Will Home Prices Keep Rising?

Home price gains are set to slow down to around 11% by year-end . The surge this year has sent prices well above the peak hit during the housing bubble of 15 years ago, but gains are starting to fade. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index rose 15.8% in July from a year ago, down from 18.1% in the previous month. Mortgage financing has become more expensive as the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates to bring down inflation. Prices continued to rise strongly in Tampa, Miami and Dallas, but at a much slower pace than the steep gains of recent months.

Housing starts rose for the first time in six months in August . Total housing starts jumped 12.2%, to 1.575 million annualized units. Single-family starts rose 3.4%, while multifamily starts increased 28% for the month. Despite the latest increase, single-family starts have stumbled over the past few months as surging mortgage rates have dampened demand for homes. By contrast, multifamily starts have been strong this year amid low apartment vacancy rates. Total housing permits, which lead starts by a month or so, fell 10%, with single-family permits falling for the sixth month in a row. Multifamily starts will trend lower over the next year as a slowdown in rent growth, and the record number of apartments under construction, discourage developers from breaking ground on new projects. Multifamily starts, fueled by low vacancies and rising mortgage rates, will rise 15% in 2022. Single-family starts will fall around 8% for the year.

New-home sales are still on track to fall in 2022 . They rose 28.8% in August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 511,000 units, putting an end to two months of consecutive declines. New-home sales are still 14.1% below the same period last year. Sales rose in every region in August, with the Northeast leading the way. The rise in inventories is helping to moderate price increases for new homes. The median price of a new home fell 6.3% in August, but is up 8% from a year ago.

Existing-home sales have further to fall and will be down around 12% in 2022 . Sales of previously owned homes fell 0.4% in August. They have fallen every month since February and are down more than 17.4% from a year ago. Much of the decline in sales is due to the sharp rise in mortgage rates over the past eight months. Elevated mortgage rates and increased economic uncertainty appear to be holding back both home buying and selling. There were 1.28 million homes on the market at the end of August, which is down 1.5% from the prior month and unchanged from a year ago. Despite elevated prices and mortgage rates, homes that do hit the market are still selling quickly. The average house for sale remained on the market for 16 days in August 2022, and 81% of homes sold during the month were on the market for less than a month.