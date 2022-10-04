ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Empire Sports Media

Yankees stud rookie Oswaldo Cabrera cracks impressive list

One of the New York Yankees’ top players as of late has been rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who has made a name for himself over the past 40 games. With injuries in the outfield, notably to Andrew Benintendi and the lackluster performance of Aaron Hicks, the Yankees gave Cabrera a chance to prove himself, despite his traditional position being at second base.
BRONX, NY
Bronx, NY
Empire Sports Media

Grading the Yankees’ trade deadline acquisitions with the regular season finale upon us

The New York Yankees were extremely aggressive at the trade deadline in early August trying to bolster the starting pitching rotation and add depth in the outfield. While some decisions were a bit more valuable than others, the Yankees walked away with a few very talented players who had the capabilities to make a significant impact and contribute to a World Series run.
BRONX, NY
Empire Sports Media

Yankees star slugger is clicking at the perfect time before the playoffs begin

The New York Yankees need to be firing on all cylinders during the playoffs when teams elevate their performances. While there are some remaining concerns in the Yankees bullpen and a few individual hitters lagging behind the rest, the team is in pretty good shape as they prepare for the ALDS with just one game remaining in the regular season against the Texas Rangers.
BRONX, NY
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers lose 7-6 in 10 innings in Game 1; Mariners catcher earns win on mound

SEATTLE — The Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners entered extra innings in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader, and the Mariners rolled out a position player — backup catcher Luis Torrens — to pitch the 10th inning. Torrens, who has two pitching appearances in his career, allowed a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th, but the Mariners' offense battled back against Tigers left-handed closer Gregory Soto in the bottom of the inning at T-Mobile Park. ...
SEATTLE, WA

