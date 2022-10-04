Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
10 years ago today: Woman’s torso found in garbage bag after being run over by fire truck in Detroit
DETROIT – A woman’s torso was found in a black, plastic garbage bag after being run over by a fire truck in Detroit 10 years ago. The torso was found on Oct. 6, 2012. The bag had been duct-taped shut. There was a black sports bra on the...
Detroit News
Family of man fatally shot by Detroit police 'firing squad' plans lawsuit
Detroit — As Detroit police investigate Sunday's fatal shooting of 22-year-old Porter Burks by five officers who fired 38 bullets in three seconds, an attorney representing the mentally ill man's family said Thursday he's preparing a lawsuit against what he called a "firing squad." During a press conference in...
Residents in Detroit neighborhood told to stay inside after someone fired shots at police officers
Residents on Detroit’s west side are being told to stay inside as a police situation unfolds after someone fired shots at police in the area of Ford Road and the Southfield Freeway.
Dog missing more than 30 days rescued from abandoned building in Detroit
A dog that had been missing for more than 30 days was recently rescued out of an old building thanks to the quick-thinking action of community members and Detroit Animal Control.
2 arrested in Detroit barricaded situation after neighbor calls suspect who shot at police to convince him to surrender
Two people are in custody after a barricaded gunman situation unfolded on Detroit’s west side Wednesday afternoon when someone fired shots at police officers. Police say a neighbor helped the situation come to a peaceful resolution
'A total loss': Homeowner manages to escape burning home in only his boxers on Detroit's east side
A homeowner in Detroit fled his house just in time Wednesday morning as a large fire completely consumed the structure and left him out in the cold in only his underwear.
candgnews.com
Man shoots co-worker at deli before taking his own life
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Police in Bloomfield Township are investigating following a shooting at Steve’s Deli on Oct. 2. At approximately 10 a.m., police were dispatched to the restaurant, 6646 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, for a shooting. According to reports, a 52-year-old man from Detroit — identified by...
Missing 80-year-old Detroit man has been recovered and is doing fine, police say
Police said Floyd Parks left his house on W. Grand Boulevard (2400 block) near 16th street on Sunday, September 25, around 3 p.m. He has not been seen or heard from since.
Detroit News
Mentally ill man killed by Detroit police had earlier encounter with officers
Detroit — The 20-year-old man fatally shot Sunday by Detroit police officers had a previous alleged conflict with police in June, resulting in a warrant seeking his arrest for assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, according to Wayne County court records. Detroit officers shot Porter Burks on Sunday during an encounter...
ClickOnDetroit.com
FedEx driver steals $96,000 worth of Foot Locker gear shipped to Eastpointe store, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A FedEx driver stole $96,000 worth of Food Locker merchandise that he was supposed to deliver to a store in Eastpointe, officials said. Police spoke to a Foot Locker loss prevention agent and a FedEx security specialist around 4:30 p.m. Monday (Oct. 3) about a possible embezzlement case.
Detroit News
FedEx driver kept $96K in goods, Eastpointe police say
A FedEx driver has been charged in connection with allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise he was supposed to deliver to a Foot Locker, Eastpointe police announced Wednesday. Morris Jones was arraigned through 38th District Court on charges of embezzlement, and receiving and concealing stolen property, records show. The...
‘I couldn’t just let him die in there.’ Man rushes into burning home to save neighbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ypsilanti Township man is alive thanks to the selfless actions of a neighbor who ran into a burning home and pulled him out. “I couldn’t just let him die in there,” said the neighbor D. Bates on Tuesday, Oct. 4, recalling the Friday afternoon fire.
Missing Michigan woman, Dee Warner, to be profiled on episode of ID show ‘Disappeared’
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – The disappearance of a Michigan woman, now presumed dead, is set to be featured in the lasted episode of “Disappeared” on the ID network. The episode “Vanished in the Heartland” is set to broadcast at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, on ID and streamable on Discovery+ profiling the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner who vanished from her Franklin Township home in April 2021.
Michigan doctor with world-record cats rebounds after losing previous pets in fire
An Oakland County doctor was all smiles after his cats gained world-record status. One cat was declared the world’s tallest living domestic cat; another feline was listed as having the world’s longest tail, according to Guinness World Records. The doctor also owns four other cats. ...
Detroit mother wants police bodycam footage of son's killing released: 'They've got to pay'
Quieauna Wilson knew a reporter was at the door, and she knew why. She couldn't hold back her tears. "They've got to pay for what they did," Wilson told the Free Press, referring to the Detroit police officers who shot and killed her 20-year-old son, Porter Burks, early Sunday morning on the city's west side. ...
fox2detroit.com
Pontiac man found shot dead in his truck on his birthday
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the murder of a Pontiac man who was found with a gunshot wound Monday. As the community held a vigil for Guillermo Rosado, who was gunned down on his birthday, his family pleaded for help in finding the people that shot him.
56 alleged gambling machines seized from Michigan stores
The busts happened on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park and at one Flint-area store front, officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What we know about alleged racially motivated attack on 59-year-old woman in Monroe County
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. – A 59-year-old woman from Temperance says that she was attacked in Monroe County over the summer, and she believes it was racially motivated. On August 20, in a parking lot outside of a Monroe County liquor store, Tracy Douglas was left bloody and bruised -- yet some charges have been filed against the couple that allegedly attacked her.
Detroit police release footage of officers fatally shooting Porter Burks
Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that while Detroit police described Porter's weapon as an eight-inch knife, the blade was about 3.5 inches. Five Detroit police officers shot at Porter Burks in 3 seconds, using 38 rounds, the Detroit Police Department announced during a tense news conference Tuesday following the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified: Fisherman found body of headless woman floating in St. Clair River 19 years ago
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The body of a woman who had been decapitated was found floating in the middle channel of the St. Clair River 19 years ago. A fisherman found her body on Oct. 7, 2003, in Clay Township in St. Clair County. Her head was never recovered. She is believed to be a white woman between the ages of 30 and 50.
