforts first...
WMBF
Crews remove shrimp boat from Myrtle Beach after being washed ashore during Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian has officially been removed. It took crews about two hours to get the boat, named Shayna Michelle, loose and back out into the waters. The original plan was to remove the boat on...
The Post and Courier
Horry County Council approves early plans for new Bucksport subdivision
CONWAY — Horry County Council approved a proposed 175-acre, 385-home development near Bucksport during its Oct. 4 meeting. The plan involves rezoning a 175.46-acre property along Bucksville Drive and Shelly Farm Road near Bucksport in order to pave the way for the construction of 385 new single-family homes. At...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Horry County’s Southern Asphalt purchased for $25.2 million
A press release issued by Construction Partners, Inc announced the sale of Conway’s Southern Asphalt for $25.2 million. The sale marks the continuation of generational market change we are witnessing in Horry County including:. The sale of Brittain Resort Hotels to EOS Partners, LLC. The sale of Mayor Bethune’s...
WMBF
MarshWalk businesses bounce back quickly after Hurricane Ian slams Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite Hurricane Ian flooding the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk and being submerged soon after, businesses along the water were able to reopen their doors to customers quickly. Parts of Hot Fish Club were underwater during the height of the storm. Water surrounded their popular gazebo and...
‘Swatting’ calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said. The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High […]
WMBF
Video shows Hurricane Ian slamming Myrtle Beach State Park pier during height of storm
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Another pier suffered damage from the wrath of Hurricane Ian as it hit the Grand Strand. South Carolina State Parks posted new video taken by Myrtle Beach State Park Manager Troy Crider of the pier at the height at the storm. It shows monster...
WMBF
Uncooperative tide delays removal of boat left behind by Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An uncooperative tide is delaying the removal of a shrimp boat washed ashore by Hurricane Ian Friday. According to Myrtle Beach Police Department spokesperson, MCpl. Tom Vest, the original plan was to remove the boat Monday at high tide. But that won’t be happening because...
