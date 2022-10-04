ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Family of man fatally shot by Detroit police 'firing squad' plans lawsuit

Detroit — As Detroit police investigate Sunday's fatal shooting of 22-year-old Porter Burks by five officers who fired 38 bullets in three seconds, an attorney representing the mentally ill man's family said Thursday he's preparing a lawsuit against what he called a "firing squad." During a press conference in...
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
candgnews.com

Man shoots co-worker at deli before taking his own life

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Police in Bloomfield Township are investigating following a shooting at Steve’s Deli on Oct. 2. At approximately 10 a.m., police were dispatched to the restaurant, 6646 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, for a shooting. According to reports, a 52-year-old man from Detroit — identified by...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Mentally ill man killed by Detroit police had earlier encounter with officers

Detroit — The 20-year-old man fatally shot Sunday by Detroit police officers had a previous alleged conflict with police in June, resulting in a warrant seeking his arrest for assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, according to Wayne County court records. Detroit officers shot Porter Burks on Sunday during an encounter...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

FedEx driver kept $96K in goods, Eastpointe police say

A FedEx driver has been charged in connection with allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise he was supposed to deliver to a Foot Locker, Eastpointe police announced Wednesday. Morris Jones was arraigned through 38th District Court on charges of embezzlement, and receiving and concealing stolen property, records show. The...
EASTPOINTE, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Flint Journal

Missing Michigan woman, Dee Warner, to be profiled on episode of ID show ‘Disappeared’

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – The disappearance of a Michigan woman, now presumed dead, is set to be featured in the lasted episode of “Disappeared” on the ID network. The episode “Vanished in the Heartland” is set to broadcast at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, on ID and streamable on Discovery+ profiling the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner who vanished from her Franklin Township home in April 2021.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pontiac man found shot dead in his truck on his birthday

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the murder of a Pontiac man who was found with a gunshot wound Monday. As the community held a vigil for Guillermo Rosado, who was gunned down on his birthday, his family pleaded for help in finding the people that shot him.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What we know about alleged racially motivated attack on 59-year-old woman in Monroe County

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. – A 59-year-old woman from Temperance says that she was attacked in Monroe County over the summer, and she believes it was racially motivated. On August 20, in a parking lot outside of a Monroe County liquor store, Tracy Douglas was left bloody and bruised -- yet some charges have been filed against the couple that allegedly attacked her.
MONROE COUNTY, MI

