La Vista, NE

WOWT

Arson investigators testify against Omaha man accused of trapping roommates

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Arson investigators provided Douglas County Court with new information Wednesday about a man accused of setting a house on fire in August with his roommates inside. Jacob Hansen, 42, sat silently in court Wednesday afternoon as two fire investigators walked the state through the arson case.
klkntv.com

Woman stabbed near downtown bus stop, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was stabbed Wednesday afternoon near 11th and O Streets, Lincoln Police say. Officers arrived near a bus stop around 4:30 p.m. and found a young woman with injuries to her left arm, according to Capt. Todd Kocian. Those injuries were not life-threatening, and...
KETV.com

Crime Stoppers: Ralston 'Fun Plex' break-in caught on camera

RALSTON, Neb. — Twelve televisions, four printers and at least three suspects involved in a Ralston break-in, investigators said. The break-in happened at Ralston's "Fun Plex," near 70th and Q streets. Around 2 a.m. on Sept. 16, security camera footage showed several suspects inside. The suspects stole six Samsung...
WOWT

Omaha Police: Victim cut by neighbor during argument

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was cut during an argument Monday afternoon. According to Omaha Police, officers were sent to the area of 93rd and Merideth Avenue Monday at 5:39 p.m. for a cutting incident. A 41-year-old victim allegedly told police that he was in an argument with his...
klkntv.com

WATCH: Woman assaulted and robbed by group of six in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is still searching for two women and one man after a late-night assault and robbery in March. Officer Becky Keller said the victim was at the Fat Toad near 14th and O Streets when she befriended a group of girls, who then pushed her into their car while she was waiting for her Uber ride.
iheart.com

18-Year-Old Arrested In Deadly Lincoln Car Crash

(Lincoln, NE) -- An 18-year-old is arrested in connection with a deadly car crash in Lincoln. Police say Alexis Kelly was arrested today and charged with motor vehicle homicide-DUI. Kelly's accused of driving high and causing a crash that killed 28-year-old Pierce White on August 29th.
klin.com

Lincoln Man Armed With Gun Arrested After Neighborhood Dispute

The Lincoln Police SWAT team was called out Monday afternoon to the 4200 block of Northwest 54th Street following a dispute between two neighbors. LPD says someone called 911 to report that their neighbor, 33-year-old George Looschen III, was outside his house yelling and waiving a handgun around. Officers arrived and found Looschen in his backyard. “Officers contacted him by phone to try and speak with him, however he refused to cooperate,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian.
KETV.com

Court documents reveal more details in fatal stabbing of Lincoln man

LINCOLN, Neb. — Court documents shed more light on the stabbing death of a Lincoln man. Jesse Gilmer, 70, was found dead Monday near South 40th Street and Highway 2 with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities. His daughter, 15-year-old Sallie Gilmer, is charged with first-degree murder and the...
News Channel Nebraska

LPD arrests 18-year-old for motor vehicle homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested an 18-year-old woman in connection to a fatal crash in August. LPD said 18-year-old Alexis Kelly, of Lincoln, was arrested Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. The arrest was made for a fatal car accident that killed a man on Aug. 29 at N 35th St. and Cornhusker Highway.
KETV.com

18-year-old female arrested for DUI in relation to fatal crash in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday in relation to a crash in August that killed a motorcyclist in Lincoln, according to authorities. Lincoln police said Alexis Kelly was taken into custody for motor vehicle homicide-DUI for the death of 28-year-old Pierce White on Aug. 29. Investigators said...
WOWT

Two Omaha fires deemed suspicious

6 News has learned about an accusation that a staff member at an Omaha Public School used a racial slur. In a 6 News exclusive, the race is on to get justice and closure for the family members of these two ladies who were brutally murdered in their home months ago.
KETV.com

Woman charged in fatal Bellevue crash that killed two people

BELLEVUE, Neb. — The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said they've charged a woman in the fatal Bellevue crash that killed two people, and injured four others. 33-year-old Maria Diaz-Castelan sped through a red light at the intersection of Fort Crook and Cornhusker roads. She struck two vehicles — 30-year-old...
klkntv.com

Arrest made in east Lincoln crash that killed a 25-year-old last month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department has made an arrest following a Labor Day crash that killed a young man. Dylan Will, 22, has been charged with manslaughter, along with failing to stop and render aid. The deadly wreck happened at North Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street...
LINCOLN, NE

