hk-now.com
Election 2022/Paul Crisci (R) Candidate for State Senator
Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of The State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. They also will appear in Haddam Killingworth News over four Thursdays in October.
Report: Poor CT cities should get $76.5 million in state investments
A state panel tasked with revitalizing CT's poor urban centers is recommending financing for dozens of development projects in 12 communities.
Yale Daily News
Cox sues New Haven for $100 million; Elicker open to negotiate
Randy Cox is suing New Haven for $100 million in damages alleging that his fourth and 14th amendment rights were violated by the New Haven Police Department after he was paralyzed in police custody. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker has said the city is open to settling. Tuesday morning, Wallingford-based...
Yale Daily News
Community members protest local restaurant for wage theft, alleged police retaliation
Civil and labor rights groups in New Haven are protesting alleged police retaliation in the face of a case of wage theft. John Lugo, organizing director for the advocacy group Unidad Latina en Accion, was arrested by New Haven police on Aug. 30 for disorderly conduct while protesting alleged wage theft. ULA contends that NHPD behavior constituted a case of assault, and have protested both the original wage theft case as well as Lugo’s arrest.
Register Citizen
Cromwell board denies proposed 1 million-square-foot warehouse
CROMWELL — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses agency on Wednesday narrowly voted to deny a developer's proposal to build a 1 million-square-foot warehouse on 250 acres in the Mattabesset watershed. Chair John Whitney, and agency members Wynne Muller, Stacy Dabrowski and Joseph Corlis voted against the application. William Yeske,...
CCSU employee blows whistle on alleged abuse by University President
The Director of Institutional Advancement claims she was the target of two separate “tirades” by President Toro during committee meetings. The post CCSU employee blows whistle on alleged abuse by University President appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Renters, Homebuyers Get $4M Lifeline
Tatania Sellers was pregnant, in between jobs, and looking for some way to get herself and her kids into an apartment — not into a homeless shelter. Thanks to a newly launched city aid program, she and her family were able to move into a new home on Starr Street in her “time of need.”
cimsec.org
Groton as a Case Study for Building Naval Capital Towns
On June 14, 1952, President Harry S. Truman visited the small town of Groton, CT, to commission the USS Nautilus (SSN-571), the first nuclear submarine. Truman, noting the pride present in the community gathered before him, began his speech with a joking comparison to his hometown of Independence, Missouri:. “I...
newhavenarts.org
Long Wharf Makes The Move To Audubon Street
Top: Long Wharf Theatre's new administrative home at 70 Audubon Street on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Bottom: LWT Managing Director Kit Ingui and Artistic Director Jacob Padrón on Audubon Street in October 2020. During a press conference they attended that month, Gov. Ned Lamont announced $9 million in federal CARES act funding to arts organizations across the state. Lucy Gellman Photos.
recordpatriot.com
All 5 Wallingford parks commissioners resign
WALLINGFORD — All five members of the town's Parks and Recreation Commission have resigned after feeling they have been bypassed, ignored and hamstrung by town officials, some said. Last week, the final two members of the commission — Chairman Jason Michael and Vice Chairman Michael Savenelli — submitted a...
Register Citizen
War in Ukraine inspires CT professor's popular West Hartford Halloween house
WEST HARTFORD — For nearly 20 years, Matt Warshauer has taken a pointed political approach to his home's Halloween decorations, and this year is no different. Still fresh on the Central Connecticut State University history professor's mind, Warshauer's North Main Street home depicts scenes from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
greenwichfreepress.com
Yale to Pay $308K to Resolve Allegations of Violations of Controlled Substances Act
Yale University, on behalf of Yale Medicine and the Yale Fertility Center, has entered into a civil settlement agreement with the federal government in which it will pay a total of $308,250 to resolve allegations that it violated civil provisions of the Controlled Substances Act. The announcement was made on...
Register Citizen
Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals
Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
Increased occupancy at Yale New Haven Hospital causes issues for patients and physicians
This means that when it is determined that a patient must be admitted to the hospital, it can take over 4 hours to get them out of the waiting room.
Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes
Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
Norwalk issues water emergency starting Friday
The City of Norwalk has declared a water emergency due to record-low levels of rain.
Two New England airports rank among best in 2022
HARTFORD, Conn. — The travel industry has been a bit unpredictable since the pandemic started, but this year, two New England airports ranked among the best in the U.S. in Condé Nast Traveler. The outlet released its Readers' Choice Awards for 2022 on Tuesday, and Rhode Island's T.F....
Register Citizen
Scovil Hoe Factory in Higganum center slated for mixed-use development
HADDAM — A developer has proposed to repurpose a late 19th-century manufacturing site on Candlewood Hill Road into a commercial destination that would boost the town's revitalization effort, one official says. Farmington-based Parker Benjamin submitted an application to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a mixed-use development at the...
Work continues on the Connecticut River despite the rain
All this rain has had a positive impact on one ongoing project along the Connecticut River.
State and federal leaders discuss cracking down on gun trafficking
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim joined Sen. Chris Murphy and other state leaders Monday to discuss a crackdown on gun trafficking.
Comments / 2