Read full article on original website
Related
Kamala Harris Set To Visit North Korea's Demilitarized Zone, Where Trump Famously Met Kim Jong Un
U.S. vice president Kamala Harris will be visiting the de-militarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, where former President Donald Trump held talks with Kim Jong Un. What Happened: Harris will visit the Korean DMZ on Thursday to show solidarity with Seoul after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday, its first known test since June, Reuters reported.
Harris accidentally commends alliance with ‘Republic of North Korea’ during DMZ visit
Vice President Kamala Harris accidentally commended the country’s strong alliance with the “Republic of North Korea” during a speech at the Demilitarized Zone located on the Korean Peninsula, likely meaning to refer to the “Republic of Korea,” which is South Korea’s name.
China, Russia at odds with US over UN meeting on North Korea
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body.
South Korea apologises after missile fired in response to North Korea test crashes
Live-fire drill with the US was supposed to be a show of strength, but ended in embarrassment and caused alarm among nearby residents
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Biden affirms U.S. support for Japan after North Korea missile launch
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden reinforced Washington's "ironclad commitment" to Japan's defense during a phone call with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday following North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile, the White House said.
Australia condemns North Korea after the rogue nuclear-armed nation fired a ballistic missile over Japan in a 'reckless' act of aggression
Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong has condemned North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile over Japan as a 'reckless and unacceptable act' that threatens the security of Australia's neighbours and partners. The test missile was the first to overfly Japan since 2017. The Japanese government warned citizens to take cover...
North Korea Flies Warplanes Near South Korea as Tensions Skyrocket
South Korea says North Korean warplanes flew close to the nations’ dividing border Thursday, causing Seoul to scramble its own jets in response. The South Korean military said a formation of eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers were believed to have been conducting air-to-surface firing drills. South Korea scrambled 30 of its own jets when the threat was spotted. The aerial standoff comes after Pyongyang fired two ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Thursday. Seoul responded by carrying out drills alongside the U.S. and Japan off the peninsula’s east coast. Tension in the region has been steadily rising, with Kim Jong Un firing a nuclear-capable missile over Japan.Read it at Associated Press
U.S. slams Beijing and Moscow after latest North Korean missile tests
The U.S. ambassador to the UN accused Beijing and Moscow of "enabling" North Korea's military after it fired two more ballistic missiles on Thursday following a Security Council meeting on the country's recent launches. Why it matters: Thursday's launch was the sixth in 12 days, occurring after the U.S. redeployed...
RELATED PEOPLE
S.Korea, U.S., Japan to stage anti-submarine drills amid N.Korea tension
SEOUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The naval forces of South Korea, the United States and Japan will stage their major trilateral anti-submarine exercises for the first time in five years on Friday, amid tension over North Korea's recent series of missile tests.
Japan warned people to 'seek shelter immediately' after North Korea fired a missile toward the east following a spate of launch tests
Japan's Disaster and Crisis Management Information said in a later tweet that the missile had since passed over the Pacific Ocean.
ASIA・
KESQ
Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made Thursday morning but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew. Thursday’s launch came two days...
KSLTV
North Korea launches missile over Japan, sending residents to shelter
(CNN) — Japan urged residents to take shelter early Tuesday morning after North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile over the north of the country in an escalation of Pyongyang’s missile tests that prompted immediate backlash from Tokyo. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. accuses China, Russia of enabling North Korea's Kim Jong Un
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United States accused China and Russia on Wednesday of enabling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by protecting Pyongyang from attempts to strengthen U.N. Security Council sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
World
Japan reacts to North Korean missile overhead
North Korea launched a missile over Japan this morning, for the first time since 2017. Alerts went off in Tokyo and other northern cities at 7:30 a.m., and there was fear and confusion about how to take cover. From Tokyo, reporter Thisanka Siripala tells host Carolyn Beeler about the reaction to the missile launch, and how Japanese leaders are responding.
North Korea condemns US, South Korea military drills
North Korea on Thursday pushed back at the U.S. military’s recent activity in the region, calling it a “serious threat to the stability” of the Korean Peninsula. It marked the first time Pyongyang has responded publicly since the country began its most recent round of missile launches on Sept. 24. The isolated nation fired two more…
AOL Corp
North Korea launches second missile this week amid US and South Korean drills
North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday morning local time, just two days after Pyongyang sent an intermediate-range ballistic missile flying over Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. About 40 missiles have been launched by North Korea this year, including six...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. and South Korea fire missiles into sea after Pyongyang launch over Japan
The U.S. and South Korean held joint live-fire military drills in response to Pyongyang's longest-range ballistic missile test that caused alarm in Japan as it flew over the country on Tuesday. Driving the news: The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command tweeted that the exercises were designed to "showcase combined deterrent & dynamic...
North Korea launches missile toward South Korean waters after U.S. sends carrier to region
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff did not provide any further details on the launch, which they said occurred Thursday morning local time, according to The Associated Press.
Around the world, protesters take to the streets in solidarity with Iranian women
Protesters have gathered in cities around the world in recent days in a show of solidarity with women in Iran. The gatherings are an echo of the protests that have erupted in Iran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by the country's so-called morality police.
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: Ballistic missile explodes in South Korea
A South Korean ballistic missile malfunctioned during takeoff and fell back to the ground in a massive explosion on Wednesday. The South Korean military decided to conduct multiple ballistic missile tests on Wednesday in response to a North Korean missile launch on Tuesday. The South Korean Yonhap News Agency reported South Korean and U.S. forces together launched four MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) tactical ballistic missiles into the ocean off their east coast.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
30K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0