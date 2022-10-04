Read full article on original website
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant ShipYana BostongirlManhattan, NY
Are Twins benching Luis Arráez to keep Yankees’ Aaron Judge from Triple Crown?
As the race for the batting title heated up last week, one of the frontrunners was nowhere to be found over the weekend. Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arráez has missed two of the last three games, coincidentally, right as he took a narrow lead over New York Yankees star Aaron Judge for the top average in the American League.
One up, One down: Yankees lose Marinaccio but gain one bullpen arm back
The New York Yankees are dealing with a tumultuous situation in the bullpen currently, with star rookie relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio being placed on the injured list on Tuesday afternoon due to a shin injury. Marinaccio was pulled from Sunday’s game dealing with pain, an issue he’s been managing since July.
Yankees stud rookie Oswaldo Cabrera cracks impressive list
One of the New York Yankees’ top players as of late has been rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who has made a name for himself over the past 40 games. With injuries in the outfield, notably to Andrew Benintendi and the lackluster performance of Aaron Hicks, the Yankees gave Cabrera a chance to prove himself, despite his traditional position being at second base.
Twins troll Aaron Judge after Luis Arraez clinches batting title
The Minnesota Twins are 39-114 against the New York Yankees in 2002 including the postseason, so whenever they have any success over them, they have to bask in it.
AL Wild Card Odds: Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 10/7/2022
The Seattle Mariners will travel across the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the first of a best-of-three Wild Card Playoff series on Friday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Mariners-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below.
Grading the Yankees’ trade deadline acquisitions with the regular season finale upon us
The New York Yankees were extremely aggressive at the trade deadline in early August trying to bolster the starting pitching rotation and add depth in the outfield. While some decisions were a bit more valuable than others, the Yankees walked away with a few very talented players who had the capabilities to make a significant impact and contribute to a World Series run.
Yankees star slugger is clicking at the perfect time before the playoffs begin
The New York Yankees need to be firing on all cylinders during the playoffs when teams elevate their performances. While there are some remaining concerns in the Yankees bullpen and a few individual hitters lagging behind the rest, the team is in pretty good shape as they prepare for the ALDS with just one game remaining in the regular season against the Texas Rangers.
Dodgers finish with 111 wins, best in National League since 1906 Cubs
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers finished with their 111th victory to become the National League’s winningest team in more th
Yardbarker
End of season comparison: Yusei Kikuchi to Steven Matz, a tale of change and qualifying offers
We’ve run through all the good comparisons, and now we’re left with Yusei Kikuchi and Steven Matz. Yay. So yeah, getting this out of the way quickly, neither of these guys had a good season… sort of. It took a change mid-season to help them perform better.
MLB・
Detroit Tigers lose 7-6 in 10 innings in Game 1; Mariners catcher earns win on mound
SEATTLE — The Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners entered extra innings in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader, and the Mariners rolled out a position player — backup catcher Luis Torrens — to pitch the 10th inning. Torrens, who has two pitching appearances in his career, allowed a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th, but the Mariners' offense battled back against Tigers left-handed closer Gregory Soto in the bottom of the inning at T-Mobile Park. ...
Fans head to Phoenix to watch undefeated Eagles take on Cardinals
"Just the energy is unbelievable. I really can't wait," said Nancy Lowe of Berwyn.
