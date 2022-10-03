High school football scores, Week 6 in Tampa Bay

Golden Gate (2-3, 0-1 in 3S District 16) at IMG Academy Blue (3-2) What to Watch For - Golden Gate: The Titans will be the first to play football in Southwest Florida since Hurricane Ian made landfall last week. They are coming off of a bye week, and with the delays from Ian’s damages, have had a total of 13 days off. Golden Gate now has just two chances to practice before traveling to Bradenton to face IMG Blue.

NAPLES, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO