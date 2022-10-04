ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Solano County crash ends with two dead, car into power pole

SOLANO COUNTY — Two people have been pronounced dead after a collision in Solano County.According to California Highway Patrol Solano, at 8:39 p.m., a vehicle was traveling north on Mankas Corner Road, and, for unknown reasons, lost control and crashed into a power pole.The two people found dead were not wearing seatbelts and one of them was ejected from the vehicle.The CHP is unsure if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Accident on Interstate 680 and State Route 262 in Fremont

On October 4, 2022, a big rig crash happened on I-680 in the Fremont area. The California Highway Patrol reported that the incident occurred on the northbound Interstate 680 connector to eastbound State Route 262 around 8:37 a.m. Details on the Big Rig Crash on SR-262 in the Fremont Area.
FREMONT, CA
CBS News

Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD - A young child who was hit by a vehicle in Fairfield earlier this week has died. The child, 5, was hit at around 4:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Grand Circle, the Fairfield Police Department tells CBS13. The injured child was taken to the hospital where they later died.
FAIRFIELD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident Fatality in Contra Costa County

On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Walnut Creek Police Department reported a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. The incident took place at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Civic Drive and North California Boulevard, according to Walnut Creek PD. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash in Walnut Creek. Officers from...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Fox40

Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes of traffic on I-80

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) —A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Manuel Campos Parkway blocked multiple lanes of traffic Monday morning. The incident slowed down traffic in the westbound lanes in Fairfield. This is a developing story.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian on Skyline Boulevard in Pacifica

PACIFICA -- A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Pacifica early Tuesday morning, police said. The collision was reported around 3:30 a.m. on state Highway 35 -- also known as Skyline Boulevard -- between Hickey Boulevard and King Drive. Officers arrived and found the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene, cooperated with investigators and did not show signs of impairment, police said. Skyline Boulevard was closed for multiple hours following the collision but reopened around 9 a.m.
PACIFICA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pickup truck struck by Amtrak train near Fairfield Sunday, driver killed

FAIRFIELD -- A Vallejo man in a pickup truck was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Sunday afternoon in rural Solano County.The California Highway Patrol said they received a call at 2:05 p.m. about the collision.According to the CHP, the truck driver, said to be in his 50s, backed up onto train tracks in "marshlands" along I-680 outside Cordelia, an unincorporated community seven miles west of Fairfield near the junction of Interstate 80 and Highway 12. The truck was broken in half in the crash and the train was disabled. Another train experienced a four-hour delay.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the CHP said there was no impact to auto traffic.
FAIRFIELD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Concord's Sunvalley Mall Reopens After Police Investigation

A police investigation shut down part of the Sunvalley Shopping Center for several hours Thursday. Police wrote on social media shortly after 3 p.m. about their response to an "incident" at the mall, but did not elaborate. The Concord Police Department at 5:15 p.m. tweeted the investigation concluded and the mall has reopened.
CONCORD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Shooting in San Mateo

Police in San Mateo are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in the area of Fathom Drive, a neighborhood near Fashion Island Shopping Center. "Luckily we have no victim at this time and the investigation is underway," police said in an advisory abot 3 p.m. No other information has been released...
SAN MATEO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fatal Gunshots Fired as Police Respond to Report of Catalytic Converter Theft

A man died from a shooting as police officers were responding to a report of catalytic converter theft in Oakland early Tuesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. in the 4000 block of Everett Avenue in the Glenview neighborhood of East Oakland. Officers arrived and located...
KRON4 News

One dead after train strikes truck in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed after a train struck a truck in the Fairfield-Suisun City area on Sunday, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4. CHP said it was called to the side of Interstate 680 in the “marshlands” for the report of a crash at 2:05 p.m. CHP reported that the truck […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

East Oakland fatal hit-and-run Hegenberger

OAKLAND – A woman died following a hit-and-run collision Monday night along a main thoroughfare in East Oakland, police said Tuesday. Officers responded at 9:49 p.m. to the collision along Hegenberger Road near Hamilton Street. Officers located a person who was critically injured, according to police. She was on the center median south of the intersection, police said. Paramedics tried to save the woman's life, but she died there, according to police. A preliminary police investigation shows that the woman was crossing Hegenberger Road outside of a crosswalk when a vehicle traveling south on Hegenberger hit her.A new law in...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Remembering woman killed in Walnut Creek hit-and-run

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – A hit-and-run suspect in Walnut Creek is still at large after the driver struck and killed a woman crossing a street Saturday night. KRON4 spoke with the victim’s grieving husband. Tin Pham describes his late 44-year-old wife Chung Thuy Le as a workaholic who was dedicated to making people happy. […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Concord Police Take Subject into Custody After Sunvalley Mall Locked Down

The Concord Police Department responded to the Sunvalley Shopping Center at approximently 2:45 pm after a person was carrying some type of bag with the threat of using a firearm. By 4:40 pm, the suspect was taken into custody. The incident prompted a large police response including the Concord Police,...
CONCORD, CA

