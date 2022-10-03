High school football scores, Week 6 in Tampa Bay
These games were postponed last week because of Hurricane Ian:
Monday’s scores
Jesuit 71, Leto 0
Zephyrhills 42, Wesley Chapel 0
Plant 17, Strawberry Crest 0
Palm Harbor University 10, Sickles 0
East Bay 53, Spoto 6
Largo 31, Countryside 0
Seffner Christian 47, Cambridge Christian 29
Bloomingdale 34, Lennard 0
Scores pending
Berkeley Prep at Calvary Christian, 6:30
Alonso at Plant City, 7
Armwood at Wharton, 7
Jefferson at Blake, 7
King at Brandon, 7
Chamberlain at Middleton, 7
Durant at Sumner, 7
Freedom at Tampa Bay Tech, 7:30
Hillsborough at Gaither, 7
Newsome at Riverview, 7
Lakeland Victory Christian at Zephyrhills Christian, 7
East Lake at Steinbrenner, 7
Boca Ciega at Lakewood, 7
Clearwater at Dunedin, 7
Northeast at St. Petersburg, 7
Seminole at Osceola, 7
Cypress Creek at Pasco, 7
Mitchell at Land O’ Lakes, 7
Citrus at Gulf, 7
Springstead at Wiregrass Ranch, 7:30
Tuesday’s games
Bell Creek at Orlando Faith Christian, 4:30
Gibbs at Hawthorne, 7
Hollins at Pinellas Park, 7
Anclote at Tarpon Springs, 7
Lecanto at River Ridge, 7
Comments / 0