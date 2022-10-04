ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
▶️ ‘Tragic’: Redmond food cart owners face 2nd business fire of the year

The Westside Taco Co. food cart at The Vault in Redmond caught fire Sunday night. This is the second time the owners have had to deal with a fire this year. “The only think we can control at this point is the way that we feel and the way that we act,” said Westside Taco Co. co-owner Amber Amos. “So we’re going to be as positive and determined as we can. It’s one more hurdle, you know, and that’s what we can control.”
Young Prineville entrepreneur turning up the heat in creative welding

Rose Waibel began her own independent business, High Desert Creative Minds, two years ago and continues to build on her welding creations Some individuals simply inspire and intrigue others with their resourcefulness, persistence and talent. Local resident, Rose Waibel, started her own welding business approximately two years ago called High Desert Creative Minds. The young welder developed a love for the craft during her freshman year of high school. "I just wanted to try and see what it was like, so I took the class. After I took the beginning class, I really liked it, so I then took...
A Reopening for Little Pizza Paradise

Several weeks ago, we reported on the temporary closure of Little Pizza Paradise in the Cascade Village Shopping Center due to staffing challenges. Owner Pete Wojda said he's reopening the restaurant as of Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 4pm. Little Pizza Paradise is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 8pm.
New NE Bend store, Mariposa, says it helps women look and feel good

There's a new store opening this week in the Forum Shopping Center on Bend's Eastside. Mariposa says it's more than a makeup store, as it provides prosthetics, wigs, and Merle Norman cosmetics. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive...
Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday

The Oregon Department of Forestry's Central Oregon District will terminate Regulated-Use Closure  on the Prineville and The Dalles units as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, allowing campfires and warming fires again thanks to recent rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity. The post Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Brosterhous Road at railroad crossing closed until end of December

Brosterhous Road in Bend, a road used by students traveling to and from Caldera High School, is closed at the railroad crossing for safety improvements for the next three months. The roadway is narrow. It’s surrounded by neighborhoods and the school. Some students are forced to walk on the road...
Are you missing a goat? Bend Police looking for her owner

Bend Police are looking for the owner of what they identify as a goat that was found wandering in a northeast neighborhood Wednesday morning. The goat was found in the area of Watercress Way and Primrose Place around 8:04 a.m. Wednesday. The female goat with a dark brown coat and...
House fire in Bend intentionally set, firefighters say

A house fire in northeast Bend Tuesday was set on purpose, Bend Fire and Rescue said Wednesday. Firefighters arrived at the home at 575 NE Olney Avenue to find smoke coming from the roof and fire inside the house. Nobody was home. After investigating for more than a day, Bend...
Deschutes Public Library to drop Dewey Decimal System

The long-time Dewey Decimal System method of organizing books is on its way out at the Deschutes Public Library, to be replaced in coming months with a topic-based system to make organizing and finding books easier. Learn more about the new system, Wayfinder, at: https://www.deschuteslibrary.org/about/news/news?newsid=31365. Article Topic Follows: Deschutes County.
