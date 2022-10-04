Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Tragic’: Redmond food cart owners face 2nd business fire of the year
The Westside Taco Co. food cart at The Vault in Redmond caught fire Sunday night. This is the second time the owners have had to deal with a fire this year. “The only think we can control at this point is the way that we feel and the way that we act,” said Westside Taco Co. co-owner Amber Amos. “So we’re going to be as positive and determined as we can. It’s one more hurdle, you know, and that’s what we can control.”
KTVZ
Cascade Lakes Brewing moving to not-for-profit model, citing benefits for causes, employees
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. announced Tuesday it will operate as a not-for-profit company, allowing the Central Oregon brewery to donate the entirety of its net profits to support causes that will strengthen the community. In addition, Cascade Lakes’ world-class brew team will be freed to...
Young Prineville entrepreneur turning up the heat in creative welding
Rose Waibel began her own independent business, High Desert Creative Minds, two years ago and continues to build on her welding creations Some individuals simply inspire and intrigue others with their resourcefulness, persistence and talent. Local resident, Rose Waibel, started her own welding business approximately two years ago called High Desert Creative Minds. The young welder developed a love for the craft during her freshman year of high school. "I just wanted to try and see what it was like, so I took the class. After I took the beginning class, I really liked it, so I then took...
KTVZ
ODOT clears out a camp on Bend Parkway near Reed Market Road
For safety reasons, ODOT cleared out a campsite near Reed Market Road Wednesday. Officials try to help the campers get the social services they need. Personal items recovered are stored at ODOT for 30 days.
bendsource.com
A Reopening for Little Pizza Paradise
Several weeks ago, we reported on the temporary closure of Little Pizza Paradise in the Cascade Village Shopping Center due to staffing challenges. Owner Pete Wojda said he's reopening the restaurant as of Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 4pm. Little Pizza Paradise is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 8pm.
KTVZ
New NE Bend store, Mariposa, says it helps women look and feel good
There's a new store opening this week in the Forum Shopping Center on Bend's Eastside. Mariposa says it's more than a makeup store, as it provides prosthetics, wigs, and Merle Norman cosmetics. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive...
Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday
The Oregon Department of Forestry's Central Oregon District will terminate Regulated-Use Closure on the Prineville and The Dalles units as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, allowing campfires and warming fires again thanks to recent rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity. The post Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Bend camping code feedback prompts city councilors to slow, adjust goals — but press ahead
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Last week, Bend city councilors received plenty of feedback at two roundtables to discuss the draft codes to regulate camping by the homeless. The roundtable brought up concerns about needing more resources, safety, storage and enforcement. City councilors sat down Wednesday evening to tackle the issues...
Oregon State Police seek help identifying elk poachers in Deschutes County
The Oregon Police Fish and Wildlife Division is asking for the public’s help locating two suspects believed to be responsible for poaching two elks on private property in Deschutes County on Sept. 26 between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6:10 a.m.
KATU.com
OSP: Two people wanted for information about dead elk found west of Bend
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife are asking for the public’s help identifying two people and a vehicle related to a poaching case in Deschutes County. Between 5 and 6:10 a.m. on September 26. a male and a female were seen leaving private property near the intersection of Highway 20W and Innes Market Road.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Brosterhous Road at railroad crossing closed until end of December
Brosterhous Road in Bend, a road used by students traveling to and from Caldera High School, is closed at the railroad crossing for safety improvements for the next three months. The roadway is narrow. It’s surrounded by neighborhoods and the school. Some students are forced to walk on the road...
Fire destroys NE Bend home; officials say it was up for sale
A fire Tuesday morning apparently destroyed a northeast Bend home that was unoccupied and up for sale, officials said. The post Fire destroys NE Bend home; officials say it was up for sale appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Are you missing a goat? Bend Police looking for her owner
Bend Police are looking for the owner of what they identify as a goat that was found wandering in a northeast neighborhood Wednesday morning. The goat was found in the area of Watercress Way and Primrose Place around 8:04 a.m. Wednesday. The female goat with a dark brown coat and...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 3 Bend-La Pine teachers face termination Tuesday over COVID vaccine status
Central Oregon Daily News is at the termination hearing and we’ll update this story when we hear an outcome. Three Bend-La Pine School District teachers are facing termination Tuesday over failure to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19. The teachers were first placed on leave in October 2021. The...
KTVZ
Decision 2022: Get to know the three candidates for Bend City Council Position 6
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The three Bend City Council candidates for Position 6 include a newcomer to politics, Julia Brown, Bend business owner Rick Johns and environmental advocate Mike Riley. Retiree Julia Brown moved to Bend a few years ago to be near her son. "My accent is South African,...
Two Bend men shot during late-night dispute at NE Bend residence; both reported in stable condition
Two Bend men were shot during a dispute at a northeast Bend residence late Saturday night and were in stable condition Sunday at St. Charles Bend, police said. The post Two Bend men shot during late-night dispute at NE Bend residence; both reported in stable condition appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Homeless crisis top-of-mind at Deschutes Co. Commissioner candidate forum
The Redmond Senior Center hosted a forum for the two candidates running for Deschutes County Commissioner Position 3 Tuesday. Patti Adair, incumbent Republican commissioner, and Morgan Schmidt, Democratic commissioner candidate, both attended. One of the hot topics of this election season? Homelessness. “We have a lot of people that are...
centraloregondaily.com
House fire in Bend intentionally set, firefighters say
A house fire in northeast Bend Tuesday was set on purpose, Bend Fire and Rescue said Wednesday. Firefighters arrived at the home at 575 NE Olney Avenue to find smoke coming from the roof and fire inside the house. Nobody was home. After investigating for more than a day, Bend...
kpic
OSP Fish & Wildlife asking the public to help identify poaching suspects
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife is seeking public assistance with identifying two subjects and/or a vehicle parked at the intersection of HWY 20W and Innes Market between 5:00 a.m. and 6:10 a.m. on September 26th. According to OSP, two subjects, a male and female,...
KTVZ
Deschutes Public Library to drop Dewey Decimal System
The long-time Dewey Decimal System method of organizing books is on its way out at the Deschutes Public Library, to be replaced in coming months with a topic-based system to make organizing and finding books easier. Learn more about the new system, Wayfinder, at: https://www.deschuteslibrary.org/about/news/news?newsid=31365. Article Topic Follows: Deschutes County.
