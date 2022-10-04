Read full article on original website
WOWT
Arson investigators testify against Omaha man accused of trapping roommates
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Arson investigators provided Douglas County Court with new information Wednesday about a man accused of setting a house on fire in August with his roommates inside. Jacob Hansen, 42, sat silently in court Wednesday afternoon as two fire investigators walked the state through the arson case.
klkntv.com
Woman stabbed near downtown bus stop, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was stabbed Wednesday afternoon near 11th and O Streets, Lincoln Police say. Officers arrived near a bus stop around 4:30 p.m. and found a young woman with injuries to her left arm, according to Capt. Todd Kocian. Those injuries were not life-threatening, and...
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Ralston 'Fun Plex' break-in caught on camera
RALSTON, Neb. — Twelve televisions, four printers and at least three suspects involved in a Ralston break-in, investigators said. The break-in happened at Ralston's "Fun Plex," near 70th and Q streets. Around 2 a.m. on Sept. 16, security camera footage showed several suspects inside. The suspects stole six Samsung...
klkntv.com
Man arrested after hours-long standoff with SWAT team, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested Monday after a two-hour standoff with a SWAT team in northwest Lincoln. Just after 3:20 p.m., officers were sent to a home near Northwest 54th and Superior Streets after a caller reported that their neighbor was outside yelling and waving a gun around.
UPDATE: Police searching for possibly armed suspect; no threat to public
An alert was sent out close to 6:30 p.m. Monday night for residents who live near South 87th Street and Giles Road in La Vista.
WOWT
Omaha Police: Victim cut by neighbor during argument
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was cut during an argument Monday afternoon. According to Omaha Police, officers were sent to the area of 93rd and Merideth Avenue Monday at 5:39 p.m. for a cutting incident. A 41-year-old victim allegedly told police that he was in an argument with his...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman assaulted and robbed by group of six in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is still searching for two women and one man after a late-night assault and robbery in March. Officer Becky Keller said the victim was at the Fat Toad near 14th and O Streets when she befriended a group of girls, who then pushed her into their car while she was waiting for her Uber ride.
iheart.com
18-Year-Old Arrested In Deadly Lincoln Car Crash
(Lincoln, NE) -- An 18-year-old is arrested in connection with a deadly car crash in Lincoln. Police say Alexis Kelly was arrested today and charged with motor vehicle homicide-DUI. Kelly's accused of driving high and causing a crash that killed 28-year-old Pierce White on August 29th.
klin.com
Lincoln Man Armed With Gun Arrested After Neighborhood Dispute
The Lincoln Police SWAT team was called out Monday afternoon to the 4200 block of Northwest 54th Street following a dispute between two neighbors. LPD says someone called 911 to report that their neighbor, 33-year-old George Looschen III, was outside his house yelling and waiving a handgun around. Officers arrived and found Looschen in his backyard. “Officers contacted him by phone to try and speak with him, however he refused to cooperate,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police say intoxicated woman hit pedestrian with vehicle, left scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 24-year-old woman who they believe was drunk when she hit a pedestrian with her vehicle in the Haymarket on Saturday night before leaving the scene. According to court documents, Erica Pilcher was taken into custody for DUI causing serious bodily injury. She...
Police seek suspects who tried to entice child near Fremont school
On Oct. 3 at approximately 4:27 p.m., an alleged child enticement/suspicious activity was reported to our agency. The actual incident occurred around 4 PM when a bus dropped off a young student at Linden School (735 W Linden Ave), who then began walking. The student was near Keene Avenue when...
KETV.com
Court documents reveal more details in fatal stabbing of Lincoln man
LINCOLN, Neb. — Court documents shed more light on the stabbing death of a Lincoln man. Jesse Gilmer, 70, was found dead Monday near South 40th Street and Highway 2 with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities. His daughter, 15-year-old Sallie Gilmer, is charged with first-degree murder and the...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD arrests 18-year-old for motor vehicle homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested an 18-year-old woman in connection to a fatal crash in August. LPD said 18-year-old Alexis Kelly, of Lincoln, was arrested Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. The arrest was made for a fatal car accident that killed a man on Aug. 29 at N 35th St. and Cornhusker Highway.
KETV.com
18-year-old female arrested for DUI in relation to fatal crash in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday in relation to a crash in August that killed a motorcyclist in Lincoln, according to authorities. Lincoln police said Alexis Kelly was taken into custody for motor vehicle homicide-DUI for the death of 28-year-old Pierce White on Aug. 29. Investigators said...
WOWT
Two Omaha fires deemed suspicious
6 News has learned about an accusation that a staff member at an Omaha Public School used a racial slur. In a 6 News exclusive, the race is on to get justice and closure for the family members of these two ladies who were brutally murdered in their home months ago.
klkntv.com
Man tried to escape custody after causing disturbance at Lincoln Casey’s, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man’s escape attempt from a police cruiser failed early Friday morning, according to Lincoln Police. Around 7:15 a.m., 0fficers were sent to an address near 70th Street and Morrill Avenue after a caller reported that someone armed with a knife was creating a disturbance.
KETV.com
Woman charged in fatal Bellevue crash that killed two people
BELLEVUE, Neb. — The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said they've charged a woman in the fatal Bellevue crash that killed two people, and injured four others. 33-year-old Maria Diaz-Castelan sped through a red light at the intersection of Fort Crook and Cornhusker roads. She struck two vehicles — 30-year-old...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers investigating after worker finds body on road in Clay County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has begun an investigation after a body was found on the side of a road east of Harvard. The body was found along Road 26 in Clay County by a worker, according to the patrol. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has...
klkntv.com
Arrest made in east Lincoln crash that killed a 25-year-old last month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department has made an arrest following a Labor Day crash that killed a young man. Dylan Will, 22, has been charged with manslaughter, along with failing to stop and render aid. The deadly wreck happened at North Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street...
KSNB Local4
Officials still searching for man suspected in Kearney murder, Omaha robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement is still looking for a man wanted for murder. The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is turning to the public for help in finding a man suspected of murder in Kearney and robbery in Omaha. Romeo Chambers, 25, allegedly committed the...
