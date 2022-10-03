ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school football scores, Week 6 in Tampa Bay

By Times Staff Writer
 2 days ago
In a game earlier this season, Armwood and Bloomingdale players meet ahead of kickoff. Last week's games were postponed because of Hurricane Ian. [ SCOTT PURKS | Special to the Times ]

These games were postponed last week because of Hurricane Ian:

Monday’s scores

Jesuit 71, Leto 0

Zephyrhills 42, Wesley Chapel 0

Plant 17, Strawberry Crest 0

Palm Harbor University 10, Sickles 0

East Bay 53, Spoto 6

Largo 31, Countryside 0

Seffner Christian 47, Cambridge Christian 29

Bloomingdale 34, Lennard 0

Scores pending

Berkeley Prep at Calvary Christian, 6:30

Alonso at Plant City, 7

Armwood at Wharton, 7

Jefferson at Blake, 7

King at Brandon, 7

Chamberlain at Middleton, 7

Durant at Sumner, 7

Freedom at Tampa Bay Tech, 7:30

Hillsborough at Gaither, 7

Newsome at Riverview, 7

Lakeland Victory Christian at Zephyrhills Christian, 7

East Lake at Steinbrenner, 7

Boca Ciega at Lakewood, 7

Clearwater at Dunedin, 7

Northeast at St. Petersburg, 7

Seminole at Osceola, 7

Cypress Creek at Pasco, 7

Mitchell at Land O’ Lakes, 7

Citrus at Gulf, 7

Springstead at Wiregrass Ranch, 7:30

Tuesday’s games

Bell Creek at Orlando Faith Christian, 4:30

Gibbs at Hawthorne, 7

Hollins at Pinellas Park, 7

Anclote at Tarpon Springs, 7

Lecanto at River Ridge, 7

