SoCal Taco Tour: Explore some of the best taquerias in town
Every Taco Tuesday the ABC7 team and Localish LA highlight different taquerias throughout Southern California, introducing you to some of the best taco eateries in town! From LA's most popular taco chain to neighborhood taquerias and food trucks, we've got you covered. Take a look at the video above for the whole story. Plus, don't forget to check out our immersive map showing all of the places we visited on our taco tour . Click here to open in a new window .
